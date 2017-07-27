Screening For Potential Spin-Offs: Walt Disney

The spin-off of ESPN could unlock this value, but I'm not sure it would be the right move.

Walt Disney (DIS) over the past year has lagged the S&P 500 and I believe there could be consideration again of a spin-off of its media assets (ESPN specifically). I'm not advocating for a spin-off, but by looking at the sum-of-the-parts valuation, a spin-off could unlock value. The company has been optimally ran by Bob Iger over the years, but investors haven't been too enthusiastic about the decrease in ESPN subs.

Overview

Walt Disney is a globally diversified entertainment company that reports four distinct operating segments: (1) Media Networks (43% of sales and 45% of EBITDA in FY2016); (2) Parks and Resorts (31% and 27%); (3) Studio Entertainment (17% and 16%); and (4) Consumer Products & Interactive Media (10% and 12%). In my view, a possible conglomerate discount is being applied with DIS trading at 10x EBITDA.

Exhibit 1: Historical Operating Results

Source: Company Reports

So far over the first two quarters in FY2017 revenue has been flat and operating income decreased 2%. This was mostly from weakness in the consumer products segment and nominal decreases in the media networks segment. Improvements in the park and resorts segment offset these weaknesses increasing 16%.

Media Networks

The media networks segment, which provides 43% of consolidated revenue and 45% of EBITDA for FY2016, encompass three distinct segments, ESPN, Disney Channels and freeform networks & broadcast businesses, which include ABC TV Network. They also own eight television stations and radio businesses.

ESPN has been the companies cash cow, its dominate sports programming business/television has allowed management and shareholders to collect the highest affiliate fees per subscriber of any cable channel. With this market leading position it's also allowed them to capture strong advertising dollars geared towards males ages 16-50 years old. Having exclusive rights to NFL, college basketball and football, and premier sporting events in the U.S. is a major advantage over its competitors. This is why I believe ESPN still has a wide moat.

The economics of the Disney Channels are alluring with internally created content and crossover animated characters from the big screen to cable content. The company has a vast library to monetize and will continue to generate attractive returns. The animated characters tie in nicely with the company's consumer products and that why I don't believe the Disney Channels would ever be spun-off.

In FY2016, segment revenue increased 2% to $23.7 billion, with EBITDA margins of 33.8%, basically a 1% contraction in margins compared for FY2015. Higher contractual rates of about 7% is the driving factor for revenue growth, but was offset with currency headwinds. Higher program costs and amortization charges is what caused a minor 100 basis points decrease in operating margins.

Exhibit 2: Media Networks Select Financial Information

Source: Company Reports

Taking annual revenue growth of only 1% and small operating margin expansion to 33%, projected segment revenue and EBITDA may reach $23.9 billion and $8.16 billion, in FY2017 (See Exhibit 2).

Valuation

In taking primary public competitors we should be able to understand what peers trade for and apply that to a valuation of the Media Network assets. This will provide a good base line for the Media Network segment valuation in our sum-of-the-parts analysis. The peer group on average trades at 8x EBITDA or 2.9x sales (See Exhibit 3).

Exhibit 3: Peer Group Analysis

Source: Company Reports, Gurufocus

Exhibit 4: Estimated Fair Value of Media Networks Segment

Source: Company Reports, Gurufocus, Author's Work

By using the peer average 8x EBITDA multiple I derive at a segment value of $65 billion, or $41 per share (See Exhibit 4). I see this multiple conservative with ESPN receiving the highest affiliate fees of any cable channels and could trade slightly upwards to 9x-10x.

Parks and Resort Segment

The parks and resort segment started off the first half of FY2017 strong, posting 8% top line growth and 16% operating income growth. Most of this improvement was from the Shanghai resort and cost controls that helped offset wage increases. The segment comprises 31% of revenue and 21% of operating income, which makes it the second largest operating segment. EBITDA for FY16 was $5.02 billion. Disney's processes in creating and monetizing characters within the parks and resorts segment, isn't seen anywhere else on such a scale, and I believe this is where their wide moat lies. The peer group average trades at 13.5x EBITDA (see exhibit 5).

