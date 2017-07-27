IBM: The Incredible Shrinking IT Vendor

IBM - A question of life after death

The title of this article comes from one of the all-time great science fiction movies called "The Incredible Shrinking Man." I was still quite young when I first saw it and it was exceptionally spooky. A man fights for his life with a spider in a dark basement. The film is in black and white - not so unusual back then and I left the theater quite upset. I needn't have worried - I have the opposite set of problems in that my body is anything but that of the shrinking variety.

Sadly, for IBM (IBM) shareholders, that company is going through a long term shrinking spell and this past quarter was one that suggested that the process is likely to continue for a long time to come. Not to give away too much for readers who may wish to look at the movie at some point, it doesn't have the happiest of endings. And sadly, I really do not see exactly how IBM's movie avoids tragedy as well.

Why bother to write about IBM as an investment? Seeking Alpha alone has carried more than 20 articles on the subject thus far as I write this, although the cadence of additional articles has slowed. Summer vacation season. I have had a long-term negative bias toward IBM - count me as a huge skeptic both of its management process and the concommitant strategy. Dare I say that the choices of this management are ill-informed and have lead and will likely continue to lead to bad outcomes.

There still appears to be some significant level of sentiment that investing in IBM, while likely to produce minimal alpha, is undergirded by a decent yield that makes the company's operational miscues of far less concern than would otherwise be the case.

I think that thesis is founded on several mis-apprehensions that need exploration. Investors should consider that IBM's current performance is simply not sustainable. The company either should decide to attempt to staunch its market share bleeding, to attempt to sell some of its operations to enterprises who have more appropriate operational skills or frankly, face accelerating declines in its size and relevance to large IT buyers. In the movie that I cited in the title, the protagonist became of such a size that he was threatened by a spider. Not a big spider, but a regular sized spider. Without change, some fate like that is going to await this company - not this year or this decade, but eventually.

What should an IBM investor do? I am well aware that capital gains taxes are not insubstantial these days, particularly in some jurisdictions. And even at current prices, there are readers who inevitably have significant capital gains in IBM shares-abysmal as has been this year's performance, the shares are still up by 25% over the past 10 years, and have more than doubled since 2002. Current IBM investors, are most likely looking for some yield and some safety while wanting to be exposed to some of the growthier areas in the IT space. An example of an alternative would be Microsoft (MSFT). An investor, if so inclined, could consider Microsoft as a company that reported that its Azure revenues increased by 94% last quarter, while IBM reported a 15% year on year increase in its cloud revenues - a product of almost no sequential growth in its ACV in the cloud area. Just how long does Microsoft's growth take to overcome the 200 bps of extra yield that IBM provides. While I will review MSFT's results for its recent quarter in another article, I think conservative investors have to consider just how much they are foregoing in potential hanging on to IBM shares to enjoy the extra yield.

Investing, self-evidently is about considering alternatives. Yes, IBM investors will almost certainly continue to receive a dividend of $6.00 or more for the foreseeable future. But is that really enough to offset the many negatives of IBM's current business strategy? I personally invest in IT shares and I have never yet bought IT shares because of their dividend. There are, I believe, many other businesses/investments that match up better in terms of producing income than investments in the IT area where growth comes at the price of substantial investment in opex.

The anatomy of Misbehavin'

The title of this section comes from a famous song of the late 1920's called "Ain't Misbehavin" It has been recorded dozens of times over the years and once was used as the title for a hit musical show. "Fats" Waller wrote some of the music for the song. It has been recorded by numerous artists over the years and was the lead song in a show of the same name. I chose it as the tag line for this segment - well because this was yet another quarter in which IBM's business results showed just how much a flawed business strategy (misbehavin so to speak) produces terribly disappointing results. For those commentators and investors who think IBM shares to be on sale or to be mis-valued - the reality is that this is a company that has gotten it all wrong on many different levels and whose management has yet to acknowledge just how deep seated its problems run.

