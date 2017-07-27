Sentiment Speaks: USD/CAD Falls 1,400 Pips But The Move Is Not Over

Recent Price Action

The US Dollar vs. The Canadian Dollar is down over 10% and 1400 pips since striking a high in May of this year. Not only large from a percentage basis but this move has also been exceptionally strong, as the retracements to the upside have been small, while the extensions to the downside have been large.

This week we saw the pair test and break the low that was set in May of 2016 and it is now testing several major Fibonacci support levels that should provide us with some near term guidance.

Anecdotal and Other Sentiment Indications

Ever since the USD/CAD struck its bottom in May of 2016 and made its first corrective move back higher I have been stalking this pair looking for it to make a major move to the downside to complete the second leg of the initial move that began in January of 2016. While the initial impulsive wave to the downside only took a little more than 4 months to complete, the corrective wave back to the upside off of the May 2016 low took almost exactly 1 year to complete.

During that time we heard calls of how low oil prices were here to stay with the newswires packed with stories all kinds of reasons why the supply was too high from OPEC to Keystone, and from Russia to Iran. We also saw articles noting forecasts of slowing Oil Demand. So with low demand and too much supply, low Oil Prices were here to stay. This would then continue to put pressure on the Canadian Dollar, therefore, keeping the price of the USD/CAD high.

The problem with these two arguments is that it is not supply and demand that drives the price of oil nor does it affect the price of the USD/CAD. It is the sentiment of those who are speculating in the market that is the true driving force behind the fluctuations in the prices that we see. We can track this sentiment by analyzing patterns that become visible when plotted on a chart. This is exactly what we did with the price of the USD/CAD over the past several years.

After having patiently tracked the USD/CAD for close to 1 year on May 2nd in our trading room I noted:

“We are now closing in on a fairly important level on the daily timeframe. The 1.3800 level represents both the 100 extension of the move up off of the January lows and the larger degree 61.8 retrace of the move down off of the 2016 highs. Of course, until we see a clear 5 wave move back to the downside we do not have any signal of a larger degree top being in place but this 1.3800 level will be a very key test on this pair.”

The pair topped on May 4th at 1.3792 just 8 pips shy of both of the larger degree levels that I had noted on May 2nd. I will also add that these highs were made on what I was able to consider a completed corrective pattern to the upside. We did still need to see further confirmation of a top being in place prior to the short setup having confirmed.

That confirmation came on May 8th when I noted:

“After getting what counts best as a 5 wave move to the downside we are trading higher today and have so far touched the 61.8 retrace at the 1.3734 level. Ideally, this ideally should hold under the 76.4 retrace if this is indeed a wave 2 of the start of a larger degree wave C to the downside but invalidation of the downside setup does not occur unless we see a break back over the 1.3793 level. I would want to see a full 5 down on one larger degree to give us further confirmation that we are indeed already in the larger degree wave C to the downside but with this initial 5 down and the fact that we turned right at the 61.8 the door is certainly open to this having already topped. From a risk to reward perspective this would be a good spot to initiate a short position with stops just over the 1.3793 high.”

At the time of that writing, the USD/CAD was trading at 1.3717 and with a stop at 1.3793. This was an entry with an invalidating level on the smaller degree pattern of just 76 pips. The larger degree targets for this potential trade were down towards the 1.200 – 1.100 zone which would represent a 1,700 pip move.

So as of May 8th of 2017 here is what this trade setup had going for it:

Initial larger degree five wave move from January 2016 to May 2016

Completed corrective pattern from May 2016 to May 2017

A turn on May 4th 2017 that held two Fibonacci levels within a few pips

A smaller degree five wave move back to the downside off of that turn

A smaller degree 3 wave corrective move back up into Fibonacci resistance

Because Elliott Wave is fractal in nature and each larger degree wave pattern subdivides into smaller degree patterns. The initial very small degree initial 5 wave move allowed us to enter a trade with only a 76 pip risk with a potential reward of 1700 pips based on the larger degree pattern.

Once the trade was initiated it was simply a matter of watching and analyzing the pattern as it moved to the downside and continued to subdivide into more impulsive wave patterns. We moved our resistance levels along with our stops down as the pair progressed lower. So as of July

So as of July 26th The USD/CAD is trading 1292 pips below the entry point noted on May 8th which represents a risk to reward ratio of 17:1 or a return on the capital risked on that trade of 1700%.

Price Pattern Sentiment Indications and Upcoming Expectations

When we see very large extensions with small retracements it makes it difficult to determine exactly which wave degree we are in. In these circumstances, I will typically widen the resistance or support zone to allow for the pattern to be in either degree wave. This is exactly what we are seeing in the USD/CAD off of the June highs.

So with that, I am allowing for a move down into current levels to be either all of wave (iii) or just wave iii of (iii). In either of these two cases, we still should ideally see another move higher followed by at least one more low to finish off the larger degree pattern. The current resistance zone for the larger degree pattern comes in at the 1.2763-1.2967 zone and is shown on the 4-hour chart below by the blue box.

While I do expect to see at least a near term consolidation and or retracement on this pair as we are closing in on several fib clusters at current levels, as long as the USD/CAD can hold under resistance this pair will likely still see lower levels into the later part of this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are short USDCAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.