Exhibit 5: Peer Group Analysis

Source: Company Reports, Gurufocus

Exhibit 6: Parks and Resorts Estimated Value

Source: Company Reports, Gurufocus, Author's Work

By using a peer group average of 13.5x EBITDA provides a segment value of $49 a share. I believe this multiple could be soft, but to be conservative I will use it in my sum-of-the-parts valuation.

Running a leveraged buyout (LBO) model is a good method to test the soundness of the 13.5x EBITDA multiple. The LBO model assumes the buyer provides 30% of the acquisition price and using debt for the rest of the funding yielding 5% (See Exhibit 7). Within the model, revenue grows at 3.5% and EBITDA margins stay stable at 31%. After deducting interest, taxes, and Capex, all of the free cash flow leftover is used to reduce debt and create equity. The exit multiple used was 13.5x EBITDA. With everything constant, a 13.5x EBITDA multiple provides a 14% IRR, and a 15x multiple supports a 18% IRR. I normally like to see 20% or greater returns within the leveraged buyout model, but I did use very conservative revenue growth figures. Just by adjusting the revenue growth to 6% annually, provides a 20% IRR. With very fixed assumptions, a 13.5x multiple is supported.

Exhibit 7: LBO Analysis

Source: Author's Work

Studio Entertainment

Management has created a gold mine with the acquisitions of Marvel and Lucas films. The company's ability to monetize these assets with years worth of content and mechanizing has been astonishing. Revenue was up 28% for 2016 while EBITDA reached $2.83 billion or 34% growth. According to Motion Pictures Association of America, the global box office for all films around the world reached an addressable market of $38.6 billion. Disney has captured 9.5% market share and is expanding rapidly. Even Sony (SNE) wanted Marvel Studios to produce Spider-Man Homecoming, which tells me the moat like characteristics of the processes in place at the studio level.

Exhibit 8: Peer Group Analysis

Source: Company Reports, Gurufocus

Exhibit 9: Studio Entertainment Estimated Value

Source: Company Reports, Author's Work

By applying a 13x multiple yields $25 per share of value. I gave the Studio Entertainment segments 2 points higher than the peer group average due to the property rights and growth rates this segment has seen over the last few years.

Consumer Products & Interactive Media

For the consumer products & interactive media segment revenue has mostly been stable with management focusing on expanding operating margins. In 2014 operating margins were 33.2% and now lie at 35.5%. Disney has a dominant market position within the merchandising industry with their ability to vertically integrate and capture multiple profit pools within one character or product. This has provided them cost synergies to seize economic profits.

Exhibit 10: Peer Group Analysis

Source: Company Reports, Gurufocus

Exhibit 11: Consumer Products & Interactive Media Estimated Value

Source: Company Reports, Author's Work

By using the 13x multiple I get $18 per share of value from the consumer products segment.

Accounting for net debt and the sum-of-the-parts valuation yields a $122 per share valuation or almost 15% upside from today's price (See Exhibit 12).

Exhibit 12: Sum-Of-The-Part Estimated Valuation

Source: Author's Work

Conclusion

Spinning off ESPN could be the catalyst the company needs to recharge the its share price. It's hard to say though if this would be the correct move. ESPN has been a cash cow for management, which has allowed them to make important acquisitions over the past decade, like acquiring both Marvel and Lucas Films. Without these acquisitions the Studio Entertainment segment would be nowhere near what it is today generating almost $3 billion in EBITDA and capturing large market share. These two acquisitions have also created large cross selling opportunities through multiple operating segments. Considering I only used peer valuation in my SOTP value of $122 the number could be soft when considering take out multiples. Either way, Disney offers 15% upside with a strong management team and shareholder friendly capital returns.

