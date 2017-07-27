Schwab Knows How To Be Cheap

I would love to see more consumer staples represented in the ETF, because I’d prefer a more defensive portfolio.

If we see another market panic within the next few years, like I’m expecting, large capitalization should materially outperform small cap companies.

I see SCHX as a good option for a watch list if we see a market correction in the near future.

The low expense ratio of .03% for SCHX gives investors a great low-cost option for diversification in their portfolio.

The Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) tracks the Dow Jones US Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index as closely as possible. SCHX offers a low-cost option to capture the performance of domestic large cap stocks.

Here is information on the ETF from the Schwab website:

SCHX has seem some strong returns since its inception:

Here’s a breakdown annually:

SCHX has a strong correlation to the S&P 500. The ETF has a beta of 1 as of 6/30/2017. With current market valuations, I’d want to be defensively invested. Here’s what we’re looking at for diversification in the fund:

I like seeing only 17.46% of the fund in the top 10 holdings. I’d like to see slightly less in the top two holdings, but this is fairly good diversification among individual companies. For the sectors, I’d like to see consumer staples as a much larger portion of an entire portfolio. Investors may want to think about using this ETF with the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC).

Expenses & yield

The expense ratio is fantastic at .03%. SCHX carries a 1.76% dividend yield.

What does the index do?

From the Schwab prospectus:

The index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index actually available to investors in the marketplace.

The Dow Jones US Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

As of August 31, 2016, the index was composed of 742 stocks.

Portfolio fit and risk

With current market valuations, I’ve been investing defensively. I find SCHX to be a great contender for an allocation to large cap. However, now is not the time I want to be invested broadly in the market because I believe the market may see a serious panic within the next few years.

Market valuations aside, if an investor wanted to get into the market now, large cap feels superior to small cap. Large cap companies tend to have lower volatility than low or mid cap. They also are able to withstand a market panic materially better than smaller companies.

My thoughts on SCHX

I believe SCHX is a great option for investors who are looking for an allocation to large cap. I would consider this a great replacement for The S&P 500 (SPY). However, I have some macroeconomic concerns. I believe throughout the market we are seeing P/E ratios which are too high. Further, corporate profits after taxes still represents a historically high portion of GDP. I believe earnings growth will slow down across the next decade because of headwinds to GDP growth. Notably, growth in the labor force is projected to run .5% over the next decade.

Holdings

Here are the top 40 holdings in SCHX and their weights:

Ticker Company Weight (AAPL) Apple Inc 3.46% (MSFT) Microsoft Corp 2.48% (AMZN) Amazon.Com Inc 1.79% (FB) Facebook Inc A 1.71% (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 1.56% (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corp 1.47% (JPM) Jpmorgan Chase & Co 1.42% (BRK/B) Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B 1.41% (GOOGL) Alphabet Inc Cl A 1.30% (GOOG) Alphabet Inc Cl C 1.28% (WFC) Wells Fargo & Co 1.06% (BAC) Bank Of America Corp 1.04% (T) At&T Inc 0.99% (PG) Procter & Gamble Co/The 0.99% (GE) General Electric Co 0.98% (PFE) Pfizer Inc 0.87% (CVX) Chevron Corp 0.85% (CMCSA) Comcast Corp Class A 0.82% (PM) Philip Morris International 0.81% (V) Visa Inc Class A Shares 0.81% (UNH) Unitedhealth Group Inc 0.80% (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc 0.79% (C) Citigroup Inc 0.79% (KO) Coca Cola Co/The 0.76% (HD) Home Depot Inc 0.76% (MRK) Merck & Co. Inc. 0.75% (PEP) Pepsico Inc 0.72% (INTC) Intel Corp 0.71% (CSCO) Cisco Systems Inc 0.70% (DIS) Walt Disney Co/The 0.69% (ORCL) Oracle Corp 0.67% (MO) Altria Group Inc 0.61% (AMGN) Amgen Inc 0.58% (IBM) Intl Business Machines Corp 0.55% (MMM) 3M Co 0.55% (MCD) Mcdonald S Corp 0.54% (MA) MasterCard Inc A 0.53% (ABBV) Abbvie Inc 0.52% (BA) Boeing Co/The 0.52% (MDT) Medtronic Plc 0.51%

I took the top batch of holdings and plugged them into CPMS.

CPMS Assessment

Each stock was ranked by their relative performance on several metrics with the each metric carrying its own weighting.

The weights were:

25% Dividend Yield

25% P/E on current year estimated earnings

12.5% P/E on next year’s consensus earnings

12.5% 5-year beta

5% market capitalization

12.5% price to sales

5% EV to EBITDA

2.5% price to cash flow

Any investor with the program could assign their own weightings, but I felt these were very useful metrics across most sectors. Here’s what it looks like:

Conclusion

I believe SCHX is a good alternative for investors looking at SPY. SCHX is great for a watch list, but investors should be careful investing too much into this ETF with current market valuations. I see SCHX as a watch and possible buy in the event of a market panic.

For more information about CPMS visit Morningstar-CPMS.

