How Intel Is Becoming A Diversified AI Player

The stock has very limited downside and risk-reward is skewed in favor of reward.

Intel (INTC) recently launched Movidius neural compute stick. This is the world’s first USB-based AI (artificial intelligence) hardware accelerator. The accelerator is capable of delivering dedicated deep neural network processing capabilities to a wide range of host devices.

Intel is bringing AI-related hardware/devices to the markets which are innovative indeed. In another development, Intel’s FPGAs (field-programmable gate arrays) are being used in the ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) unit of the Audi A8, scheduled to be released in 2018. Clearly, Intel is bringing diversity in AI-related hardware, which is the focus of this article.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

How Intel Is Bringing Diversity To AI-Hardware?

When we talk about Intel’s AI endeavor, FPGAs become the primary focus. However, Intel is doing hardware diversification to capture the lion’s share of the AI hardware market. Earlier we have seen Intel’s acquisition of Movidius in November 2016 in order to accelerate computer vision combining Movidius’ technology and Intel’s RealSense vision technology.

AI is a two-part concept, viz., first, to train an AI-device via neural network and second, to put the device to real-world use by empowering it to make decisions based on the training it received. The second part is called inference. As far as Intel’s primary AI competitor Nvidia (NVDA) is concerned, its GPUs are vastly used in AI, no doubt about that. But apart from autonomous driving, Nvidia’s technology isn’t being used much in the second part of AI, i.e., inference.

But Intel’s smaller form-factor hardware including FPGAs targeted at the IoT (Internet of Things) market, such as MAX 10 and Cyclone V, and now the Movidius stick, can be readily put to use (with the help of Intel’s deep learning inference kit) in devices like drones, robots and VR (virtual reality) headsets, among many others.

For the HPC (high-performance computing) data centers, Intel’s new Scalable Xeon processors and Xeon Phi co-processors will be highly competitive for Nvidia’s Volta-based GPUs. Nonetheless, I must admit that Nvidia’s GPUs are more efficient compared to Intel’s HPC products for now. But with the arrival of Scalable Xeon and Night’s Mill Xeon Phi, I expect the HPC picture to slowly change in favor of Intel.

Intel’s VPU Technology Has No Real Competition

Intel bought Movidius primarily for its extremely low-powered Myriad 2 VPUs (vision processing unit). Combining Intel’s RealSense depth-sensing cameras with Movidius’ Myriad 2 VPUs, highly efficient AI-products can be made. What a VPU really does? Well, it processes the visual data captured by a RealSense camera, and that data is used for the training and inference purposes of an AI-device.

Great examples of such products are surveillance cameras, which are already seeing huge demand in many counties including the US and China. Earlier this year in April, Intel-owned Movidius participated in an announcement from US-based Dahua Technology, which said how Dahua is using Movidius’ Myriad 2 VPUs to power Dahua video surveillance cameras.

Intel’s vision technology based on Arria 10 FPGAs are also powering Japanese multinational NEC Corporation’s NeoFace facial recognition engine. NEC’s products are aimed at identifying individuals in a moving crowd, one of the purposes of modern surveillance cameras. China is going to install 450 million new surveillance cameras by 2020.

The point relevant to investors is that there’s no real competitor of Intel’s scale that makes VPUs. Apple (AAPL) could be Intel’s real competitor in this space with its advanced camera technology that it offered in iPhone 7, but in the absence of multiple use cases apart from the iPhone, I believe Apple has lost its camera advantage. Couple of years ago, Apple acquired Israeli camera company LinX Imaging, but unfortunately much advancement didn’t take shape beyond iPhones. Meanwhile, Motorola Mobility has selected Intel’s camera technology to power its newest Moto Mod: the 360 Camera.

Investors’ Angle

Intel is slowly becoming the world’s most diversified AI hardware player, but I don’t believe its stock price captures the entire picture. Granted, Nvidia is still leading the space with its powerful GPUs. But with no diversity at all, Nvidia is enjoying far higher valuation multiples compared to Intel.

IBM (IBM) is also a leading AI player, but it is basically a software-focused company. However, IBM is trying to boost its hardware business based on its AI software expertise. Intel is the only company with a variety of hardware that can serve multiple industries. For example, car-maker Audi has announced that Intel’s FPGAs and sensors will power its upcoming 2018 Audi A8.

Image Credit: Audi via Intel

Intel’s IoT (Internet of Things) group and programmable solutions group (PSG) revenues together are showing a moderate uptrend. I strongly believe this trend will become steeper going ahead. Any short-term dip in the stock would be a nice investing opportunity.

Image Credit: Author

Conclusion

It’s interesting to see how Intel’s Q2 earnings pan out. However, Intel has very limited downside from here despite any unexpected earnings disappointments. Investors will gradually understand Intel’s true potential in AI. FPGAs for HPC, smaller form-factor FPGAs, and VPU-based vision solutions have a really large market, which will drive Intel’s future revenue growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.