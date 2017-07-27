Invitae Set For Growth - Bret Jensen's Idea Of The Month
| About: Invitae (NVTA)
Summary
We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment.
SA Marketplace author Bret Jensen continues the series with his idea of the month: Invitae.
Invitae is positioned for a quick rise as the genetic testing market is projected to grow to $10 billion over the next 6 years.
