Surprisingly, The Bulls Dominated The 'Freedom Fest' Debates

By Gary Alexander

Originally published on July 25, 2017

I've attended nearly all of the "Freedom Fest" meetings in Las Vegas since their inception in 2002. I've moderated many of their bull versus bear debates and have observed similar debates conducted by others. Freedom Fest is a generally bearish conference where gold is usually touted more than U.S. stocks. For instance, Freedom Fest themes in recent years have been "Are We Going the Way of Rome?" (2013) and "Is Big Brother Here?" (2014). This year's theme was more positive: "Exploring New Frontiers."

The predominance of the bulls was evident early in this year's conference, with the opening Global Economic Summit on Thursday, July 20. Host and Freedom Fest founder Mark Skousen interviewed Joel Stern (former economics professor and current fund manager), Barbara Kolm (President of the Hayek Institute), Keith Fitz-Gerald (a consulting market analyst), Steve Forbes (editor-in-chief of Forbes), Robert Salinas-Leon (President of the Mexico Business Forum) and legendary investor Jimmy Rogers.

As these pundits debated, the S&P 500 had just set its 27th all-time record high for the calendar year 2017. When it came time to predict where the S&P 500 would be a year from now, five of the six panelists said "up," with only Rogers repeating his famous advice to "be worried, be very worried" (more on him later).

What I concluded from this unusual unanimity in the bullish case was that the bears were tired of being wrong and had run out of excuses for why the market keeps going higher. To me, this switch in tone is reason to become a little worried (but not "very worried") about the market in the Dog Days of August.

There were two more panels to report on. First, the traditional bull versus bear debate on Friday morning. Louis Navellier and Keith Fitz-Gerald were the declared bulls, while Peter Schiff (CEO of Euro Pacific Capital) and John Mauldin (financial writer and head of Mauldin Economics) were the bears. Such was the phobia of being labelled a "bear" that Mauldin called himself "neutral," though he sounded like a bear.

For the bearish case, Mauldin said the world is awash in debt, with a simultaneous government debt bubble, China debt bubble, private debt (especially college loan) bubble and a looming trade war. He said, "We will be lucky to average 2% GDP growth over the next decade." Schiff agreed on the debt angle and that "this is the longest, weakest recovery on record." He added that international stocks have beaten U.S. stocks, and a weak dollar has meant that foreign investors have no net gains in U.S. stocks for 2017.

Louis Navellier responded by saying that the U.S. stock market is slowly disappearing, with thousands of fewer stock listings now than 20 years ago. Buybacks, mergers and buyouts have reduced the number of shares available, raising the earnings per share. Although the leadership is changing, as always, supply versus demand point to higher share prices over time. Keith Fitz-Gerald agreed, pointing to rising liquidity chasing fewer stocks. He added that rising global wealth will likely see stocks as the best place to invest.

Surprisingly, the bulls won this debate too. In past Freedom Fests, the audience poll usually showed the bears badly outnumbering the bulls, but in this case, the bulls comprised a slight majority of the audience.

The Skeptics Have a Lot of Explaining to Do

Finally, I was able to moderate a closing (Saturday afternoon) debate on "Market History - and What I Would Do Differently." This panel featured two real estate experts, John T. Reed and Gena Lofton, along with two stock market gurus (who were also on the opening panel), Jim Rogers and Joel Stern. After we covered the topics described in the panel title (history and regrets), I asked the panelists to comment on that morning's Wall Street Journal "Business and Finance" section page 1 article ("Short Sellers Retreat Amid Rally," WSJ, July 22-23, 2017). It seemed to me like a "perfect storm" of overconfident quotes.

"Times are tough for skeptics of the bull market," the Journal article began. In the week ending July 14, short interest in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) reached the lowest level since May 2013. The article quoted a hedge fund manager as saying, "There seems to be an overall view that things will always go up, that there are no risks and no matter what goes on, no matter what foolishness is in play, people don't care."

Joel Stern responded by offering to bet Jimmy Rogers dinner at one of New York's finest restaurants that the market would be higher three years from now. Picking up on that offer, I asked them to make history by demonstrating "20/20 foresight for the year 2020" - to make a public bet on the market levels of 2020. Rogers, who lives in Singapore, waved off dinner in New York but said, "I don't know the timing. The Dow might reach 30,000 first, but it's eventually headed for 10,000." Stern responded that "buy and hold" tends to beat market timing strategies over the long term, so he is prepared to ride out any coming storm.

Speaking of August hurricanes, during our regular Friday morning conference call about MarketMail strategies, Louis Navellier, Jason Bodner and I agreed that we are growing somewhat concerned about the markets in August, especially late August, after earnings season expires and Wall Street traders go on vacation. After all, that's when the "flash crash" of August 24, 2015, happened - an event Louis described in detail during his Freedom Fest speech on the cause of the 2008 crash and the 2015 mini-crash.

In two of the recent odd-numbered Augusts, we've seen serious crashes, first in the debt ceiling debate of August 2011, which witnessed record-high daily volatility in the first week of August. Then came the flash crash of August 24, 2015, which was preceded by severe warning tremors. According to the Wikipedia article on that event: "The Dow Jones fell 588 points during a two-day period, 1300 points from August 18-21. On Monday, August 24, world stock markets were down substantially, wiping out all gains made in 2015, with interlinked drops in commodities such as oil, which hit a six-year low... With this plunge, an estimated ten trillion dollars had been wiped off the books on global markets since June 3."

August is historically a terrible month. According to the Stock Trader's Almanac of 2016, August ranks 10th of 12 months (since 1950) in the DJIA and S&P 500 and is in 11th place on Nasdaq. All this leads me to suspect that the overwhelming bullishness of Freedom Fest panelists is right long term but maybe not short term. Either way, nobody knows the precise future, so I will remain fully invested in August.