Why can I say that with what some may allege to be reckless abandon. It is all about market share. It is simply not possible to run this kind of business and to lose market share in each component of what the company calls strategic imperatives each quarter. It isn't so much that IBM came to the cloud late, or that some of its other product segments are in crowded markets that were not really pioneered by IBM - it is simply that in every single market that IBM considers to be strategic, it cannot maintain its market share. When most positive observers comment about IBM they simply ignore this kind of consideration and assert that IBM will be well when the preponderance of its revenues are coming from strategic imperatives. And yet, strategic imperatives has seen declining percentage growth for many quarters now and last quarter, overall strategic imperatives revenue grew but 7% overall. Even IBM's cloud revenues saw falling growth rates last quarter-a quarter in which rival Microsoft enjoyed 94% growth in its Azure cloud offerings.

I think drawing the conclusion that IBM will be healthy when its transition is over is an urban legend on a par with the worst of those. IBM will not and cannot get healthy continuing to do what it is doing and denying that what it is doing will, if continued, result in a business that continues to shrink and continues to become less relevant.

I think, as well, that the continued decline in GAAP gross margins in all segments of IBM's operations is basically a testament that IBM's user base sees less value in IBM solutions and has forced the company to accelerate its discounting in order to make sales. The strategy that used to work, i.e. offering a complete set of different solutions to very large users simply no longer resonates. The days when IBM could outsource the IT operations of large enterprises and mark-up IBM solutions simply is no longer a mainstream strategy. Yes, there are users who remain comfortable that using IBM in that fashion, but because of the increasing centrality of IT to the operations of most enterprises, it no longer can be considered a viable strategy for most users.

That is simply not a problem that is going to be fixed because more of IBM's revenues come from strategic imperatives. What IBM calls Technology Services and Cloud Platforms, presumably its business segment most congruent with where it wants to go, has shown continued margin declines to go with noticeable revenue declines.

Just for the record, IBM reported a 5% decline in revenues, a 230-basis point decline in year on year gross margins - although up from the abysmal levels of Q1 and a 4% decline in expense and other income. The sum of all that led to a 16% decline GAAP pre-tax income. Even after accruing taxes at a 4.5% rate, and with a share count declining by 2%, GAAP EPS fell from $2. 62 to $2.49. The company's net debt fell marginally from $34 billion to $33 billion, a product of a modest decline in free cash flow coupled with a normal seasonal decline in receivables. But really that is not the part of IBM's results that ought to chill shareholders. To reiterate, what ought to chill those observers who write articles with titles of "Don't Sweat It" regarding IBM is those steady and consistent market share losses in the areas of businesses that IBM calls strategic imperatives.

Why has IBM lost market share consistently in all of its business segments for many years?

One of the least enlightening undertakings in reviewing IBM's earnings is to review its conference call. I will forbear drawing conclusions about personalities. I do not know IBM's CFO - and honestly, I have no desire to do so. To say that his commentary on these calls is an exemplar of being economical with the truth is a substantial understatement. In Q1, IBM reported that strategic imperative revenue for the past 12 months, had been $34 billion. In Q2, IBM reported that strategic imperative revenue for the past 12 months was also $34 billion. In Q1, strategic revenue had grown by 13% year on year. In Q2 they grew by 7% year on year. Basically, IBM strategic imperatives, seasonally adjusted simply did not grow last quarter. Can that really be what management had planned? Certainly, from an objective perspective, seeing no growth in the company's growth component is hard to view positively.

We don't have the same data on cloud revenues which grew by about 11% sequentially and 17% year on year. What might be more important to consider is that "as a service revenue," which many other company's report as annual contract value (ACV) grew by less than 3% sequentially. It is hard to pretend that such a result is anything other than abysmal. IBM must have booked very little new subscription business in order to report such results. Most IT vendors use ACV as the critical benchmark in evaluating their success. Very few IT vendors would consider the kind of sequential performance that was reported by IBM as anything but a significant disaster.

These are really not disappointments; they represent substantial failures in terms of either execution or perhaps product strategy or some combination of the two. I review many companies in the course of developing an investment portfolio. There are some that produce sub-standard results, but few who consistently try to make believe that sub-standard results are satisfactory. And this is the growth part of IBM. These results suggest that IBM will continue its steady decline for some period of time far beyond the period in which strategic imperatives become 50% of revenues. It is just very hard to credit that these were the kind of results that IBM expected to achieve - although the CFO was willing to state otherwise.

