MercadoLibre And Novartis: Security Selection And Hedged Portfolio Construction

We shed some light on our portfolio construction process as we explain how each stock was selected for its portfolio.

Novartis had a lower potential return, but was much less expensive to hedge. It appeared in our $100k portfolio with the best ratio of potential upside to downside.

Different Stocks For Different Hedged Portfolios

MercadoLibre (MELI) and Novartis (NVS) both appeared in bulletproof, or hedged, portfolios we shared with our Bulletproof Investing subscribers last week, despite the two stocks having significantly different potential returns and hedging costs. MercadoLibre appeared in our Top Names portfolio, which had the highest potential upside, and Novartis appeared in our $100k portfolio with the highest ratio of potential upside to downside. We shed some light on our portfolio construction process below as we explain why.

MercadoLibre: Higher Potential Return

At the end of a recent article (Tears For Sears), we mentioned that MercadoLibre was one of our system's overall top stocks last week, and that it had also been a top name of ours last September:

We've mentioned before that the Portfolio Armor system used by Bulletproof Investing eschews fundamentals in favor of signals from the stock and option markets. Those signals have been repeatedly bullish on Amazon over the past several years, as we've noted. What's interesting is that when our system has highlighted other e-commerce stocks, they've been ones that operate in niches where they have some protection from Amazon. We shared an example of one last month (Chanos Versus Us) on the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA). We shared a different example with our subscribers in our Top Picks post last week, the Latin American e-commerce company MercadoLibre (MELI). MercadoLibre was also one of our system's top picks last September. Since then, it's up nearly 65%.

We felt remiss mentioning MercadoLibre without posting a hedge for it in that article, so we'll do so below. But first, let's talk about our current potential return estimate for MercadoLibre, and how we came up with it. Here's a screen capture from Portfolio Armor's admin panel showing our updated numbers on the stock.

We'll go over the relevant columns there, going from left to right, starting with "Long Term Proxy," to explain how we derived our potential return estimate for MELI. Because MELI hasn't been public 10 years, we use the average 6-month return of Amazon (AMZN) over the last 10 years as proxy. That gives us the "Long Term Return" of 14.38%. The "Short Term Return" of 58.81% is MercadoLibre's return over the last 6 months. The "6m Exp Return" of ~35.6% is the mean of the two.

We start with the assumption that any security is going to begin to revert to its long term mean return, and we test that assumption by gauging the market for options expiring about 6 months out on the security. The gauge we use is to attempt to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline with an optimal, or least-expensive collar. For there to be an optimal collar available, a couple of conditions have to be met:

There needs to be a bid on call options above the current market price of the underlying security ("out of the money").

The cost of the put protection on the security, minus what you're able to sell the call leg for, has to be less than 9% of your underlying position value (since it wouldn't make sense to pay more than 9% to hedge when you are attempting to limit your downside risk to a decline of less than 9%).

Our system first attempts to find an optimal collar against that decline using the 6m Exp Return of ~35.6%, but it's unable to find one using that cap:

So it lowers the cap until it finds this optimal collar, using a cap of 25%:

As you can see, the net cost of this hedge was 8.88% of position value. If you scroll back up to the screen capture from our admin panel, you'll see that the "Adj Exp Return" matches the cap of this collar, at 25%, and the "Net Exp Return Hedging Cost" in the column to the right of it matches the hedging cost of this collar. The last column, "Net Exp Return" represents the potential return of 25% minus the hedging cost of 8.88%.

The hedging cost of MELI has gone up since last week, and, mainly as a result of that, it's dropped from our top-10 to our top-40 in our ranking of securities by potential return, net of hedging cost (our universe consists of the 3,400+ stocks and exchange traded products with options traded on them in the U.S.).

Although the numbers have shifted a bit since last week, MELI still contrasts with NVS in two ways, as we'll see below: it has a higher potential return, but it's also more expensive to hedge. Let's quickly run through our numbers for NVS and then show how the potential returns and hedging costs of these two stocks related to the portfolios they fit in.

Novartis: Lower Hedging Cost

Here's a the screen capture from our admin panel for Novartis. To avoid redundancy, we'll just focus on what's different from MercadoLibre here.

The first difference is that, unlike MercadoLibre, Novartis has been around for more than 10 years, so there's no Long Term Proxy: The Long Term Return is the average 6-month return for NVS over the last 10 years. The Short Term Return is NVS's most recent 6-month return, and the 6m Exp Return is the mean of the two.

Now we get to the part where the system gauges option sentiment. Because the NVS options expiring closest to 6 months out expire in a little less than 6 months, the system reduces the 6m Exp Return proportionately, to ~12.5%. Then it attempts to find an optimal collar to hedge NVS against a greater-than-9% decline over that time frame using ~12.5% as a cap. Unlike in the case of MELI, it's successful the first time:

So the potential return for NVS, at ~12.5%, is lower than it is for MELI, but the hedging cost, at 1.83%, is significantly lower too, suggesting it might be possible to hedge NVS against smaller declines, and it might be possible to hedge it with put options alone, instead of using a collar.

A Tale Of Two Portfolios

Because MercadoLibre had a top-10 net potential return last week, it ended up in our Top Names portfolio. This was the summary data on that portfolio:

This portfolio, like MELI, had a higher upside potential: the Net Potential Return of 19.36% represents the best-case scenario over the next 6 months, while the Max Drawdown, a decline of 8.48%, represents the worst-case scenario. The ratio between the two is (19.36% / 8.48% = 2.28).

Novartis was ranked about 130 on our main ranking of securities by net potential return when hedged against a greater-than-9% decline, but because it was so inexpensive to hedge, it was possible to hedge it against a greater-than-5% decline as well. And, among the securities hedgeable against such a small decline, it had the 3rd-highest potential return net of hedging cost. So it appeared in our $100k portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to possible downside. This was the summary of that portfolio:

Although the best-case scenario there was lower -- the Net Potential Return, or potential return net of hedging cost, was 13.96% -- the worst-case scenario, a decline of 4.82% (the Max Drawdown) was much lower too. Although this portfolio had a lower best-case scenario, it had a better ratio between its best-case and worst-case outcomes (13.96% / 4.82% = 2.9).

Conclusion

Portfolio construction needs to accommodate an investor's goals and risk tolerance. For an investor looking for higher potential upside, MELI was a fit for our Top Names portfolio last week; for an investor looking for the best ratio of potential upside to downside, NVS was a fit for our best $100k portfolio last week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.