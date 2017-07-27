Wall Street Breakfast: Earnings Season Kicks Into High Gear

Economy

Republican senators have shifted their focus to a so-called "skinny" healthcare repeal that introduces smaller changes to Obamacare. These include eliminating individual and employer insurance mandates, and removing the medical device tax, along with a few other provisions. It comes after the Senate voted against a straight repeal of the 2010 Affordable Care Act for the second time in 24 hours.

The dollar index has fallen to its lowest level in over a year after the Fed signaled its balance sheet reduction would be starting soon. The central bank kept rates on hold yesterday and made no changes to its overall policy, but the statement following its July meeting said balance sheet normalization would start "relatively soon". That's a change from June when it said "this year."

In five years' time Libor should be no more. The Financial Conduct Authority is phasing out the London Interbank Offered Rate, a scandal plagued benchmark that's used to set the price of trillions of dollars of loans across the world. The move should happen by the end of 2021, as regulators look to replace it with a more reliable alternative.

Moody's Investors Service no longer takes a negative view on China's banking system, raising its outlook to stable as concerns over "shadow banking" eased since the "government's adoption of more coordinated policy measures." Shadow banking is a broad category of banking-like services from non-traditional players; it can include loans from non-financial companies as well as investment products, and largely goes unregulated.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on 13 senior Venezuelan officials ahead of the country's upcoming election, widely feared as a power grab by President Maduro. "Who do these imperialists think they are?" he declared in response. "The government of the world?" Two more people were killed overnight in clashes with Venezuelan police, bringing the death toll to 105 in the last four months of protests.

In the latest round of OPEC promises, Kuwait's state run oil company has pledged to cut "contractual sales volumes of oil for 2017." It comes a day after the UAE promised to cut its own crude exports by 10% starting in February, and just two days after Saudi Arabia promised to curb oil exports starting in August. Many are still concerned about compliance, however, based on the group's track record.