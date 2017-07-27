Kohl's - It's Worth A Look At These Levels

Context And Challenges

I guess the problems in the American department stores’ companies are well known. Kohl’s (KSS) has not been immune to the negative environment characterized by declining foot traffic and downward pricing pressures but has managed the industry issues much better than peers such as Sears Holdings (SHLD) and J.C. Penney (JCP). Nonetheless, the company’s revenue and margins have started to contract in the past few years (in 2016 and 2012, respectively).

Kohl’s problems are not company-specific but clearly related to the weak retail environment in the United States. The excessive expansion during the years of low interest rates created a bubble that burst when the market’s overcapacity became uncontrollable, worsened by the fast-growth of e-commerce players such as Amazon (AMZN). Like many other department stores companies and other brick & mortar retailers, Kohl’s has announced the implementation of a turnaround plan that include measures to reduce capacity, although the company is more likely to downsize its stores rather than close them. The different approach surely doesn’t make Kohl’s’ situation so different from that of its peers – the company is subject to the effects of the excessive capacity in the retail industry and has to shrink in order to protect margins. Although the company has started to face its problems and implement some changes to improve the situation, many market participants continue to be very negative about the prospects of an investment in KSS. For example, Hedgeye has recently picked Kohl’s as one of its favorite shorts in the retail sector.

KSS is not in a very bad condition. The company has generated $1,247 million in FCF in the TTM, equivalent to a 6.7% FCF yield, and has a decent balance sheet. Nonetheless, the company trades at just 1.38 times book value and at less than 12x TTM P/E, a clear indication that the market’s expectations for the company are not so bright. Like many other retailers, KSS has to face the problem of overcapacity in the United States - according to CoStar Realty Information, as of 2016, there were 2,353 square feet of retail space in shopping centers for every 100 Americans, compared to 1,636 square feet in Canada. If the gap is destined to close, total retail space should fall up to 30%. Even if we consider that retail spending per capita in the U.S. is 20% higher than in Canada, there is still a significant gap that should be closed. KSS has to manage to protect its sales and margins despite the overcapacity and the consequent pricing pressure, which is worsened, for some products, by the fast growth of e-commerce and the lower margins this channel brings. This is achievable only if the company continues to work on the omni-channel model by making the shopping experience more attractive and the integration with the e-commerce channel more efficient.

Future Prospects – Positive Guidance, Technological Improvements

The management is relatively positive on the prospects of the business, at least if we look at the most recent guidance, provided two quarters ago and confirmed last quarter. The company expects earnings per diluted share of $3.50 to $3.80 for fiscal 2017 including the 53rd week, and comps sales to be flat to down 2%. Total sales are expected to be down 1.3% to up 0.7% including the 53rd week. Sales in the 53rd week are estimated to be approximately $160 million.

This guidance implies expectations of a 12.5%- 22.2% increase in EPS compared to 2016, which would be a nice rebound from the 10% decline in 2016. The flat/slightly declining sales and comps are also a sign of relative improvement considering that in 2016 the company reported a 2.7% decline in sales and a 2.3% decline in comps. While the stock has initially declined despite the confirmation of the previous guidance, it has recently started to trend up again, probably as a result of slower declines in foot traffic and increased optimism about the company’s ongoing efforts to grow its digital business (which currently accounts for $2.5 billion, or 13% of sales) and the acceleration in mobile capabilities. As confirmed by a recent report from the Telsey Advisory Group, Kohl’s is investing heavily in technological capabilities in order to sustain foot traffic, target customers with more tailored offerings, and so on. For example, one of these recently implemented technological improvements include a new indoor navigation tool that associates can use to find products and determine inventory more efficiently. Another example is the implementation of the so called “smart look book”, a tool that leverages image recognition. When customers see an outfit that someone is wearing, they can scan the image and run a search into Kohl’s database, so that the system will try to find and match that product or similar ones. More in general, Telsey reported that the company is working on a modern data platform powered by AI-applications that should help the company improve their understanding of the customer and improve their business decisions.

