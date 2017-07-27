Sucampo: A Shift Toward Rare Diseases

Sucampo’s (SCMP) share price has been stuck in a range for a considerable time but the company wasn’t idle – management has been working hard to move the company away from its legacy product Amitiza into rare diseases. Sucampo made two transactions since early 2016 and now has two late stage orphan assets (one wholly owned and an option on the other) with data readouts in 2018. Sucampo is generating strong free cash flow and expects to continue to build out its late stage orphan drug pipeline. Meanwhile, Amitiza has been growing at a steady pace and that’s despite the growing competition in the constipation space. I believe that cash flow from Amitiza provides downside protection while the orphan pipeline stands to add significant value in the long run.

Sucampo is in midst of a significant shift toward rare diseases supported by Amitiza’s strong cash flow

The shift started with management changes in 2014. Management overhaul brought a talented and experienced team to Sucampo, with most executives having served at MedImmune, AstraZeneca’s (NYSE:AZN) global biologics arm:

CEO Peter Greenleaf was employed at MedImmune in the 2006-2013 period, with president being his latest role and chief commercial officer prior to that role. Greenleaf also served as president of MedImmune Ventures, a venture capital fund within the AstraZeneca Group from January 2010 to June 2013. Mr. Greenleaf brings extensive experience in areas of importance to Sucampo – clinical, commercial and M&A.

CFO Peter Pfreundschuh served as CFO of Immunomedics in 2013-2016. Prior to that Pfreundschuh served as executive director of business development and licensing for AstraZeneca.

Other executives also had important roles in companies like AstraZeneca’s MedImmune, Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), Supernus (NASDAQ:SUPN), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), and Merck (NYSE:MRK), to name a few, but it seems that most of the team know each other from their time at MedImmune. The team looks like it is well assembled and positioned to successfully push the company toward rare diseases.

This change of direction was put in motion approximately 18 months ago with the purchase of the option to acquire the rights of CPP-1X/sulindac combo for the treatment of FAP, a rare disease affecting approximately 30,000 people in the United States. With this option, the company started to focus on rare disease product candidates which it intends market on its own in a capital-efficient manner – which is contrary to its prior business model where it developed products and out-licensed them to partners – like the Amitiza partnership with Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) (most territories), Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) (Japan) and Harbin Gloria (China).

The strategic shift is also important since Amitiza has a limited patent life – the product does have patents extending potential exclusivity through 2027, but faces generic competition as early as 2021 (more on that later). Sucampo is generating strong free cash flow thanks to Amitiza and has started to buy late stage rare disease assets which should diversify the future revenue stream and de-risk the company away from Amitiza. I like this direction as I believe orphan drugs are among the best-positioned to preserve their pricing power in the future. I have watched the company for several quarters now and had a wait-and-see approach when it comes to Amitiza and the increasing competition in the marketplace (the recent approval of Synergy Pharmaceuticals’ (SGYP) Trulance, which I believe has the best combination of efficacy/safety), and my initial thought was that the market will mostly expand with the addition of Trulance rather than Trulance eating Amitiza’s and Linzess’ market share. And so far, this appears to be happening, as both Linzess and Amitiza prescriptions are growing along with Trulance’s solid initial uptake. It is worth noting that Amitiza has the broadest label of the three products - CIC, IBS-C, and OIC. Trulance's label includes CIC (and likely IBS-C in early 2018) while Linzess' includes CIC and IBS-C.

Going forward, I don’t expect significant growth from Amitiza in the United States, but I do expect Takeda to keep sales at current or slightly higher levels in the following years and I expect much better growth in Japan, which will result in solid free cash flow for Sucampo and which the company will use to buy additional late stage orphan assets.

VTS-270 – targeting an ultra-orphan disease with good early data

Sucampo acquired Vtesse in April for $200 million in cash and stock, which brought in VTS-270 (‘270 for convenience), which is targeting an ultra-orphan disease called Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, or NPC-1, which is a rare genetic disorder affecting children. Clinical symptoms do not slow or reverse, and complications from neurological manifestations are the primary cause of eventual fatalities. The disease affects approximately 2,000-3,000 patients worldwide and there are currently no approved treatments in the U.S.

‘270 is a “well-characterized mixture of 2-hydroxypropyl-ß-cyclodextrins (HPßCD) with a specific compositional fingerprint that distinguishes it from other HPßCD mixtures.” The drug is administered by an intrathecal infusion and preclinical and early clinical studies suggest that ‘270 may slow or stop certain indicators of NPC-1. ‘270 is currently in a pivotal phase 2b/3 trial and has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S. and orphan designation in both the U.S. and EU. Results from this study are expected in mid-2018.

‘270 phase 1/2 data look promising with statistically significant differences in most targeted areas compared to the natural history of the disease. Hearing is the only metric that worsened in the study, but this problem can be managed through the use of hearing aids.

