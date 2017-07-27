Most Value ETFs Aren't Actually Value ETFs

AlphaArchitect is an investment research firm, led by PhDs who publish research on value, momentum, and other investment strategies.
You can see some of their research here. I recommend that you read some of it. They also have a robo-advisor service that looks interesting since it uses a downside protection model. I don't know much about it though. I might explore some of their strategies in another write-up. I have no business relationship with the investment firm, I just appreciate their research.
They offer ETFs under 3 main brands:
- ValueShares
- MomentumShares
- ValueMomentumShares
- Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) - which holds a combination of the 4 ETFs above
I'm only familiar with the ValueShares line, which is based on quantitative value strategies, so that's what I'll be discussing in this article. Both ValueShares ETFs have an MER of 0.79% - however, the strategy being used should justify the expense for most investors unless you have a very large portfolio where it would be cost effective for you to buy the stocks being held individually.
Value strategies have been shown to outperform the market over the long term.
This is a graph from AlphaArchitect comparing the growth of stocks in the top decile of EBIT/TEV to the S&P 500.
There is also an article from AlphaArchitect on why it doesn't make sense to buy expensive stocks.
They ran a simulation of many portfolios with 30 randomly picked stocks, either cheap or expensive. They found that value stocks outperformed growth stocks virtually all of the time and that they had less max downdraw and less volatility. The simulation featured 1000 random portfolios, and was measured from 1963-2013. Value was based on EBIT/TEV (top decile was value, bottom decile was growth), and only included mid/large cap stocks.
However, there is some evidence that shows why QVAL and IVAL use a superior strategy based on academic research, compared to other ETFs.
There was a blog post by AlphaArchitect showing how the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) does not reflect academic evidence for value factors.
In this chart sourced from AlphaArchitect, the bottom P/E decile is blue and the bottom P/B decile is orange. VLUE's holdings are in red. As you can see, VLUE's holdings don't strongly follow P/E bottom decile and P/B bottom decile.
The same thing is true when comparing VLUE's holdings to P/E bottom decile and EV/EBIT bottom decile.
The blue bubbles show value stocks (lowest decile of P/E) in blue, and VLUE's holdings in red. As you can see, VLUE's holdings are scattered among the P/E axis and how it's focused more on large-cap instead of value.
QVAL and IVAL however, use more advanced selection process which is based on academic evidence. Therefore it should have the potential for greater long term returns compared to VLUE.
VLUE currently has 149 holdings - whereas the ValueShares US Quantitative Value ETF and ValueShares US Quantitative Value ETF have about 50 holdings which represent the highest value and quality companies of US ((BATS:QVAL)) and international markets ((BATS:IVAL)).
STOCK SELECTION PROCESS
QVAL and IVAL both have same basic stock selection process:
(Chart sourced from AlphaArchitect's Quantitative Value whitepaper)
- Identifying the investable universe:
- Eliminate small caps (40th percentile of market cap or less).
- Eliminate ADRs, REITS, ETFs, and financial firms.
- Make sure that there are 8 years of public financial data available
- Forensic Accounting Screens:
- Screen out companies in financial distress and those with a high probability of earnings manipulation.
- Accrual Red Flags:
- Extreme accruals - Higher CFO / Net Income means higher quality income and low CFO/net income means low quality income
- Balance Sheet Bloat
- Predictive Models
- PROBM - Beneish 1999, M-Score - used to statistically determine the probability of earnings manipulation.
- DISTRESS - A model which predicts financial distress - Campbell, Hilscher, and Szilagyi 2010
- The bottom 5% of stocks in each of the above screens will be removed. This makes sure that there are no stocks that are highly likely to be manipulating earnings since that causes the stock to crash once the public becomes aware, as well as stocks facing imminent financial distress.
- Accrual Red Flags:
- In the US, on average there are 800 stocks that passed steps 1 and 2.
- Screen out companies in financial distress and those with a high probability of earnings manipulation.
- Valuation Screens:
- Enterprise multiples (EBIT/TEV), common in Private Equity, are used instead of classic screens such as P/E and P/B. The cheapest 10% of stocks are selected.
- Quality Screens:
- Looks for stocks which have an economic moat (high competitive advantages) - based on long term FCF, long term ROC, and long term margins)
- Stocks must also have solid financial strength (based on a modified Piotroski F-Score, the FS-Score)
- Final Portfolio is about 50 "high conviction" stocks - since there's evidence of the benefits of diversification being detrimental after 50 stocks.
ValueShares Quantitative US Value ETF
QVAL has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD). IWD has 718 holdings, so it likely does not actually focus on value stocks, similar to what was shown in the charts at the beginning with VLUE. This underperformance is due from the market correction in 2015 - Value stocks tend to do worse during market downturns, since many of them are beaten up, but with QVAL it looks companies that are high quality. However, over the long term it has the potential to outperform SPY and other "value" ETFs which aren't really value ETFs.
QVAL Total Return Price data by YCharts QVAL Total Return Price data by YCharts
Benchmark is Russell Mid Cap Value TR USD. Portfolio style and sector images sourced from Morningstar.
