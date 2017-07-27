Diana Containerships Adopts DryShips Model (Kalani); Reverse Split Again

On July 25, 2017, the company had announced its Q2 2017 earnings; with revenue down by about 40%, to $5.4 million for the quarter.

Investment Thesis

Since Diana Containerships (DCIX) seems to have adopted DryShips' (NASDAQ:DRYS) model (death spiral financing, Kalani & non-stop reverse splits), I expect that stocks will continue to fall until the dilution is over. I believe that averaging down would be a bad idea.

Source: Stocksplithistory.com

Share Dilution (Kalani) & Operational Performance

On July 5th, Kalani reduced its share count from 14.4 million to 2.05 million through a reverse split 1-for-7. Within a month the share count increased by about 200%, from 2.05 million on July 5 to 6.1 million on July 26th.

Source: Tradingview

The company continues to sell common shares. It seems suspicious that there are no recent SEC filings documenting the remaining Kalani deal. DCIX announced its Q2 2017 earnings results and revenues continue to decline, and the company continues to post operating losses. Their Q2 2017 income statement shows that they generated a net income of 36.5 million, because they included a bank debt write off of $42.1 million. Without that write off included, they would have posted a loss of $5.6 million (=36.5-42.1).

Source: Seeking Alpha

On March 22, 2017, DCIX signed an agreement with Kalani for a security offering up to $150 million USD. The company had 4,359,581 shares issued and outstanding as of July 18, 2017. The company announced today that the reverse split 1-for-7 will reduce the share count from 6.1 million to 1 million. In terms of the highest number of reverse splits, DryShips is still the champion, having performed 8 reverse splits in total (5 for the year). TopShips (TOPS) is running in second place with 5 reverse splits in total (2 for the year), and Diana Containerships is a close third with 3 reverse splits (2 for the year).

DryShips started this trend of too many reverse splits, and now the other shipping companies are following it. Reverse splits are always considered a Band-Aid solution because the company may think that they can't bring the price up any other way. If they had better revenue guidance, these reverse splits would not be required. NASDAQ normally gives companies up to a year to fix any non-compliance issues.

Conclusion

With the Kalani deal not completed yet, we will likely see more reverse splits. I wouldn't be surprised if DCIX ended up with 5 more reverse splits this year. Since the share count will be reduced to 1 million, stocks will be extremely volatile. Whenever the stock rises, the company will continue to dump new shares on the market, and the stock will continue to hit new all-lime lows on a regular basis. I would avoid all three stocks DCIX, DRYS and TOPS.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.