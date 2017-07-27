Top 10 Challenger Dividend Dogs Seek Robust Net Gains To July 2018

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Challenger stocks showed 16.91% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The big dogs ruled Challenger Dogs for July.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Allege 19.8% To 27.29% Net Gains For Ten Challenger Dogs By July 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Challenger dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Challengers, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for July 2018:

DDR Corp. (DDR) was projected to net $272.89, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) was projected to net $271.08, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) was projected to net $240.67, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

MPLX LP (MPLX) was projected to net $237.25, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Tesoro Logistics (TLP) was projected to net $222.73, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) was projected to net $214.38, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Targa Resources (TRGP) was projected to net $212.88, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 121% more than the market as a whole.

Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) was projected to net $211.74, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 90% less than the market as a whole.

The GEO Group (GEO) nets $209.74 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) was projected to net $227.59, based on a mean target price estimate from twelve analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

GameStop (GME) was projected to net $198.48, based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.9% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

July Top Yield 30 Challenger Dogs Represented 6 Sectors

Yield (dividend / price) results from here July 21 verified by Yahoo Finance for thirty stocks from six of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed in this article.

The U.S. Dividend Challengers are maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appear at Seeking Alpha. They are selected based on "5-9 straight years of higher dividends."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Challengers

U.S. Dividend Challengers were selected based on "5-9 straight years of higher dividends."

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Dividend Dog Metrics Identified 10 Top Challenger Stocks By Yield

Top ten Challenger Dividend Index dogs selected 6/30/17 showing top yields 7/21/17, represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) real estate [5 listed]; (2) industrials [1 listed]; (3) energy [3 listed]; (4) financial services [1 listed].

One of five real estate firms placed first, New Residential Investments (NRZ) [1]. The other four real estate challenger dogs placed fifth through seventh, and ninth, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) [5], Select Income REIT (SIR) [6], Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) [7], and DDR Corp. (DDR) [9].

Second Challenger stock by yield, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) [2] was the lone industrials firm listed.

Three energy firms placed third, fourth, and tenth: EnLink Midstream Partners Blueknight Energy (BKEP) [3]; (ENLK) [4]; Targa Resources (TRGP) [10].

And finally, one financial service firm placed eighth by yield, Gladstone Investment (GAIN) [8] to complete the top ten July Challenger dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Challenger Dogs Promised 14.25% To 22.15% Upsides, While (31-36) Six Portended A -0.7%-3.74% Downsides To July, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wished (37) An 8.03% Median Target Price Upside And (38) A 13.36% Gain From 30 Challenger Upside Dogs Come July 2018

Challenger stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of July 21, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Yahoo analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 9.4% in the coming year. Notice, price below dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought conditions ahead for the Challenger top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Brokers Estimated A 16.91% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Challenger Stocks In July As Big Dogs Dominated

Ten top Challenger Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Challenger dogs selected 6/30/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 7/21/17 represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (39) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Challenger Dogs Delivering 14.34% Vs. (40) 17.26% Net Gains by All Ten Come July 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Challenger kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 16.91% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The fifth lowest priced Challenger dividend dog, DDR Corp. (DDR), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 27.29%.

The five lowest-priced Challenger dividend dogs for July 21 were: Blueknight Energy (BKEP); Spirit Realty Capital (SRC); Arbor Realty Trust (ABR); Gladstone Investment (GAIN); DDR Corp. (DDR), with prices ranging from $5.95 to $9.56.

Five higher-priced Challenger dividend dogs for July 21 were: New Residential Investment (NRZ); EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); Select Income REIT (SIR); Targa Resources (TRGP), whose prices ranged from $18.24 to $21.29.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