As you can see from the above charts it is highly concentrated in consumer cyclical stocks at 49.45% (such as retail). It also has large holdings in healthcare (20.56%) which should be defensive, as well as consumer defensive stocks (12.05%). It also has 7.44% in technology, 5.46% in industrials, 2.7% in basic materials and 2.34% in communication services. It's concentrated in these sectors because that's where the value is. You may consider owning this as well as sector-specific ETFs or individual stocks in underrepresented sectors to gain a bit exposure to other sectors, or use it as a complementary holding to a broad market ETF such as the Vanguard Total Market ETF (VTI).
It invests mostly in mid caps at 44%, large caps at 20.22%, 7.68% in megacaps and 27.53% in small caps. All stocks that are below the 40th percentile in market cap are excluded. Unlike most ETF's, QVAL is equal weighted, so it won't be skewed towards large/mega caps as market cap weighted ETFs. Market cap weighted ETFs tend to overweight expensive stocks and underweight value stocks. It is rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September, and December.
QVAL HOLDINGS (sourced from web page)
|TICKER
|SECURITY DESC
|SHARES
|PRICE
|MARKET VALUE ($)
|% Net Assets
|AAPL
|APPLE INC
|10468
|152.74
|1,598,880
|2.406%
|BBBY
|BED BATH & BEYOND INC
|48088
|28.31
|1,361,370
|2.049%
|BBY
|BEST BUY INC
|27389
|55.32
|1,515,160
|2.280%
|BIG
|BIG LOTS INC
|33022
|49.55
|1,636,240
|2.463%
|CNC
|CENTENE CORP DEL
|20953
|82.85
|1,735,960
|2.613%
|CRI
|CARTER INC
|19260
|87.93
|1,693,530
|2.549%
|CSCO
|CISCO SYS INC
|51450
|32.12
|1,652,570
|2.487%
|CVS
|CVS HEALTH CORP
|20802
|78.91
|1,641,490
|2.471%
|ESRX
|EXPRESS SCRIPTS HLDG CO
|26939
|62.56
|1,685,300
|2.537%
|FL
|FOOT LOCKER INC
|29415
|45.75
|1,345,740
|2.025%
|FOXA
|TWENTY FIRST CENTY FOX INC
|58968
|27.93
|1,646,980
|2.479%
|GILD
|GILEAD SCIENCES INC
|25285
|73.74
|1,864,520
|2.806%
|GM
|GENERAL MTRS CO
|47360
|35.57
|1,684,600
|2.535%
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP NEW
|73791
|21.26
|1,568,800
|2.361%
|GNTX
|GENTEX CORP
|85507
|17.36
|1,484,400
|2.234%
|GPS
|GAP INC DEL
|73507
|23.97
|1,761,960
|2.652%
|HUM
|HUMANA INC
|6958
|234.91
|1,634,500
|2.460%
|IDCC
|INTERDIGITAL INC
|19654
|79.75
|1,567,410
|2.359%
|JWN
|NORDSTROM INC
|40196
|48.09
|1,933,030
|2.909%
|KORS
|MICHAEL KORS HLDGS LTD
|47540
|34.93
|1,660,570
|2.499%
|KSS
|KOHLS CORP
|45001
|39.97
|1,798,690
|2.707%
|LB
|L BRANDS INC
|31795
|45.43
|1,444,450
|2.174%
|LEA
|LEAR CORP
|10639
|145.97
|1,552,970
|2.337%
|LYB
|LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N V SHS - A -
|20524
|87.95
|1,805,090
|2.717%
|MAN
|MANPOWERGROUP INC
|15994
|108.23
|1,731,030
|2.605%
|MASI
|MASIMO CORP
|17679
|98.77
|1,746,150
|2.628%
|OMC
|OMNICOM GROUP INC
|20141
|79.50
|1,601,210
|2.410%
|PPC
|PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP NEW
|66900
|23.50
|1,572,150
|2.366%
|RHI
|ROBERT HALF INTL INC
|35325
|47.80
|1,688,540
|2.541%
|SAFM
|SANDERSON FARMS INC
|13166
|122.99
|1,619,290
|2.437%
|SBH
|SALLY BEAUTY HLDGS INC
|88871
|19.87
|1,765,870
|2.658%
|TDC
|TERADATA CORP DEL
|58586
|29.70
|1,740,000
|2.619%
|TGNA
|TEGNA INC
|113969
|15.29
|1,742,590
|2.623%
|TGT
|TARGET CORP
|29857
|55.10
|1,645,120
|2.476%
|TPX
|TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC
|33939
|56.44
|1,915,520
|2.883%
|TSN
|TYSON FOODS INC
|26895
|62.72
|1,686,850
|2.539%
|URBN
|URBAN OUTFITTERS INC
|89212
|18.42
|1,643,280
|2.473%
|UTHR
|UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP DEL COM
|12687
|132.38
|1,679,500
|2.528%
|WCG
|WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC
|9080
|180.54
|1,639,300
|2.467%
|WSM
|WILLIAMS SONOMA INC
|35532
|45.09
|1,602,140
|2.411%
|Cash&Other
|Cash & Other
|147919
|1.00
|147,919
|0.223%
QVAL currently has 41 holdings, which are weighted more-or-less equally.
