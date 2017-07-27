Barrick Gold Comes To Acacia's Rescue: High-Level Talks Start Next Week

A swift resolution could be important for Barrick as its attributable production from Tanzania is 10% of its total consolidated gold output.

Earlier this week, Newmont Mining (NEM) was able to surprise its shareholders with an excellent performance in the second quarter, and it will be interesting to see if other senior producers will follow suit with better-than-expected performances. Barrick Gold (ABX) reported after the bell, but I was actually more curious to figure out if Barrick would start to warn its shareholders in case the negotiations in Tanzania to solve the ‘Acacia Mining issue’ would fail.

It’s too bad a crisis was needed to improve Barrick as a company

Barrick Gold doesn’t look anything like the debt-ridden gold miner it was just a few years ago. The company has really been able to ‘reinvent’ itself by rationalizing its production process, selling minority stakes in projects and reducing its net debt in order to cut its interest expenses.

Barrick Gold was able to continue this trend in the second quarter of this year wherein it produced 1.43 million ounces of gold (in line with the production result from Newmont Mining), which were produced at an AISC of just $710/oz which is an excellent result for a large producer with a huge corporate structure.

Source: financial statements

The revenue increased by approximately 8% to $2.16B resulting in an EBIT of $1.58B. That’s indeed suspiciously high, and it looks like the company has booked the sale of 50% of the Veladero project and 25% of the Cerro Casale project as ‘other income’ on its income statement. On an adjusted basis, the EBIT would obviously have been substantially lower, at $750M. After deducting the interest expenses and tax expenses, Barrick reported a net income of $1.08B or 93 cents per share. But please, I can’t emphasize this enough: this was caused by a non-recurring ‘income’ after selling stakes in two mining assets.

Fortunately this is corrected in the company’s cash flow statements (as the sale is reported as a divestiture rather than an operating cash flow). On an adjusted basis, Barrick Gold’s $448M operating cash flow increases to approximately $650M which was plenty of cash to support the $405M in capital expenditures. As some of the $405M capex number was actually spent on growth projects, the sustaining capex was just $320M which results in an adjusted free cash flow of $330M (which is less than Newmont’s adjusted FCF of $378M on a similar production rate).

Source: financial statements

That being said, the difference could easily be explained by the timing difference of the interest payments (84% of the interest bill in H1 was paid in the second quarter). So if I’d include an additional adjustment for this, the adjusted FCF would have been approximately $400M which is slightly better than Newmont’s performance.

The company confirms high-level discussions to start in Tanzania next week

The operating and financial results were just fine, but as a shareholder of Barrick subsidiary Acacia Mining, I’m more interested in how Barrick thinks it will be able to rectify the situation.

I have been keeping an eye on the disastrous updates coming out of Tanzania where 63.9% owned Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF) has run into problems with the Tanzanian government. The latter accused Acacia Mining of underestimating and underreporting the true amounts of gold (and other commodities) in the copper-gold concentrate it’s exporting from Tanzania.

These claims were ridiculous as it’s practically impossible to underestimate a concentrate grade with a factor of 10 (as I reported in a previous article, that would mean Acacia Mining would own the two largest gold mines in the world!). But the government doesn’t want to admit its mistake and it has now hit Acacia with a $190B tax bill. Yes, that’s 190 billion dollars and in excess of 3 times the country’s GDP.

As the interest in Acacia represents approximately 10% of Barrick’s consolidated gold production, it’s not abnormal to see Barrick Gold stepping up the plate and starting negotiations with the Tanzanian government to defuse this situation.

Source: Q2 Report

It will have to do so, as Acacia’s cash burn will result in the company having to shut down its important Bulyanhulu mine by the end of this quarter to reduce the cash outflow and protect its balance sheet. As Bulyanhulu is a sizeable producer (350,000-400,000 ounces per year), it would have an impact of 200,000-250,000 ounces on Barrick’s consolidated production guidance. Needless to say the Barrick negotiators will be motivated to deal and solve this issue once and for all.

Investment thesis

Barrick Gold is generating plenty of free cash flow, as shown in its Q2 financial results and the recent asset sales are really helping Barrick to clean up its balance sheet. The company currently has $2.93B in cash on the bank whilst the net debt has decreased to $4.5B (coming from $5.5B at the end of last year) which will also make future debt refinancings cheaper.

It’s just too bad the company needed a crisis on the gold market which threatened its existence before it woke up and improved its operational efficiency.

