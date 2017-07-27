Multimedia Weekly Digest: Economic Data

| About: SPDR S&P (SPY)

Summary

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

We continue this week with TD Wealth and EconMatters.

Please share your thoughts in the comments section.

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

This week we focus on recent economic data, the most recent of which was the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing it will keep rates unchanged at the July meeting. Michael Dolega, Senior Economist at TD Bank, talked about what might be in the cards when it comes to future rates and policy changes in the U.S.

EconMatters covered this week's housing data.

Some good and some bad in the housing data this week, but overall trends are still in place. Existing Home Sales disappointed, with the House Price Indexes basically flat to slightly positive when you take in the prior revisions to the data. Mortgage Applications didn't fall off a cliff as they sometimes do with this noisy metric and hung in there after a strong print the last report, with New Home Sales slightly positive month over month once you add in the prior month's revision in the data.

Cheddar TV also hosted several idea interviews with Seeking Alpha authors:

IPG Photonics' Laser Technology - Mark Hibben's Idea Of The Month

Invitae Set For Growth - Bret Jensen's Idea Of The Month

Elsewhere in SA multimedia:

Financial Trends To Watch In The Second Half Of 2017

Gasoline Demand Stagnant Despite Record Driving

William White On The Undesired Side Effects Of Experimental Monetary Policy

Where Are The Solar Roofs?

Quantitative Easing In The Eurozone: What's Next?

Union Pacific: Driving Toward Our Worst-Case Valuation

Apple Supplier Bets Big On U.S. - A Rangeley Capital Discussion

Will Buffett Swoop In On Sprint? A Rangeley Capital Discussion

Waiting For Guidance (Video)

Cocktail Investing Ep 28: Fireworks Out Of D.C. But VIX Hits Record Lows As Earnings Season Kicks Off

The Fake Loans Edition

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Have multimedia for us to include in the Digest? Please message us or email multimedia@seekingalpha.com.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , , , Market News Article
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here