Source: Sucampo presentation

The results were obtained from 14 patients, which I think is a good indicator of success in the phase 2b/3 study, which enrolled 54 subjects, though the presence of a control group (sham) increases the risk of failure in the phase 3 trial.

Given the ultra-orphan nature of this disease (just 2,000-3,000 patients globally), I think the annual price will be at least $300,000, and potentially north of $400,000. High penetration rates at peak are more likely than not and 40-50% market share in the mid-2020s translates to annual sales in the $240 million to $360 million range. Mizuho, for example, has a peak sales estimate of $240 million.

It is worth noting that Vtesse shareholders will receive mid-single to double-digit royalties on global net sales and that they could receive a share of the proceeds from the sale of a Priority Review Voucher which the company will receive if ‘270 is approved. As a reference, the latest voucher was sold for $125 million by Sarepta. Notwithstanding the proceeds from the sale of the voucher, ‘270’s present value is $6.50 per share (model available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers).

CPP-1X/sulindac combo – a $200 million-plus opportunity

Sucampo signed an option and collaboration agreement with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:CPP) under which Sucampo received a sole option to acquire an exclusive license to commercialize CPP-1X/sulindac combination product in North America. Under the terms of the agreement, Sucampo invested $5 million in CPP in the form of a convertible note, with a planned additional $5 million equity investment in CPP’s next qualified financing. In addition, Sucampo will pay CPP an option fee of up to $7.5 million. CPP will complete the ongoing phase 3 trial under the oversight of a joint steering committee. Upon the exercise of the exclusive option, Sucampo would acquire an exclusive license to the product and would pay CPP up to an aggregate $190 million in fees and milestone payments and the two companies will split gross profits from the sale of approved products.

CPP-1X/sulindac is being developed for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis, of FAP, a genetic disease which develops into colon cancer if left untreated. Current treatment paradigms require progressive removal of colon and rectum, ongoing endoscopies of the GI tract and additional surgery throughout life. FAP affects approximately 30,000 people in the United States and is designated an orphan indication.

CPP-1X/sulindac demonstrated solid phase 2 efficacy in sporadic colon adenoma and was well-tolerated. It is targeting the buildup of polyps in the colon and rectum and demonstrated a 70% reduction of polyps (adenomas) and 90%+ reductions in high-risk subgroups from the study population.

Source: Sucampo presentation

This is a good indication of success in the phase 3 trial, but the design of the phase 3 trial brings some risks. The CPP-1X/sulindac combo arm will have to beat both the placebo arm and the placebo+sulindac arm, but Sucampo claims to have a strong scientific rationale for using the combo:

CPP-1X decreases polyamine synthesis by blocking Ornithine Decarboxylase (ODC1).

Sulindac increases polyamine catabolism and export by up-regulating transport genes (PPARγ and SAT). Sulindac is an FDA-approved drug for the treatment of arthritis.

Another potential hurdle for the combo is that the primary endpoint of the phase 3 trial is not the reduction of polyps - phase 3 is an outcomes trial with time to FAP-related event (colectomy, duodenectomy, etc.) over 24 months at any disease site per patient.

The study enrolled 150 patients (50 patients in each of the three arms) and a futility analysis is past due (guided for 1H 2017) – the futility analysis will not look at efficacy, it will determine whether the combo is doing worse than the other two arms, in which case the trial will be stopped for futility.

Given the way this deal is structured, there is only modest downside for Sucampo if the trial fails (the money it invested so far) and significant upside if the trial succeeds. The company sees this as an incremental $200-400 million a year opportunity and the value of this asset in its current state is in the $2.40 to $5.30 range (model available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers). My model assumes a 50:50 gross profit split, which reduces the otherwise high margins of this orphan product.

Amitiza facing generics in 2021/2022 but its importance should decrease significantly over the next few years

Amitiza has a few good years ahead of it. Sucampo settled with two generic manufacturers (Par Pharmaceutical, now part of Endo and Dr. Reddy’s) which allow a generic entry in 2021 (Par Pharmaceutical) and in late 2022 (Dr. Reddy’s). Under the terms of the settlement agreements, Sucampo will split the gross profits of generic Amitiza (Par Pharmaceutical) and will get a share of net profits (Dr. Reddy’s) until Amitiza’s last patent expires in 2027. This will be a phased, controlled generic launch, and will allow Sucampo to generate solid free cash flow from the product through 2027 – of course, with lower financial benefits for the company. It is also worth noting that, beginning on January 1, 2021, Sucampo will share equally with Takeda net sales of branded Amitiza, so the economics there get somewhat better, but likely won’t make up the loss of revenues related to generic launches.

Sucampo also has several label expansion opportunities which could add some value in the following years:

New Pediatric Functional Constipation indication. This is an area of unmet need as there are no FDA-approved treatments for this patient population. Patients use OTC drugs off-label. This is a large market with 13.5 million patients.

