Now Is A Good Time To Buy Johnson & Johnson

Compounded annually that's a +36% rate of gain. Why not add that to the +2.55% dividend they pay?

Upside price change of +10% in 10 weeks (2 to 3 months) is being offered. After prior like forecasts a +6% gain was achieved 9 out of every 10 times.

The stock is priced at one of its lowest points, relative to expectations, in 5 years. It happens less than 4 days a year, on average.

When did you last get a 35% dividend from JNJ?

Why is it so depressed now?

Perhaps because “the street” got over-enthusiastic, EPS are likely to be a bit less than projected, and some analysts have “downgraded” their outlooks from neutral to negative. Others are just moving to neutral.

Their attitudes come and go. The big-money fund managers set their own pace, we're buyers +4% higher recently and now appear (by Market-Maker [MM] hedging of their block trade order imbalances) to be seeing the stock turning back up.

Here is how their apparent attitudes have been running daily in the past 6 months:

Figure 1

(used with permission)

This may not be the absolute bottom, since the implied MM forecast Range Index of 9 has 91% of its uncertainty to the upside, and only 9% to the downside. +10% to the up, -1% to the down.

Now actual experience following prior forecasts like this has seen an average price drawdown of -2.2% in the 48 market days of average holdings before reaching its upside target. So be warned. If you found yourself even -3% under water (market quote below current buy cost) the recovery odds to a profit outcome are 89 out of 100.

Street analyst growth trend estimates for JNJ are +6 to +7%, multiples of any likely interim price drawdown.

No guarantees, but compared to the rest of the Dow Jones stocks, it has the best similarly-appraised reward-to-risk tradeoff.

Figure 2

(used with permission)

That’s Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) there at location [1], the intersection of a +10% upside forecast (green horizontal scale), and a -2% actual experience interim price drawdown average (red vertical scale). All the other DJ stocks have larger downside risk exposures, and better than half of them offer smaller upside price prospects.

Conclusion

Buy JNJ while it’s on sale. Pick up an extra capital-gain “dividend” while you have the chance. This condition is not likely to get much better, nor last very long.

