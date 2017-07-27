McDonald's Two Businesses, One Strategy

Feeding people

Seeking Alpha has had a number of very good articles on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) recently. Two of them focused on the balance sheet implications of the company's current strategy. Another focused specifically on the strategy. There would be no point in replicating that analysis. Suffice it to summarize by pointing out that, for better or worse, McDonald's has increased its leverage as part of the strategy to shift to a more asset-light model for its business. The company just reported earnings that pleased Wall Street, but this article was largely written before the earnings report and focuses on longer-run issues.

Addressing whether the moves described in the Seeking Alpha articles are for better or worse requires some thought about what McDonald's business is. As one of the articles points out, "The typical consumer experience at McDonald's (MCD) involves either waiting in a queue or going for a drive-thru at one of its many outlets." That may be how the consumer experiences McDonald's currently, but it is not the essence of the business. The essence of the company's business is figuring out how to feed people and leveraging that information.

Feeding people is necessary practical experience relevant to figuring out the best systems for accomplishing the objective of feeding people. Once the company figures that out, it maximizes the value by franchising its system. McDonald's move to switch many of its outlets from corporate-owned to franchises can be seen as just reflecting a high degree of confidence that it has figured that out. As a consequence, the company has value in the intellectual property embodied in its franchise agreements.

Even at its current price, McDonald's stock is a justifiable core holding. However, it's only justifiable if an investor is willing to hold a company pursuing the strategy outlined above. So, it makes sense to look at some aspects of McDonald's operations that are relevant to that strategy.

Background

There are a couple of aspects of McDonald's operations that are often overlooked when assessing the company.

First, it would be an error to view it as just a restaurant chain. The previous chief executive officer seemed not to appreciate that fact. However, McDonald's serves more customers at the drive-through window than as walk-ins who eat in the restaurant. I believe that corporate-wide, drive-through accounts for about 60% of the business, and in some franchises it is as high as 80%. In the 1980s and '90s, it was fashionable to discuss trends in consumer consumption of meals at home versus meals eaten away from home when discussing McDonald's. Analysts and McDonald's executives focused on how to feed people, not how to run restaurants. They recognize that competition with other restaurants was only part of the story relevant to McDonald's value. It also explains why the "You deserve a break today" marketing campaign was so successful. It positioned McDonald's against any alternative, not just fast food.

Second, the intellectual property that the company capitalizes on includes the strength of the brand. Consequently, although McDonald's was identified as a potential core holding in a posting as early as January 2011, as long as it was being operated as if it was a restaurant that competed with the fast- casual restaurants like Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA), it was hard to see it as other than a "hold." In the $90s it might be justified as a dividend-paying bond substitute, but in the $90s it was a screaming "buy" once it became apparent that the company was going to have to focus on its brand's strength rather than the brand strengths of other restaurants. The previous CEO was chasing business where the brand did not have value; but once that stopped, the strength of the brand created the potential that McDonald's was going to become a dividend grower.

Third, the company seems to have developed a better understanding of its competition and its customers. That extends beyond just realizing that it was losing market share to other fast food chains, not the fast-casual dining establishments. In fact, the new program referred to as "Experience of the Future" may manifest itself in the form of purchases using a cell phone, ordering on kiosks, or pre-ordering for pickup or something else. However, all of the initiatives, both those that succeed and those that are phased out, represent an effort to keep the brand relevant. In an environment where the definition of convenience and speed - two hallmarks of the brand - are being changed by companies as far afield from fast food as Apple and Amazon, the initiatives represent important steps to defend the brand and, thus, the value of the company's intellectual property.

Fourth, McDonald's decision to hand over a large number of its company-owned stores to franchisees is not a bit of financial engineering. Granted, pushing the number of franchisee-operated global locations up to 93% of all units will increase profitability. But it will increase profitability because it is an efficient way to allocate capital. Further, it reduces risk, since it shifts much of the rest of the operations to the franchisee. Because it shifts some of the operating risk off of the corporate entity, it allows the company to increase financial risk by increasing leverage without increasing the overall risk.

Franchising leverages the intellectual property that has made McDonald's franchises such good investments. It's easy to overlook some of that intellectual property. So, when evaluating the strategy, it's useful to consider some of the intellectual property that isn't immediately apparent:

McDonald's is an expert at locating its outlets. When marketing economic information that could be used to locate outlets, it was not unusual for the company's fast food competitors to describe their location strategy as simply getting as close to a McDonald's store as possible. The company's scale has allowed it to develop a supply chain and supply chain management techniques that have their maximum value when applied to as many stores as possible, and the effectiveness of its supply chain enhances the value of its franchises. McDonald's scale also allows its franchisees to benefit from economies of scale in marketing. That was especially true when broadcasting was a primary promotional media, but it is still true even though marketing efforts can now be more targeted. It's easy to overlook the fact that the company has built up tremendous intellectual property in the form of an understanding of how to operate through franchises. Knowing how to protect your brand and ensure a reasonable amount of uniformity in operations when operating through thousands of independent businesses is a skill McDonald's has, to date, perfected.

Risks

This strategy seems sound; however, it is not without risk. One of the principal risks is that by reducing the number of company-owned stores, McDonald's is reducing the scale of its ability to experiment without forcing the franchisees to bear the risk associated with the company's experiments. Looked at differently, McDonald's is narrowing the scope of its direct interaction with the ultimate customers. It is quite possible that McDonald's is appropriately scaling the company-owned operation in order to maximize the value of the information it gained from operating some of the outlets. The risk is that the company judged that wrong.

As mentioned, increasing the scale of the franchise operation shifts operational risk to franchisees. That may justify the increased leverage for the corporate balance sheet. The risk is that it misjudges the balance between operational risk and financial risk, and in the process of implementing the strategy, increases the overall risk to the company.

Finally, if the Corporation errs in its judgment on either the items above, it could stress its franchise system. The success of its strategy depends upon both the success of corporate entity and the success of the franchisees. Historically, McDonald's has managed that balance well, but the change in corporate strategy will require that the company adjusts its thinking regarding the role of the franchisees. For example, it seems to have placed far more emphasis on making sure franchisees understand the strategy behind "Signature" sandwiches than was true of previous similar initiatives. That's totally appropriate to the company's efforts to streamline the process by which it brings franchisees into new initiatives.

Disclosure: The author of this article owns shares of McDonald's Corporation. It has been part of my portfolio off and on since shortly after PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) spun off Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM). However, holdings were expanded significantly when McDonald's was trading in the $90s. I have no intention to buy or sell additional shares over the foreseeable future.