As an example of what it means in dollars and cents to lose market share, as is well known by most observers, for some years now IBM has made a substantial commitment to AI through its set of Watson technologies which include those developed internally and those acquired. The CFO talked about the continued success of Watson. These days, IBM describes itself as a company of Cognitive Solutions' and Cloud Platforms. But what can be seen from the numbers is that analytics, the part of the business that includes Watson achieved 7% growth in Q1 and 6% growth this past quarter. Does anyone think that analytics is growing at that cadence for any other enterprise application vendor? I think it is fair to say that analytics is, if not the hottest, one of the hottest areas of IT spend. I have linked with a couple of reports on the subject. In one case, I have linked to a market growth forecast for medical analytics, supposedly a principle vertical for Watson. Many others studies are available regarding the expectations in this space.

IBM's 6% growth rate last quarter was the slowest growth rate seen for any of the companies analyzed. The 2% growth in annuity content that the company reported in this space was…the term that comes to my mind is risible - although not in any happy sense. It surely isn't very pretty. It might suggest that there is something significantly wrong with some parts of IBM's strategy or execution. And that isn't going to be fixed merely because this business is doing better than the absolute declines being incurred by the balance of IBM's offerings.

Are there silver linings? Well, in the interest of fairness and silver linings, the strongest component of IBM's business last quarter, looked at on a relative basis was the 8% revenue growth in storage where the company's offerings of all-flash-arrays grew at a rate sufficient to overcome the declines in spinning disc.

I am not going to try to point out some of the discrepancies in the remarks of the CFO, the forecasts that have been made and some of the other issues that come readily to mind. In some cases, I do imagine 2H will be better than 1H. IBM has had mainframe product cycles before and this is another one. Other companies, most particularly NetApp have seen a similar positive evolution of storage revenue as they switch their offerings to AFA. When I look at cognitive solutions, I simply wonder how it could get much worse than the numbers seen in this past quarter.

As was pointed out in the Q&A, IBM had a nasty 14% decline in the signings of professional services transactions which led to 4% decline in backlog. Some of the specific dialog of the Q&A on that point was quite remarkable - and I am not quite sure if the CFO suggested that the company would achieve revenue growth in services from last quarter's level.

So why is IBM not achieving the kind of positive growth that would be necessary for sustaining its market share? Simply put - the company has made a decision to sacrifice growth for margins, exactly the opposite trade-off compared to many of the hyper-growth and well-run legacy competitors with which IBM has to contend. Over time, while that strategy had been adequate to sustain cash flow and EPS, it has simply come up short in terms of the ability of IBM to compete with almost all of the other names in most/all of the company's strategic imperatives units. IBM has continued to decrease its investment in sales and marketing and in research and development. It isn't terribly surprising that without competitive investment in technology the company has lost ground, and it will most likely continue to do so.

IBM does not report its line item expenses in any great detail and certainly does not do so by business unit. So, it is impossible to make straight-up apples for apples comparison. But with expense ratios of just 27% for selling, general and administrative costs, and just 7.6% for research and development expense (and that is overstated as IBM sells some of its research and development which it records as a contra-expense), I think it is fair to say, that IBM is dramatically under-spending what it takes to be competitive in trying to operate successfully within the markets of its strategic imperative businesses.

For those commentators who think that there are straightforward solutions for these problems-the record simply doesn't support the contention. IBM's 5 year + string of declining revenues is directly correlated to its underspending and it is likely to expect that correlation to continue. The company doesn't spend what it needs in order to preserve the earnings, the cash flow and the dividend. The outcome is that the company shrinks and the available pie that is available for earnings, share buy backs and acquisitions shrinks along with everything else. The company management refuses to acknowledge that its underinvestment's are the equivalent of consuming its own children, and some commentators accept the strategy without considering the sources for the under-attainment. Last quarter's shortfall was not a product of legacy revenue disappointments-that kind of decline by now is baked into everyone's cake. What is failing is strategic imperatives-and there is no obvious way to fix those business segments short of accelerated investments, leading to constraints on earnings and cash flow - and that almighty dividend. It is, I suppose, a harsh commentary, but I think it is well supported by the preponderance of the evidence-and that has been the case for years at this point.

