Vanguard Natural Resources: Set To Emerge From Bankruptcy

Current equity and senior notes appear to be overpriced for the associated returns of new equity and warrants.

Current equity is set to receive out of the money warrants and in the case of the preferred units also a minor amount of new equity.

Vanguard Natural Resources (OTCPK:VNRSQ), formerly (VNR), is set to emerge from bankruptcy soon as a corporation. I had previously discussed how its equity looked like it was of limited value and this appears to be the final result of the approved restructuring plan. Vanguard's current preferred and common unit will receive warrants that are well out of the money, while its preferred units will also receive a very minor amount of new equity.

Despite the restructuring, Vanguard remains heavily leveraged as oil and gas prices have fallen noticeably since the restructuring plan was originally announced. Thus there is a risk that debt will hamper Vanguard in the future again.

Vanguard's Current Equity And Senior Notes

The image below shows how the new equity in Vanguard is being distributed.

Source: Vanguard Natural Resources

The current common equity is scheduled to get warrants for 3% of the new equity with a strike price of $61.45 (based on a plan equity value of $20 per share). This translates into a roughly $2.3 billion enterprise value for the new Vanguard. The warrants are set to expire in February 2021.

Running the numbers through a Black-Scholes calculator indicates that the current common equity might be worth around 2.3 cents per unit for its warrants. This assumes a high volatility (~70%) for the new equity, based on Vanguard's still heavily leveraged status. Whiting Petroleum appears to have 70+% implied volatility for its January 2019 options, and it also has net debt that is more than 4x estimated 2017 EBITDA now. Reducing the volatility to 60% would result in an estimated value of 1.6 cents per unit for the current common equity.

Vanguard's preferred equity is getting warrants for 3% of the new equity with a strike price of $44.25, as well as 0.09% of the new equity directly. This results in an estimated value of $0.32 per current preferred unit (at 70% annualized volatility), with most of the value coming from the warrants. At 60% annualized volatility, the value of the preferred equity drops to around $0.25 per preferred unit.

The Senior Notes are scheduled to receive 2.92% of the new equity. This would make the unsecured notes worth approximately 3 cents on the dollar. The record date for the 1145 Rights offering was June 7, so that has long passed. Rights offerings accounted for much of the new equity ownership.

Still Heavily Leveraged

Despite the elimination of a fair amount of debt through the restructuring process and rights offering, Vanguard may still end up in trouble again. Vanguard appears to anticipate having around $930 million in net debt, while it recorded $115.4 million in adjusted EBITDA during the first half of 2017 and only $53.3 million in adjusted EBITDA during Q2 2017. At high-$40s oil and $3 natural gas, Vanguard's net debt may be around 4.65x its adjusted EBITDA (of around $200 million).

Source: Vanguard Natural Resources

An adjusted EBITDA run rate of $200 million is significantly less than the $301 million adjusted EBITDA for 2017 that it had in its strip price case business plan in January 2017. That document used $54.19 oil and $3.52 natural gas for 2017.

Without an improvement in oil and gas prices or additional funding, Vanguard may be stuck in a similar position to before it restructured. At high $40s oil and $3 natural gas, Vanguard may not be able to generate enough cash flow to grow production and would thus not be able to deleverage through growth.

New Valuation

Vanguard's plan equity value of $20 per share appears to be around 7x estimated 2017 EBITDA, so it appears to be perhaps a bit on the high side in the current oil and gas price environment given the risks remaining with Vanguard post-restructuring and its potentially limited ability to grow production.

Due to its high leverage, Vanguard's new equity may be quite volatile in responding to swings in gas and oil prices. I think it would be difficult for the $44.25 strike price warrants to get into the money though, and very difficult for the $61.45 strike price warrants to get into the money. The former would probably take $55 oil and $3.50 natural gas as well as some production growth in order to get into the money, and the latter might take closer to $60+ oil and $3.75+ natural gas along with production growth to get into the money. This assumes that there is no additional dilution either, which I believe has a good chance of happening since Vanguard needs to reduce its leverage.

Conclusion

Vanguard remains a risky and significantly leveraged company despite shedding debt during the restructuring process. Vanguard's leverage may have ended up being reasonable at the strip prices when it started the restructuring process, but at current strip prices it could have net debt over 4.5x its estimated adjusted EBITDA. Vanguard also sold its Glasscock County acreage during the restructuring process, so it doesn't have that lever to raise additional funds anymore.

It also does not look like Vanguard's current equity or senior notes are worth purchasing before the restructuring is complete. The value of the post-restructuring warrants and common shares that those securities will receive appears to be less than their current prices. Anyone wishing to purchase Vanguard shares or warrants will probably get a better deal later on.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.