Dynex Capital Gets Discounted For Being Realistic

DX has cut their dividend. This will make many investors unhappy, but it was the correct decision.

New investors considering Dynex Capital (DX) need to know how the mortgage REIT works. Dynex Capital invests in a few assets that are unusual, even for mortgage REITs. Due to their unique portfolio structure, the company’s book value performance can deviate more from peers. In my opinion, Dynex Capital found a brilliant way to position their portfolio. Unfortunately, the market realized the appeal of those assets (but not the appeal of the common shares) and the spreads declined. Remarkably, investors in the common stock have not awarded Dynex Capital the same price to book ratio as some of the weaker mortgage REITs.

Let’s take a look at the first quarter performance and portfolio structure:

Comprehensive income of $.54 per common share is reflecting the higher valuation the market awarded to the assets Dynex Capital is holding. When you see high levels of comprehensive income for a mortgage REIT, it usually reflects a significant change in the markets perception of the assets. Often, the positive perception will spill over to the common shares.

In this case, it did not.

Dynex Capital continues to trade at a discount to book value. Many of the other mortgage REITs trading at a discount to book value are materially weaker in my view.

Why the market discounts Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital faces a couple unique headwinds. The first headwind is visible in the previous slide. Dynex Capital reduced leverage by a noticeable amount towards the end of the first quarter. Their CEO has also been clear and honest in speaking to analysts and investors. That second factor may not seem like a headwind, but analysts love to hear positive commentary. When management of other mortgage REITs provide very optimistic commentary, it encourages investors and analysts to believe the outlook is better for those mortgage REITs. Sadly, this is the case even if the mortgage REITs hold some similar assets.

Why Dynex Capital reduced leverage

Take a look at the chart below for the spreads on the securities Dynex Capital invests in:

Green boxes indicate periods when the spreads were exceptionally large. Orange boxes indicate periods where the spreads were exceptionally small. The red box indicates when the 10-year swap spread was exceptionally unfavorable for locking in future net interest income.

Green boxes

When the boxes are green, leverage is wonderful. The large spreads available at those times indicate better future income potential. When the spreads were expanding to those levels, it created losses in book value for the mortgage REITs. However, each dollar of equity invested at those larger spreads would create more net interest income.

Orange boxes

When the boxes are orange it indicates a less favorable time for using high levels of leverage. As the credit spreads shrink going towards the orange boxes, book value rises.

For instance:

Agency DUS had a spread of 94 basis points in summer of 2016. At the end of the first quarter this spread was down to 67 basis points. After hedging out duration risk, the agency DUS tightened by 27 basis points. Since an agency DUS initially lasts for almost 10 years, we can easily calculate the impact of tightening spreads. When the spread tightens by 27 basis points, the gain to book value would be about 270 basis points. This is simply 10x27. 270 basis points is equal to 2.7%. Therefore, this reduction in spreads could increase book value by roughly 2.7%. If the spread increases back to 94 basis points, a similar amount of equity would disappear.

Therefore, it is much better to have higher leverage at the green boxes and lower leverage in the orange boxes.

Red boxes

The spread between 10-year LIBOR swap rates and 10-year Treasury securities can fluctuate significantly. The red box indicates when it was more expensive to hedge through LIBOR swaps.

Use of leverage

At the end of the first slide, we saw Dynex Capital had reduced leverage from 6.3x to 5.8x. The chart showing credit spreads indicated that spreads were significantly weaker at the end of the first quarter. Since the spreads were weaker, Dynex Capital should be reducing leverage. The exceptionally high level of comprehensive income for the first quarter shows the benefits Dynex Capital accrued while the spreads were shrinking. By reducing leverage the company is less exposed to losing their new equity if the spreads expand back to their prior levels.

Dividends

During the first quarter, Dynex Capital reduced their dividend from $.21 to $.18. Some shareholders will clearly be unhappy about that decision. It was the prudent decision for management to make. Supporting a dividend of $.21 on these thinner credit spreads would require excessive amounts of leverage. Mortgage REITs that ramp up leverage on thin credit spreads are leading investors into a substantial book value loss. By trimming the dividend, Dynex Capital was able to keep it in line with the lower amount of leverage they want to use when spreads are thinner.

Portfolio

For my portfolio and the current market valuations, I’m cautious where I put my money. I’m currently invested in companies I believe are undervalued like Target (TGT) and Washington Prime Group (WPG). I also believe Altria Group (MO), Philip Morris International (PM), and Wal-Mart (WMT) should be able to handle a market panic. These companies are excellent partners for Dynex Capital in producing a strong dividend yield for the portfolio. I see Target as being on clearance trading at 11x earnings and having a 4.52% dividend yield.

A lot of my portfolio goes in and out of preferred shares for the lower volatility and high dividend yields. I recently sold out of about half of my Sprouts (SFM) position after the stock rallied 20% to surpass $24.

Conclusion

Dynex Capital does not sport the same premium valuation as some of the other mortgage REITs like Annaly Capital Management (NLY), which was getting ready for a clobbering. True to my prediction, Annaly Capital Management issued 60 million new shares. ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) has seen some correction recently. Dynex Capital recently trimmed their dividend and reduced leverage. It will appear to investors and analysts that management is less optimistic than the management of other mortgage REITs. That is true, but it would be more intelligent to say that DX’s management is simply more realistic.

DX is nearing the price where I would be comfortable starting a position. I'm hoping for a weak earnings release to drive a little extra fear into the market and create the ideal entry point.

