The Amazon Effect: Medical Office Building REITs Next To Be Hit?

San Francisco-based start-up Virta Health has been pioneering virtual office visits, and now it turns out Amazon is entering this space as well.

The Financial Times noted over the weekend how shopping mall REITs have been mauled by internet sales. Might medical office building REITs be next?

Medical Office REITs And The Amazon Effect

In my previous article (Tears For Sears), I mentioned the impact disruption from Amazon (AMZN) (the "Amazon Effect") has had on shopping mall REITs such as Simon Property Group (SPG). Here, I'll discuss the possibility that medical office REITs such as Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) may soon be faced with an Amazon Effect too. First, let's quickly recap the effect Amazon has had on shopping mall REITs.

Shopping Malls Mauled

Miles Johnson's Financial Times article last weekend - Chinks Emerge In The Armor Of Prized Malls (paywalled here) - made the point that while high-end shopping malls initially appeared immune to the Internet competition hurting lower-rent ones, the disruption has now hit the high end ones too:

Shares in Washington Prime (WPG), an operator of lower-quality B- and C-classed malls, are down by half since the start of 2015. However, until recently shares in "prime" mall operators Simon Property Group and GGP (GGP) had held up, under-pinned by the belief that their A-quality malls in prime locations were safe from the challenge of online shopping. Yet there is growing evidence to suggest these prime malls, which have been treated by investors and lenders alike as rock-solid bets in the face of the internet headwinds, are not as protected as once thought. Shares in Simon Property, the largest REIT in America with a market cap of $50 billion, are down by almost 30 percent over the past 12 months, having held up strongly to the middle of 2016.

Indeed, the three shopping mall REITs Johnson mentioned are all down about 20% over the last year, even after taking into account their dividends.

Might Medical Office REITs Be Next?

Physicians Realty and the Health Care Trust of America are both down single digits over the last year, but might they face similar Internet headwinds as the shopping mall REITs?

The thought occurred to me shortly after my last article was published, and I saw this tweet by Tyler Willis:

For those unfamiliar with him, Tyler Willis is an angel investor with stakes in companies such as Lyft (LYFT). You can read more about him here: Interview With An Angel Investor. The start-up he referred to in that tweet, Virta Health (presumably, one of his investments), is essentially an online endrocrinology practice, specializing in treating Type 2 Diabetes. Having been an endrocrinology patient for the last several years, the disruptive potential of this sort of online medical practice was immediately apparent to me. To understand why, let me describe a typical visit to my endrocrinologist's office.

It consists mainly of me and my physician discussing the results of my latest blood work, while he types notes in his Thinkpad. The only hands-on aspect of the visit is when he checks my blood pressure, which seems sort of perfunctory, viz. "I'm a physician, so you expect me to wear a white coat and check your blood pressure, so I'll check your blood pressure". My blood isn't drawn by his office, but by Quest Diagnostics. Except for the blood pressure, there's no reason this sort of office visit couldn't be done virtually. And if the blood pressure readings are really necessary, there are automated home blood pressure monitors. Here's one of several available on Amazon:

So I emailed representatives of HTA and DOC on Tuesday to ask if they knew what percentage of the medical practices in their respective REITs' portfolios were endrocrinology practices. As of this writing, I haven't heard back yet. But the threat of virtual medical practices probably isn't limited to endrocrinology. A lot of medical office visits seem to consist mainly of discussions of test results, discussions which don't necessarily need to be held in person.

A New World For Amazon

Coincidentally, a day after I contacted HTA and DOC about this, CNBC Tech reported that Amazon has a skunkworks team working on telemedicine and virtual office visits.

As CNBC Tech described it, this appears to be a big initiative:

Amazon has started a secret skunkworks lab dedicated to opportunities in health care, including new areas such as electronic medical records and telemedicine. Amazon has dubbed this stealth team 1492, which appears to be a reference to the year Columbus first landed in the Americas. The stealth team, which is headquartered in Seattle, is focused on both hardware and software projects, according to two people familiar. Amazon has become increasingly interested in exploring new business in healthcare. For example, Amazon has another unit exploring selling pharmaceuticals, CNBC reported in May. The new team is currently looking at opportunities that involve pushing and pulling data from legacy electronic medical record systems. If successful, Amazon could make that information available to consumers and their doctors. It is also hoping to build a platform for telemedicine, which in turn could make it easier for people to have virtual consultations with doctors, one of the people said.

CNBC goes on to note that Apple (AAPL) is working on medical applications too, something I noted in a previous article (Apple Has A New Idea).

Conclusion

Brad Thomas is Seeking Alpha's resident REIT expert, and he knows a lot more about the sector than I do. And he was bullish on Physicians Realty in a recent article (Just What The Doctor Ordered). But consider one of the rationales for his bullishness in light of what I've written above:

Medical Office Building (or MOB) REITs are considered one of the most predictable property sectors based in large part on the strong fundamentals centered on the growing demand in healthcare.

Thomas is absolutely right about the growing demand in healthcare, driven by an aging population. But what if a lot of that growing demand will be fulfilled via a combination of automation, virtual office visits, and telemedicine? What if your medical office building REITs end up competing with Amazon and Apple?

That possible future is something you should add to your analysis if you're a long-term REIT investor.