Valuation

Let me start by saying that there are investors, both tech and non-tech, who value the importance of dividend yields beyond other elements of a company's investment profile. IBM certainly has the necessary cashflow to continue to pay its dividend-although I think doing so is the equivalent of burning up its future. But my guess is that IBM is going to continue to pay its current dividend and may even raise its payments regardless of the unhappy consequences of such a strategy. If dividend yield excites a reader-this is a good place to press the discard button and stop reading.

Writing negative articles on old favorites is something that usually leads to a bit of dissension and often to a syndrome of blaming the messenger for the message. But again, I have a hard time making sense of the numbers any other way and I will leave management to select a strategy that maximizes shareholder satisfaction. The strategy they have chosen is one I find to be sub-optimal, other investors, looking at other priorities can disagree.

IBM's current market capitalization, a week after the Q2 earnings report is $136.6 billion. The company's net indebtedness, excluding its financing business, is now $33.4 billion leaving an enterprise value of $170 billion. At this point, revenue estimates for the coming 12 months have settled at about $77.7 billion. So the EV/S is 2.2X. That seems cheap, except one is faced with steady declines in revenue. Again, my belief is that IBM's revenue problems, on its current course are more or less intractable - others will no doubt, find my analysis to be wanting.

IBM is forecast to generate non-GAAP earnings of about $13.80 over the next 12 months. That represents a P/E of 10.5X. The P/E is at bargain levels-except that the earnings simply doesn't afford the business enough investment funds for the company to compete in hyper-growth, hyper-competitive areas. Just as an example, and not something without its caveats, ServiceNow (NOW) reported its numbers this afternoon. NOW is a competitor with IBM in part of the strategic imperatives space. NOW grew by a bit over 40% last quarter but to do so it had to spend over 52% of its revenues on a GAAP basis on sales and marketing and it needed to spend another 19% of its revenues on research and development.

Obviously, IBM has scale advantages compared to NOW. NOW is gradually reducing its opex spend metrics. And as mentioned earlier, IBM does not report its opex metrics by product line. But it fairly obvious, that IBM is spending but a small fraction of the investment that NOW is willing to make on growth investments. It isn't all that surprising that IBM is losing share to NOW and is likely to continue to do so. That is really where the argument that IBM is a company in transition falls down and why IBM's strategic imperatives revenue growth percentage has steadily declined.

The company describes its free cash flow performance as strong. Why it might be so described is a bit puzzling to this writer. The company's free cash flow for the quarter was a bit less than its reported net income and its free cash flow over the past 12 months of $10.8 billion. As it happens, CFFO was flat last quarter and down through the first half of the year. The major driver of cash flow is net income from operations which has continued its decline and seems likely to do so going forward. The improvement in cash flow in the past quarter (or really the cessation of decline) is a function of working capital changes which vary every quarter but which are likely to be trendless over any extended time period. Overall, IBM continues to return about 100% of free cash flow to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchase. I leave it to readers to determine the wisdom of this policy and whether it ought to be sustained.

For many years, IBM has bolstered its strategic position by acquisitions. Self-evidently, acquisitions for this company are going to require additional debt. Is that a prudent financial strategy for a company that has seen consistent revenue declines for 5 years?

IBM has a free cash flow yield of a bit over 6.3% based on both the current share price and the current 12-month free cash flow projection. That is a reasonable metric-again except for the fact that cash flow is totally a function of earnings which are not showing any material disposition to grow. I would simply point out here that if free cash flow yields are particularly important to investors, there are many company's showing positive growth that are have greater free cash flow yields-just at the moment VMWare (VMW) came to mind-but really there are others. It is pretty easy to screen for that and one would come up with several names in the IT space without stretching any parameters of a search.

I simply can't find any unique investment characteristics of IBM that might offer investors some justification for staying the course. The course has been stayed for years now, without noticeable success, or even emanations and penumbras of future success. This quarter, showed that IBM is having troubles maintaining a reasonable growth rate in strategic imperatives and that it is losing market share in most of the growth areas of its business at an accelerating pace. That is probably not a prescription for investment success.

There are alternatives out there they provide a dividend yield - albeit, not one of 4% but which are not using all of their free cash flow to pay shareholders rather than reinvesting in the business. Investors should be challenged simply in looking at how that fat dividend and share buyback gets maintained with declining market share. It would be an uphill battle I think, to believe that this company will able to create positive alpha for shareholders.

