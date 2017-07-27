Ross Stores - Be Careful With This Dip

Image Source: Company's Website

Ross Stores (ROST) has been a great stock to own in the past decade but has recently experienced a sharp correction that has led the stock price down more than 21% from the top reached in February. The obvious reaction from many analysts has been a “buy the dip!”, supported by the view that concerns about competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are exaggerated and that the e-commerce giant is not a real threat to the business model of off-price retailers. Shopping at a Ross store is characterized by the “treasure hunting” experience, something hardly replicable on Amazon, and the low prices are also hard to replicate due to the company’s deep focus on opportunistic/large volume buying and a no-frills environment.

The argument supporting the view that the company will continue to prosper is that investors shouldn’t be too concerned about competitive pressures from Amazon as the company’s off-price business model is “unamazonable”. Amazon can’t replicate the treasure hunting experience and change its business model to off-price retailing by engaging in systematic opportunistic buying of excessive inventory or start to shift to a model with a limited assortment in order to take advantage of very large orders. On this point, I tend to agree with them. Amazon shouldn’t be a big concern for the moment. At least not more than it was 6, 12, 18 or 24 months ago. I think the majority of investors are not realizing what’s happening in the retail industry and what risks for Ross’ business these changes bring. Amazon has very little to do with the correction started 5 months ago. Why should the market start to react now if the Amazon threat in the apparel industry was already evident when department stores and other apparel retailers were falling? Nothing has changed in the meantime. The problem and the risk are exactly in the off-price business model and the reasons it prospered while the rest of the retail industry in North America was falling apart.

The opportunistic buying that has been at the core of off-price retailers’ business model was helped by the uncontrolled expansion of almost all the known brands in North America and the consequent excessive inventory that was liquidated at bargain prices when those brands failed to grow in line with their expectations. I think it is well known now that the United States’ retail footprint has grown at a ridiculously high pace helped by low interest rates and the companies’ excessive appetite for growth. According to data from CoStar Realty Information, as of 2016, there were 2,353 square feet of retail space in shopping centers for every 100 Americans, compared to 1,636 square feet in Canada. If the gap is destined to close, total retail space should fall up to 30%. Even if we consider that retail spending per capita in the U.S. is 20% higher than in Canada, there is a gap that should be closed. Anyway, the problem of overcapacity is much more evident if we compare the United States to other developed economies such as the United Kingdom, France and Japan. The United States has more retail square footage per capita than any other country. By some measures, it has six times the footage per person than the United Kingdom does. Last summer, even Macy’s (NYSE:M) CEO Terry Lundgren called the situation “ridiculous,” noting that the U.S. has 7.3 square feet of retail space per capita, versus 1.7 square feet per capita in Japan and France. Store closures have continued at a high pace for several quarters, and have recently accelerated.

This problem has something to do with the reason why ROST and the TJX Companies (TJX) have been falling sharply since February. We know that these companies rely on opportunistic buying of branded merchandise at a discount to sell it at attractive prices (20%-70% off from the original price). During the past few years, these companies have benefited from the excessive expansion of the vast majority of fashion brands in North America, which ended up with huge inventories that they were not able to sell to customers. The same happened to department store companies such as J.C. Penney (JCP) and Macy’s. The result is that off-price retailers could take advantage of a constant supply of a huge amount of merchandise at attractive prices, taking advantage of many retailers’ excessive capacity and need to get rid of it. Anyway, the situation is changing very fast. In the last few quarters, an increasing number of retailers has started to implement turnaround plans that include store closures, a tight inventory management, and a reduction in supply to channels such as department stores. Companies such as Michael Kors (KORS), Ralph Lauren (RL) and Coach (COH), to name a few, have started to close a large number of stores and have reduced their supply to department stores, in order to avoid an excessive exposure to a channel that has been responsible for deflationary pressures on their products. Moreover, they implemented measures to have tight control over inventory and to elevate their brand, which implies every effort to avoid excessive discounts on their products. Companies in the affordable luxury segment are not the only ones focused on tighter inventory management and store closures. Besides department stores like Macy’s, J.C. Penney and Sears (SHLD), brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Guess (GES), Crocs (CROX), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), and Chico’s (CHS), to name a few, are all focusing on store closures and tight inventory management. In these conditions, it will be more difficult for off-price retailers to prosper as they did in the last few years. The reasons:

Companies like COH, RL and KORS will try their best to reduce their exposure to every channel that can damage their brand attractiveness through excessive discounts. Considering this and the much tighter inventory management, it’s obvious that off-price retailers will be supplied with much less merchandise from these brands compared to the past.

Department stores have already completed a large number of store closures and will continue to close many other stores during the second half of 2017. Starting from a more optimized portfolio, it’s reasonable to expect less need to liquidate excessive inventory.

Almost every apparel brand is following the same path, closing a large number of underperforming stores and avoiding inventory build-up. The approach is not “we will try to keep our stores open in every manner” anymore, and off-price retailers, which so far have helped to absorb excessive inventory, are likely becoming less important for these retailers. The consequence is that it will become increasingly difficult to buy large amounts of branded goods at attractive prices from these companies.

The focus on tighter inventory management, the huge reduction in capacity, and the decision to implement brand elevation measures are all negative factors for off-price retailers. I know that investors may buy ROST because it’s trading at “just” 18.5x TTM earnings, while growing the top line at a decent rate, ignoring the potential negative effects of less supply and less favorable buying conditions on the company’s margins. Ross’ margins are at all-time highs, with operating margin at 14% and gross margin at 28.7%. I think that sustaining these margins in the new environment will not be as easy as many investors believe. In conclusion, I don’t think the recent correction is a result of people finally realizing that Amazon sells apparel, but the result of the actions of smart money discounting lower margins in an environment characterized by tightened supply and less favorable buying conditions.