Alternate sprinkle formulation for adult and pediatric patients who cannot tolerate capsules. Approximately 40% of adults have difficulty swallowing pills. Phase 3 results in adults with CIC are due mid-2017.

Amitiza failed to reach statistical significance in a pediatric trial but a trend to efficacy was observed and the trial met secondary endpoints. The company intends to file an sNDA in 2H 2017.

A study in patients 6 months to 5 years of age is expected to start in 1H 2018.

While Amitiza’s fate in the U.S. in the 2020s is uncertain, the situation in Japan seems much better. The company’s filings do not indicate that Amitiza’s patents are being challenged in Japan, and Amitiza may enjoy product exclusivity through 2026, which is the date of expiration of the last ex-U.S. patent. Mylan, Sucampo’s partner has delivered strong growth over the last few years – Sucampo’s share of revenues over the last three years has been $29.6 million, $48.9 million and $62.7 million respectively. Sucampo’s revenue share in Q1 2017 has been $20 million, a 38% increase over Q1 2016. Amitiza is the only prescription medication approved for chronic constipation in Japan for now, but competition is coming soon (Linzess), but just like in the United States, I think there is room for several players given the size of the market - there are approximately 18 million people in Japan suffering from chronic constipation, which leaves significant room for strong growth in the following years. One potential risk in Japan is the anticipated pricing adjustment in 2018, but Sucampo doesn’t know what that adjustment will look like at this point.

Source: Sucampo earnings reports (excluding milestone payments)

And finally, there is some long-term potential in other ex-U.S. territories like Europe and China, but I do not expect meaningful contribution from these territories in the following years, as Sucampo and its partners are mostly going through the regulatory process in these regions.

I think it is safe to assume that Amitiza will generate at least $500 million in cash for Sucampo by 2021 (and especially by 2027), and I think this asset is worth at least $10 per share (I believe this is a conservative estimate), with potential for additional value creation through label expansion, new formulation, growth in Japan and expansion to other ex-U.S. territories. From 2021, Sucampo’s revenue from Amitiza is likely to decline in the United States, but we should see continued growth in Japan and some contribution from other geographies, which may partially offset the revenue/royalty declines in the United States. And finally, Sucampo has Rescula, a $10 million a year product sold only in Japan, which has some value, but which I lumped up with Amitiza. These two assets provide a valuation floor and a source of substantial free cash flow which will fund the pipeline, commercialization of orphan assets (if approved) and additional deals.

Valuation and upside potential

Below is a table with all three assets and three valuation scenarios. I am keeping the value of Amitiza and Rescula at $10 per share in all three cases as I want to remain conservative. I believe Sucampo is worth at least $19 per share and up to $26.

Source: author’s estimates

The company also intends to continue to build its rare disease pipeline and we might see additional deals over the next few years as the cash position improves and if/when one or both orphan drugs are approved and marketed and start generating revenues and profits.

It is worth noting that orphan companies carry high EV/sales multiples, which means that Sucampo’s valuation could be significantly higher than I assumed if one or both orphan products are approved and successfully commercialized.

Risks

Main risks revolve around Amitiza in the medium/long-term – the impact of increased competition in the branded constipation space could be greater than anticipated and its patents are being challenged by additional generic filers in addition to Par and Dr. Reddy’s, which settled and will launch generic Amitiza in 2021 and late 2022 respectively and share profits with Sucampo. This would greatly reduce the company’s annual free cash flow and reduce the financial capacity to do additional deals.

Development risks are next – VTS-270 and CPP-1X/sulindac could fail in late-stage trials. They could also fail commercially even if they are approved. Failure of Amitiza’s label expansion trials is also a risk, but I don’t have high expectations of these programs and consider anything coming out of them as a bonus to my thesis.

Sucampo ended Q1 with $243 million in cash and equivalents, but the company used $170 million to acquire Vtesse in April, which brought the cash balance down to around $70 million. Sucampo expects to generate $86-96 million in free cash flow in 2017, which would bring the cash balance back above $110 million by the end of the year. The company’s outstanding debt is $300 million all related to convertible notes that mature in December 2021. The financial situation is quite healthy and the company intends to do additional deals focused on late stage orphan assets.

Conclusion

Transformations are not easy and Sucampo's share price has suffered as a consequence along with some failed clinical trials but I like the company’s change of direction and think it is well-positioned to drive shareholder value in the following years. My conservative price target on Sucampo is $19 and I believe that Amitiza’s strong free cash flow generation over the next few years provides a valuation floor and that there is substantial long-term upside based on the two late-stage orphan products and on additional deals the company intends to make in the following years. Near and medium-term catalysts are listed in Sucampo’s presentation slide below.

Source: Sucampo presentation

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCMP, SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.