Procter & Gamble: The Ultimate Gamble

Trian Partners, the activist investor, has taken on Procter & Gamble (PG). The fund wants a board seat. Trian is hoping to use the momentum of the General Electric (GE) win. Its full focus can now be on P&G, and they could use the work. Still, it’s an uphill battle given the fact that it’s a $220 billion company. Trian has its hands full with the largest proxy fight in history.

If anyone can win, it’s Trian’s Nelson Peltz. But the problem is, the battle won’t come to a head until October. I think the likely scenario we see is a settlement. Peltz will likely get put on the board in that case.



The only way Trian makes this work is with a mini-P&G breakup.



The big issues for P&G is its underperformance, cost structure, and complexity. Could we finally see a P&G break up?



The key is to push for a spinoff of a couple P&G units, and not try to do a full-blown breakup like Energizer (ENR) did. After all, the Energizer split didn’t create value for everyone, including Edgewell (EPC).



The board needs an overhaul, with some six of the members being past or current CEOs. The company is pushing back against giving Peltz a board seat, claiming they’ve done enough with the current initiatives. They’re wrong. P&G believes that selling unprofitable brands is the way. Its cost cutting plans that it introduced in 2012 hasn’t helped boost sales or profits enough.



The thesis that Peltz needs to focus on is getting the over the counter and beauty businesses of P&G completely spun-off. Granted the excessive costs at P&G are hindering the company, the bureaucracy is an even bigger overhang.



There’s also the potential thesis that Trian could push P&G to make some acquisitions. This could come after a few spinoffs, which would help improve P&G’s brand mix toward higher growth areas. Acquiring, or incubating, new brands could be very interesting.



In terms of winning the proxy battle, Trian’s Peltz is already working up a plan and an angel. It’s looking to get the support of major in institutional investors and long-term index funds. Trian still owns just 1.4%, so they’re going to need some support. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) owns 4.4% and Vanguard owns 7%.



Peltz has already said that he doesn’t want to oust the current CEO, do a full blown break up, overthrow the entire board, or cut pension or R&D benefits. Trian has a history of getting the support of institutional investors, with a reputation as a friendly activist.



P&G has been asleep at the wheel. Dollar Shave Club and similar lower-priced razor companies have gobbled up market share from P&G. Trian tried, having meetings and communications with P&G since February. Peltz does note - which helps set up the potential for a settlement - that he and P&G CEO David Taylor have a ‘very’ positive relationship. I still expect a settlement to be the outcome, getting Pletz where he needs to be - in the boardroom. The thesis should be to spin off the beauty and OTC businesses, while also being on the prowl for acquisitions in fast growing consumer staple markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.