The implementation of hi-tech tools in brick & mortar retail is a topic that has been discussed for a while, but the discussion has recently intensified as retailers look to new ways to leverage their competitive strengths to compete with e-commerce players. The outcome is obviously uncertain and subject to several variables, but the simple fact that a retailer is investing in such field is a good sign of commitment to face the current challenges. Going back to fundamentals, the stock’s performance will largely depend on how the company will perform compared to guidance. The scarce ability to forecast its own business has been a problem for some retailers such as J.C. Penney, a topic I discussed in a recent article. On the other side, other retailers such as Nordstrom (JWN) demonstrated a better ability to forecast their own business, helped by the lower volatility in their segment resulting from their “upscale” positioning and low price-sensitiveness of its customers. In Kohl’s’ case, in the earnings call conference of Q4 2015, the management said:

We would expect earnings per diluted share of $4.05 to $4.25 for 2016.The guidance is based upon the following assumptions. Comp sales of flat to up 1%, total sales down 50 basis points to up 50 basis points. This includes the effect of the lost sales from the closed stores in 2016. However, we would expect retain some of these sales in nearby stores and through the digital channel.

This guidance was first confirmed in Q1 2016 and then lowered in Q2 when the management said:

After reviewing our results for the spring season, we are updating our guidance to $3.12 to $3.32 per diluted share. Excluding the store closure and restructuring charges the guidance would be $3.80 to $4 per diluted share. The guidance includes the following assumptions for the fall season: total sales decrease of 2.6%, up 0.6% to last year, a comp sales decrease of 2% to flat to last year, gross margin rate improvement of approximately 20 to 40 basis points over last year, and SG&A dollar growth of 0.5% to 2% over last you.

The guidance was confirmed in the Q3 earnings call. Actual results for FY 2016 were a bit lower than the management expected, with EPS of $3.11, a 2.7% contraction in sales and a 2.4% contraction in comps. In my opinion, the slight miss is not a good reason to doubt the management’s ability to forecast its business. Larger misses like the ones reported by J.C. Penney would make me more skeptical, but with comps and EPS basically in line with the lower end of their guidance and the uncertainty created by the difficult environment in the United States, a moderate miss in comps is understandable. That’s why I am not very skeptical about the recent guidance, and I think the numbers provided can be considered credible expectations for this year.

Future Prospects – Off-Price Retailers And Recent Trends In The Retail Sector

E-commerce growth is only one reason behind the recent weakness in the American retail sector, and probably a secondary one. The main factor that contributed to the weak comps and margins has been the bubble’s burst in retail capacity after years of uncontrolled expansion. This has been a gold mine for off-price retailers such as the TJX Companies (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST), which were supplied with huge amounts of branded goods at attractive prices as a result of the brands’ excessive inventory levels. This has exerted a strong downward pressure on price levels at department stores and other retailers, which ended up competing with branded goods retailers on their own merchandise. The huge supply of branded goods from Ralph Lauren (RL), Michael Kors (KORS), and many others, contributed to shift traffic from traditional retailers to off-price retailers.

What many investors are not seeing is that this trend is softening. Basically every brand in North America has recently implemented measures to decrease the amount of merchandise on the market to regain brand attractiveness and/or started to implement tight measures of inventory management. Consider brands such as Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren and Coach (COH), to name a few. They are implementing brand elevation measures that includes store closures, price raises, a significant reduction in the supply of merchandise to department stores and tight inventory management. And it’s not a phenomenon that has affected only affordable luxury brands. Other companies that operate in other segments, such as Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Guess (GES) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), to name a few, all implemented measures to reach a tighter inventory management and engaged in aggressive store closures.

That’s the reason why stocks such as TJX and ROST are falling sharply. It will be increasingly difficult for off-price retailers to obtain branded merchandise at attractive prices. At least, it will be very difficult to obtain the same amounts of merchandise at attractive prices like in the last 2-3 years. The current measures implemented by branded goods retailers are a negative factor for off-price retailers. As a consequence, they can contribute to sustain foot-traffic at department stores and other retailers, as customers will be less motivated to engage in the typical “treasure-hunting” at off-price retailers’ stores.

Final Thoughts

Given the positive guidance and the prospects of an improving environment that includes fewer pressures on pricing and the possibility to regain some foot traffic, I have a positive view about Kohl’s future prospects. Moreover, by investing in technological and digital capabilities, the company is showing a strong commitment to face the threat posed by e-commerce growth.

Trading at 11.7x TTM EPS, 12.4x full-year EPS expectations, and 10.2x full-year adjusted EPS expectations, I consider the current price a favorable entry point. Kohl’s is a strong company with a solid balance sheet and huge cash flows, and the recent trends in the retail sector created an attractive opportunity for a contrarian long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KORS, JWN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.