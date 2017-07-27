Multimedia Weekly Digest: Economic Data

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.
This week we focus on recent economic data, the most recent of which was the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing it will keep rates unchanged at the July meeting. Michael Dolega, Senior Economist at TD Bank, talked about what might be in the cards when it comes to future rates and policy changes in the U.S.
EconMatters covered this week's housing data.
Some good and some bad in the housing data this week, but overall trends are still in place. Existing Home Sales disappointed, with the House Price Indexes basically flat to slightly positive when you take in the prior revisions to the data. Mortgage Applications didn't fall off a cliff as they sometimes do with this noisy metric and hung in there after a strong print the last report, with New Home Sales slightly positive month over month once you add in the prior month's revision in the data.
Cheddar TV also hosted several idea interviews with Seeking Alpha authors:
IPG Photonics' Laser Technology - Mark Hibben's Idea Of The Month
Invitae Set For Growth - Bret Jensen's Idea Of The Month
Elsewhere in SA multimedia:
Financial Trends To Watch In The Second Half Of 2017
Gasoline Demand Stagnant Despite Record Driving
William White On The Undesired Side Effects Of Experimental Monetary Policy
Quantitative Easing In The Eurozone: What's Next?
Union Pacific: Driving Toward Our Worst-Case Valuation
Apple Supplier Bets Big On U.S. - A Rangeley Capital Discussion
Will Buffett Swoop In On Sprint? A Rangeley Capital Discussion
Cocktail Investing Ep 28: Fireworks Out Of D.C. But VIX Hits Record Lows As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Please share your thoughts in our comments section.