Honeywell: The Story Continues To Get Better

The top and bottom line beats are nice, but the real story here is the increased guidance.

On Friday, July 21, 2017, Honeywell (HON) reported Q2 2017 financial results that beat analyst estimates on the top- and bottom-lines. The company reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.80 (versus $1.77 estimate) on revenues of $10.1b (versus estimate of $9.8b). For purposes of comparison, Honeywell reported adjusted EPS of $1.66 on revenues of $9.9B in the same period of the prior year.

Honeywell not only reported impressive Q2 2017 results, but management also increased the company’s full-year adjusted EPS guidance by 8%-10% (to a range of $7.00-$7.10). Honeywell’s quarterly beat and raise was well received by the market, as shares are up ~2% since the results were released. This may not seem like much but let’s not forget that HON shares ran up going into earnings and have greatly outperformed the broader market so far in 2017.

(Source: Nasdaq)

HON shares are trading close to a 52-week high but I stand firm by my belief that investors with a long-term perspective should continue to add to their positions in this industrial conglomerate. Why? It’s simple: Honeywell’s story is intact and the most recent quarterly results (and commentary) tell us that the story is likely to get better in the quarters/years ahead.

Good Results, But A Better Story

Honeywell has had a strong start to 2017, as the company has been able to increase its net income and adjusted EPS by ~7% over the first six months of the year by focusing on cutting out costs.

The company did not miss a beat over the last three months, which is shown by the fact that Honeywell reported improvements almost across the board (i.e. sales, segment margins, EPS, and free cash flows).

Honeywell’s quarterly results were just as impressive when looking at the YoY comparisons for the operating segments.

As shown, three out of the four segments saw their margins expand or at least stay flat - all four did if you exclude M&A for Safety And Productivity Solutions ("S&PS") - and the company reported strong organic sales growth for all segments. Furthermore, Honeywell’s restructuring efforts are already bearing fruit, as the each segment is projected to cut out additional costs and improve margins through the end of 2017.

The S&PS segment is small but it is gaining steam. The acquisition that closed in late-2016, Intelligrated, is already having a positive impact on the company's results and digital revenue continued to be a bright spot, as described by management during the conference call. Looking ahead, the S&PS segment has great growth prospects, especially with Intelligrated in the fold, and should continue to become more and more relevant to Honeywell's consolidated operating results.

The Q2 2017 results were impressive but, more importantly, Honeywell is projected to finish fiscal 2017 with a bang. Management expects for the company to have a strong third quarter (EPS of $1.70-$1.75, up 13%-16% YoY) and they also increased the full-year 2017 guidance -- EPS in the range of $7.00-$7.10 (from $6.90-$7.10) and revenues in the range of $39.3B-$40.0B (from $38.6B-$39.5B). Management also expects improvements in both margins and free cash flow (“FCF”) for the year.

This company is firing on all cylinders, even in a challenging operating environment, so long-term investors should focus on the real story – Honeywell is well-positioned for 2017 and beyond – instead of worrying about whether or not HON shares are now overvalued based on the recent stock performance.

Valuation

Honeywell is trading at a premium when compared to its peers.

HON PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

In my opinion, however, the premium is warranted because Honeywell is one of the few companies that still has a good story to tell about the next two quarters of 2017 and beyond. Remember, General Electric (GE) just guided for the company's full-year 2017 EPS to hit the low-end of management's guidance and 3M (MMM) recently laid an egg when it reported Q2 2017 results. Moreover, Honeywell's management team has shown that they are committed to returning capital to shareholders – e.g. the company has steadily raised its dividend over the years and management bought back ~$1B in shares so far in 2017 – so investors are being paid to be patient, even if HON shares appear slightly over valued at today’s price.

Bottom Line

I was a little nervous when Mr. Cote (former CEO) retired, but it appears that Mr. Adamczyk (current CEO) is more than capable of running this industrial conglomerate. It helps that Mr. Adamczyk was dealt a good hand to play. There was a lot to like about Honeywell's Q2 2017 financial results and I believe that investors should be extremely encouraged about the company's business prospects when considering the backdrop - GE, MMM, and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) all recently reported lackluster results.

HON shares are up big so far in 2017 but they are up big for a reason. Looking ahead, there are three main reasons why I believe Honeywell is a long-term buy at today’s price: First, and most importantly, Honeywell has great businesses prospects and the company is well-positioned in the industries that it operates in. Secondly, Honeywell pays a respectable dividend and the company has the wiggle room to increase the payout through the next few years. Lastly, let's not forget that Dan Loeb's Third Point is still watching Honeywell's every move (this is a positive, in my opinion), which should create a floor in the stock price.

In light of this, investors should treat any pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities because this company's story continues to get better and better.

Full Disclosure: I have a full Honeywell position in my R.I.P. portfolio, so I do not plan to add HON shares in the near future. However, I plan to stay long HON for the foreseeable future.

Author's Note: All images were from Honeywell's Q2 2017 Press Release and Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, HON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.