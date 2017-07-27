Extreme Divergence Between Chinese Small And Large Caps

Originally published on July 25, 2017

It is no secret to readers of this column that I think China is in the beginning stages of a credit bubble unravelling, which is likely to have an outcome similar to the 1997-98 Asian Crisis. I am surprised that after the Chinese stock market crashed in 2015, we have not seen the hard landing that I am looking for. When Nasdaq first crashed in March 2000, the U.S. recession started exactly a year later, in March 2001.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

It is true that China still has much stronger government control over its economy, and the Chinese authorities are fighting this hard landing with all they've got. Many investors are looking at the stabilization of the Shanghai Composite and mainland economic data and thinking that China is out of the woods. Will the country succeed in ultimately preventing a hard landing from happening? I don't think so.

First, the Shanghai Composite has not managed to recover what it lost in January 2016, which is what I have referred to as the Mother of All Dead Cat Bounces (MOADCB). This type of trading action has all the hallmarks of a bear market rally.

Second, commodity prices, particularly oil, are refusing to rally in the seasonally strong part of the year, the March-September period. China is the #1 consumer of most commodities. This type of price weakness across multiple commodities does not rhyme well with stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data. Could it be that the Chinese are cooking the books on some of their economic releases? Sure could.

Third, the action in the Chinese stock market shows a rather pronounced weakness under the surface. While the Shanghai Composite looks to be rebounding in MOADCB fashion, the mainland small-cap ChiNext Index (Shenzhen: 399006) is going in the opposite direction. If the Shanghai Composite is experiencing a dead cat bounce, the ChiNext Index is the ultimate roadkill, as it has been flattened out after multiple trucks have run it over. ChiNext has long taken out that climactic January 2016 low when mainland Chinese stock exchanges re-crashed due to malfunctioning circuit breakers. It is now headed lower.

Some of this extreme dichotomy between mainland large caps and small caps can probably be explained by the decision of MSCI next year to add shares of 222 Chinese companies to its emerging markets benchmark for the first time. This means some tracker funds will begin to include Chinese stocks, with an initial flow of some $1.8 billion expected from passive funds. Ultimately, that number is likely to be closer to $20 billion. The new weighting will include less than 1% of the MSCI indexes, which is not all that much in the grand scheme of things. This type of index decision is not large enough to explain a situation where the Shanghai Composite is going up and the ChiNext Index is going down.

Ultimately, the clock is running out on the Chinese economy, which is in the first stages of an unravelling credit bubble. As the Chinese economy has slowed dramatically, borrowing has picked up dramatically. This is similar to living on credit cards to maintain a lifestyle beyond one's means - only in this case, the picture is incomplete, as it does not include shadow banking lending activities, which are just as large as China's GDP by some estimates. Including shadow banking, this is similar to living large on credit cards, and when no credit lines are available, visiting the local loan shark and getting another high-rate loan.

Is the North Korea Travel Ban the First Step Towards Invasion?

Last week, the State Department banned all travel to North Korea and called on all U.S. nationals to depart immediately. It sure sounds like preparations for some action against Kim Jong Un, whose authoritarian government has stepped up its missile development to an unprecedented scale.

Kim Jong Un, who has the looks of quite an accomplished bulgogi and soondubu connoisseur, became a major point of discussion between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April. While President Trump originally expressed hope that the Chinese will cooperate in pressuring North Korea on giving up their nuclear program, he has since realized that China is unlikely to be of much help.

Chinese trade with North Korea is exploding. Furthermore, China takes in about 75.7% of North Korean exports and delivers 76.4% of North Korean imports. It would not be an overstatement to say that without China, North Korea cannot function as a country. That exports and imports are so evenly balanced is due to the fact that this is the closest thing there is to a barter economy, where goods and services are paid for with coal and other natural resources. Still, the Chinese seem to be unwilling to use their massive leverage, as they don't have too many allies throughout Asia. (Having a renegade ally is better than having none.)

If the travel ban is indeed the first step toward an attempt to depose Kim Jong Un, the U.S. Dollar Index is in a prime position to experience a significant rebound, as it is right at the bottom of a two-year trading range. Also, my theory that the Chinese may want to use the noise around the escalation of hostilities to devalue the yuan to the tune of 20-40% may get tested, as they have used yuan devaluations in the past to bypass an improperly functioning mainland financial system.

I think there is a high probability that they devalue the yuan again.

