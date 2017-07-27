Nokia: A Solid 'Hold' After Earnings

Nokia's (NYSE:NOK) second quarter results are better than expected, but the concerns about a slowdown in networks business should not alarm investors. As I have been saying in my past articles, the networks business is likely to be sluggish in the short-medium term. Any investment in Nokia should be made after taking this fact into account. Investors should not expect the core operating area of the company to grow at a rapid pace in the short-medium term.

Total loss was narrower than the last year. The company reported net loss of 437 million euros ($513 million), compared to a loss of 665 million euros for the second quarter of last year. Networks business recorded sales decline of 5%. As I explained in my first article, first quarter sales for the Networks business were better than expected as most of the vendors decided to bring forward their purchases for the year. It is normal for the second quarter sales to be lower as most of the vendors had already made substantial purchases.

Source: Press Release

Despite a decrease in sales, Nokia has seen a considerable improvement in operating margins. Networks business operating margin has gone up to 8.2% from 6%. This should help the company achieve its full year target of 8-10% operating margin for this business segment. The management has reiterated that they expect to meet this target. Gross margin was close to 42%, up from 38%. As it can be seen from the graph above, gross margin has been near the upper end of its limit in the last three quarters. This shows that the company is making progress on cost controls and production efficiency. Operating margin is still lower than the fourth quarter figures of last year.

Nokia is also on track to achieve its cost savings target. The schedule above shows the expected as well as achieved cost savings. The company will have an extremely efficient cost structure by the end of 2019. This is where Nokia will benefit as 2019 will most probably be the year when Networks business starts to grow again. At the moment, equipment purchases are slow as most of the telecom companies are waiting to roll out their 5G services. US companies will be rolling out their services in the next two years as the FCC has recently auctioned the frequencies. As these companies start to invest in their 5G services, equipment sales will start to go up. Due to Nokia's efficient cost structure, the company will see robust growth in its margins.

Nokia Technologies continues to be a key player for the company. There was about 90% increase in revenue for this segment. The sales in this segment were mainly boosted by a one-off payment of 175 million euros. A renewed agreement with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will go a long way in further growing Nokia's licensing revenue. As margins in this segment are over 95%, it gives a lot of support to the overall margins of the company.

Nokia's financial position is extremely strong. The company had more than 6.6 billion euros in cash and over 1.4 billion euros in quarterly operating cash flows. Long-term interest-bearing liabilities are less than 4 billion euros. Such a strong liquidity position and more than 700 million in quarterly EBITDA means the company has a tremendously strong credit profile. Strength in financial position will allow Nokia to sail through this slowdown smoothly. Sale of its ASN division (explained in detail in my last article) is still pending. This sale will also bring in substantial cash flow and further enhance its cash position.

If the company is able to get through this slowdown with a decline rate of around 3-5% in Networks business sales, it will have no trouble in negotiating with the slowdown. The stock price will not take a big hit. Nokia's strategy to bring down costs will mitigate the effect of falling sales to some extent. The company has an advantage as its licensing business is extremely strong. Nokia handsets are being sold in all the major markets. If these handsets are able to get a sizable market share, Nokia will enjoy good licensing income.

Nokia shareholders need to be patient. They should not panic due to the slowdown. Even if conditions worsen in the short-term, Nokia has enough financial clout to deal with the problem. However, as the telecom operators start to move to 5G, Nokia will benefit heavily and these shareholders will be rewarded for being patient. The company is preparing well for the expected growth in the next few years, and keeping the cash on its balance sheet will allow it to grow aggressively when the market picks up. Hold on to Nokia shares and do not sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.