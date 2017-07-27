This Quarter May Bring Peak Earnings. Does That Mean Peak S&P?

The S&P 500 will have trouble continuing its rise after this quarter with weaker fundamentals on the way.

The economy is weakening which will put a drag on future earnings and revenues.

After this quarter, S&P 500 EPS and revenue are poised to fall based on the most recent data on consumption and retail sales.

Overview:

We are currently in the middle of an earnings season that is off to a fairly good start. As of this writing, sales for the S&P 500 (SPY, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF) are up 3.7% year over year and earnings per share are up 6.1% year over year.

The market continues to rally higher on the news for this quarter and the sky high forward estimates for EPS in the coming quarters.

As a macro analyst, I look at broad economic data points and correlate those to the stock market. The recent economic data that has been released over the past few months has been getting worse.

I believe that this current quarter will finish strong but this will be the peak in earnings. The next quarters are likely to bring weaker economic growth and thus lower sales and profits. Weaker fundamentals implies a lower price for the S&P 500 over the back half of the year unless multiples can stretch even further. Given that we are currently at very stretched levels of valuations, that seems unlikely.

S&P 500 EPS Peak: (S&P)

This chart shows the trailing S&P 500 EPS (blue line) and the markets forward estimates for EPS (orange line) in the coming quarters. The red arrow shows where the market expects us to be after this quarter and as you can see, that is an all time high.

Below is a chart that I made that is highly predictive of the economic growth in the economy.

Retail Sales are a common consumption data point that is closely watched by macro economists. Retail sales are reported in nominal dollars so to get an accurate look at real growth, you must adjust it for inflation. In order to smooth volatility, I subtract a 12 month moving average of inflation.

Real Retail Sales (Smoothed CPI Year over Year Growth): (Census Bureau)

As the chart shows, this metric was highly accurate in predicting the past two cycle tops, and bottoms. It is currently trending lower which is why I do not believe the forward estimates for increased earnings growth is accurate. When this chart on retail sales are compared to S&P 500 earnings, the correlation is very strong and it now suggests that this quarter is the peak in earnings.

With lower growth in retail sales on the way, S&P 500 earnings will be under downward pressure from the top line and will likely drive them lower moving forward.

Lower earnings implies a lower price for the S&P 500.

S&P 500 & Consumption Data:

This chart is the current EPS for the S&P 500 and the retail sales chart presented above. It is easy to see how strong the correlation between the two data sets is.

S&P 500 EPS and Retail Sales: (S&P, Census Bureau)

If the correlation holds true as it has the past ~20 years, earnings are set to take a tumble in the back half of the year.

When you add the forward earnings to this chart, it appears the market is making some foolish predictions for future earnings in the face of declining consumption.

Forward Earnings Divergence: (S&P, Census Bureau)

The red line in the chart is what represents the estimates are for future S&P earnings. These levels of earnings are highly unlikely given the trend in consumption. Any move higher in earnings would be outside the bounds of this correlation that has been highly predictive in past cycles.

Some may argue that retail sales constitute only 20% of GDP so it cannot be that predictive.

When you compare the growth in personal consumption, which is 70% of GDP, the divergence that is beginning is still apparent.

S&P 500 EPS and Personal Consumption: (S&P, BEA)

Justification of future earnings would have to be followed be an increase in Personal Consumption; this is unlikely given the lack of wage growth in the face of rising rents in recent years (see wage chart below).

The reason that I can confidently assume that the charts on growth are correct and the S&P estimates are misguided is the chart below on aggregate wages and rent inflation.

Aggregate wages are all the dollars earned in the economy by employed people. Taking away rent inflation from the growth rate in earned dollars provides a strong proxy for disposable income growth and future growth prospects.

Real Wages Ex. Rent: (BLS)

The chart shows that after rent inflation, for the past several months, growth in wages is nearly 0%. This chart has been highly predictive of recessions and periods of slow growth in the past and 0% as a proxy for disposable income supports the idea that growth in consumption will be difficult to realize in the future. Without growth in consumption, it will be difficult to justify the projected earnings, as previously discussed.

Additionally, this trend in wages will almost certainly impact sales as well, adding further downward pressure coming from the top line to EPS growth in the future. A comparison with my chart on retail sales to S&P 500 revenue growth (see below) shows that higher growth for S&P 500 sales is also unlikely.

Companies can only manufacture earnings growth so much, ultimately sales growth is needed for profits to expand.

S&P 500 Sales & Retail Sales: (S&P, Census Bureau)

Not only are sales likely to be headed lower after this quarter, corporate margins are past their peak level as the below chart shows.

Past Peak Sales & Past Peak Margins: (Federal Reserve)

As margins drop, less sales flow through to earnings.

With sales poised to drop, the only case for the S&P to move higher is through multiple expansion.

We are already at peak multiples so that also seems like an improbable outcome. (See chart below). This deterioration of sales and profit margins, compounded by strong headwinds to consumption and record high multiples spells trouble for the SPY moving forward.

Price To Sales: (Multipl)

The below tables should provide further evidence of a weakening economy that is likely to produce lower sales and earnings to come.

The Economy Is Weakening:

This is a running monthly macro-economic data table that I track and publish to my marketplace subscribers. Analysis of these data points is highly relevant to the performance of the SPY in the future as any macro level downturn in the economy, generally, will be reflected in the pricing of the SPY.

Of the ~30 high frequency economic data points that I track, only 39% of them have come in better than last month and 50% from six months ago. This right away disputes the claim that the economic data is improving. It is slowing over the last several months as less than half of the data has improved.

July Macro Economic Table: As the next chart shows, in June, 52% of the data was increasing from a month prior, 61% from 6 months prior, and 74% from a year ago.

June Macro Economic Table:

The economy over the past month has showed a lower breadth of data accelerating across all three time durations. This will certainly provide a head wind for future growth; and thus will diminish the prospects for any further rise in the SPY.

The following chart is an index I created that is very predictive of economic growth.

The index is an equal-weight average of the growth rate of the economic metrics in the table above.

Equal Weight Aggregate Economic Index: The validity of the index can be seen in the chart above. This chart, like the other macro data discussed in this piece, suggests lower growth to come in the back half of the year and continuing into next year.

Takeaway:

Economic cycles take a long time to play out so this should not be interpreted as a sell everything today kind of article.



I would, however, take this as an opportunity to begin the process of winding down your exposure to stocks in general and S&P 500 exposure into the back half of the year.

I would not recommend 0% allocation to S&P 500 stocks but a significant reduction is likely the best approach moving forward over the medium term.

With the economic backdrop as it is, the probability of stronger underlying fundamentals is low and that makes stocks a dangerous place to have a large portion of your asset allocation.

