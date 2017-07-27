Volatility Has To Go Up Now, Right?

The VIX broke a long-standing piece of history following the Fed decision. In the moments after the 2:00PM announcement, the VIX index spiked down to 8.84. This broke the 24-year-old record low VIX readout of 8.89 from the early part of the famous 1990s bull market. The VIX popped back up to 9.6 by the close, but remains below 10 for an amazing tenth consecutive day.

^VIX data by YCharts

Now, to be clear, the VIX index - what you see quoted on television - is a mathematical calculation only. It can't be traded, and you certainly can't put money into it directly. What we can trade, VIX futures, are low, though still not in the single digits:

VIX front-month futures reached 10 at the end of last month's contract before resetting out to the August contract, which itself is now sliding back toward 11. As always, the issue with VIX is that the ETFs own these futures contracts, not the actual spot index. It's easy to see VIX at 9 and say, I want to buy that, surely it will spike up. But when you own VXX, UVXY, or other such long volatility funds, you're betting on VIX futures to rise. Here's the current curve of VIX futures:

Funds such as VXX own a mix of August futures - currently at 11.25 - and September futures, currently at 12.60. These are low against historical medians during a bull market, but they're not at record levels. The spot VIX isn't telling the whole story. On average, the first and second month contracts have tended to sit around 14 and 15 over the past couple years. Thus the current 11 and mid-12s figures are low, but they're not drastically off from recent trading history.

Putting it together, mean reversion would expect a move of, let's call it, 15% higher or so on volatility. We may well get this later in August, once the summer doldrums start to give way. Volatility is generally subdued when traders are on vacation, such as during the summer or around Christmas. We can be quite confident that spot VIX will be back over 10 and the front two contracts will be closer to 13 than 11 by the time September comes and the market is out of its summer rest period.

That said, going long VXX here is still far from a sure thing. That's due to the contango I highlighted above. If the futures curve doesn't move, VXX would lose 12% of its value over the next month as it rolls its August contracts into Septembers. The 12% loss from contango would largely offset the gain from volatility reverting to more normal quiet bull market conditions. Putting it all together, the market seems to be relatively reasonable in its short-time pricing; given the fresh market highs and lack of any major bear catalysts, August is unlikely to bring a significant deviation from the general market conditions of late. I think aggressive volatility shorters are pushing their luck with the front month contracts this low, but contango in the double-digits does provide a powerful tailwind for their position.

Longer-Term: Volatility Has To Rise, Right?

I agree that the short volatility position is getting out of hand. The sentiment is turning strongly toward shorting volatility being a foolproof trade. I saw the phrase "new era" used to Twitter describe the steadily lower levels of VIX that we've seen recently. It's fair to say that almost nothing good happens to investors after they use the phrase "new era" after a long winning streak.



Investment assets in SVXY and XIV (which benefit from subdued volatility) are now equal to those in VXX and UVXY. Historically, VXX and UVXY (which both bet on rising volatility) had far more assets than those that profited from shorting volatility. The flood of money into SVXY and XIV shows that ordinary investors are getting comfortable owning these short volatility products as they reach new levels of embedded risk just as they finish an historic rally:



SVXY/XIV are far from guaranteed to go up – short volatility funds dropped 80% in 2011 (prior to this chart's data). And between mid-2014 and early 2016, SVXY dropped 60%, despite the overall S&P 500 trading pretty quietly during that stretch.



SVXY has gone on to enjoy record gains lately due to high levels of contango and a unbelievably quiet market overall, with no 5% S&P corrections for a year now. This has led investors to throw money at SVXY thinking it's guaranteed to go up five or ten points every month. However, the core risks inherent to a long SVXY position haven't changed; this instrument dropped from 48 to 20 in under two weeks during the 2015 market panic, and a similar (even larger drop) is probable when the market corrects again. A move back to 20 on VIX would lead to SVXY losing at least half its value (probably more, depending on the sequence of returns). And 20 isn't that high, as far as VIX goes – a real bear market, and VIX would go back to 30 or 35, taking SVXY down at least 80% from today's levels.



That said, just shorting SVXY is dangerous, since it can (and will) keep going up 5-10% a month until the market rolls over. There's no sign yet that the bull is growing weary – technically, all signals still point upward. And with the US dollar plunging (and now a fresh leg downward thanks to the Fed's decision), corporate earnings are going to come in very strong over the next quarter or two.



As such, I feel no compulsion to take an aggressive position on volatility. There are relatively low-risk ways to profit from the continuous decline of the defective UVXY ETF by using SVXY as a hedge. I'm content to keep that position open, but I see no reason for a large one-sided bet. Yes, VIX is really low and will inevitably go up sooner or later. But the trade to buy volatility is a much different (and less successful venture) than simply saying spot VIX will go up from its record low 9 print.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY, SVXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.