Get Your Ticket Before Airlines Take Off

Industry research is a key part of my research process when looking to pick stocks to invest in. It seems intuitive to me that a significant variable, among many others, that the performance of a company could be effected by is the health of an industry. At the end of the day, for a company to succeed, it needs to be offering a product that is sought after. This article is going to examine the airline industry and give reasons for what looks like to be a positive future for airlines.

To be more specific, I am analyzing the industry of U.S. based airlines that travel internationally. Examples of airlines that operate in this industry are Delta Air Lines (DAL) (16.4% market share), United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) (27.1% market share), and American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) (19% market share). Together these three main players account for 62.5% of the market. Between the year of 2012 and 2016, this industry had an annual growth rate of -2.4%. However, the future looks bright, as in the next five years the annual growth rate is predicted to be 3.5% based on research by IBIS world. Let’s explore a few reasons why this turnaround is happening.

Flying Demand

The airline business is greatly impacted by the state of the economy. If the economy is in a slump, families and businesses to do have as much money to spend, and the first thing that is cut to save money are vacations and business travel. Especially international travel. Slowly but surely the economy has been expanding and people are starting to recognize more money in their pockets, and corporations are experiencing high profitability. This allows for U.S. citizens to engage in more international travel, which is expected to grow by 2.6% over the next five years, and for foreigners to visit the U.S., estimated to grow annually by 4.6%, according to IBIS world database. As these trends continue, airlines will begin to raise ticket prices again and add more flying routes, which will result in more revenue and profit. The image below shows all U.S. scheduled passengers on domestic and international flights. It can be seen from this image that passengers hit an all time high in 2016 after dipping from 2007- 2015.

Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics

Fuel Prices

Against common belief, falling fuel prices are not necessarily always a good thing for an airlines top line. When fuel prices are low, airlines are forced to lower ticket prices in order to remain in the same price range as competitors. High fuel prices are generally passed onto the airline consumer through high ticket prices, which has an immediate impact on a higher revenue number for these companies. For an airline that frequently flies internationally, fuel costs are generally 20%-40% of total cost for an airline. As oil prices begin to increase, it will help airlines revenue numbers start to grow.

Industry Consolidation

The airline industry had to make changes after the adversity that it faced in the past five years. Consolidation through M&A and bankruptcy has made it so the industry is able to stabilize and operate in a sustainable manner. Previously due to extreme competition, airlines were burning through their profits to lower ticket prices and increase free in flight products. This resulted in some of the largest airlines facing bankruptcy, including American Airlines in 2011. In addition to this, low demand for flying in the previous years forced out many airlines that were not big enough to weather the storm. More recently, American Airlines and U.S. airways merged, creating the largest airline by revenue in the United States. Other M&A activity is outlined in the image below. Having shrunk to three main players allows the industry to have more stability.

Source: Forbes

Conclusion

The airline industry has turned a new page from what was a dismal performance over the past years. As the industry pivots towards growth, now is the time to find an investment to reap all of the benefit. The factors of flying demand, fuel prices, and industry consolidation indicate that there is growth in the future for U.S. based airlines that fly internationally. However, these are not the only factors that affect the industry, but these are some of the larger forces based on the research that I have completed. From having an understanding of the industry and what is driving its performance, better investment decisions can be made.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.