It has many retail stocks which may be dragged down by concerns regarding the retail sector - however, the stocks that are chosen are above-average in the retail sector. Below is a brief overview of a few selected retail stocks being held:
- BBBY has a ROE in the 88th percentile in its industry (24.32%) and a P/FCF in the 86th percentile (6.19). Piotroski F-Score is 6.
- BBY has a ROE in the 91st percentile in its industry (26.72%) and a P/FCF in the 66th percentile (10.45). Piotroski F-Score is 8.
- BIG has a ROE of in the 92nd percentile in its industry 27.49% and a P/FCF in the 77th percentile (9.94). Piotroski F-Score is a perfect 9.
- TGT has a ROE in the 90th percentile in its industry (24.37%) and P/FCF in the 88th percentile (6.62). Piotroski F-Score is 5.
I used GuruFocus to get the industry percentiles. It's a really helpful tool which helps you compare stocks to its industry as well as its history for many financial ratios. The free version is packed with features and it's enough for most people.
ValueShares International Quantitative Value ETF
EFA Total Return Price data by YCharts
IVAL Total Return Price data by YCharts
IVAL has offered outperformance to the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), especially in the past year.
It has 46 holdings, listed below. Sourced from IVAL's web page.
|TICKER
|SECURITY DESC
|SHARES
|PRICE
|MARKET VALUE ($)
|% Net Assets
|1801 JP
|TAISEI CORP
|166000
|1,061.00
|1,574,100
|2.564%
|1802 JP
|OBAYASHI CORP
|130500
|1,313.00
|1,531,380
|2.495%
|1803 JP
|SHIMIZU CORP
|131000
|1,166.00
|1,365,140
|2.224%
|1808 JP
|HASEKO CORPORATION
|111600
|1,379.00
|1,375,430
|2.241%
|1812 JP
|KAJIMA CORP
|191000
|955.00
|1,630,220
|2.656%
|1928 JP
|SEKISUI HOUSE
|77900
|1,931.50
|1,344,750
|2.191%
|1944 JP
|KINDEN CORP
|83800
|1,880.00
|1,408,030
|2.294%
|2670 JP
|ABC-MART INC
|23000
|6,240.00
|1,282,690
|2.089%
|2784 JP
|ALFRESA HOLDINGS
|70100
|2,056.00
|1,288,100
|2.098%
|288 HK
|WH GROUP LTD
|1484584
|7.67
|1,458,260
|2.375%
|3116 JP
|TOYOTA BOSHOKU CP
|61400
|2,267.00
|1,244,020
|2.026%
|3765 JP
|GUNGHO ONLINE ENTE
|540400
|315.00
|1,521,370
|2.478%
|4042 JP
|TOSOH CORP
|144000
|1,322.00
|1,701,390
|2.772%
|4202 JP
|DAICEL CORPORATION
|113400
|1,449.00
|1,468,550
|2.392%
|4204 JP
|SEKISUI CHEMICAL
|74100
|2,024.00
|1,340,410
|2.184%
|4403 JP
|NOF CORP
|112000
|1,570.00
|1,571,540
|2.560%
|4521 JP
|KAKEN PHARM
|21100
|5,920.00
|1,116,380
|1.819%
|6501 JP
|HITACHI
|234000
|728.80
|1,524,170
|2.483%
|6755 JP
|FUJITSU GENERAL
|59700
|2,565.00
|1,368,580
|2.229%
|7201 JP
|NISSAN MOTOR CO
|137400
|1,130.00
|1,387,630
|2.260%
|7270 JP
|SUBARU CORPORATION
|36100
|3,996.00
|1,289,260
|2.100%
|7276 JP
|KOITO MFG CO LTD
|24200
|5,870.00
|1,269,590
|2.068%
|7832 JP
|BANDAI NAMCO HLDGS
|40400
|3,870.00
|1,397,340
|2.276%
|8036 JP
|HITACHI HIGH-TECH
|32200
|4,505.00
|1,296,460
|2.112%
|8227 JP
|SHIMAMURA CO
|9400
|13,680.00
|1,149,270
|1.872%
|9404 JP
|NIPPON TV HLDGS IN
|76100
|1,842.00
|1,252,800
|2.041%
|941 HK
|CHINA MOBILE LTD
|119047
|83.80
|1,277,610
|2.081%
|9433 JP
|KDDI CORP
|48900
|2,866.50
|1,252,760
|2.041%
|9987 JP
|SUZUKEN CO LTD
|38400
|3,670.00
|1,259,520
|2.052%
|BDEV LN
|BARRATT DEVEL
|164959
|6.04
|1,297,270
|2.113%
|CNA LN
|CENTRICA
|491993
|2.02
|1,295,700
|2.111%
|CRST LN
|CREST NICHOLSON H
|158195
|5.42
|1,116,270
|1.818%
|CTX AU
|CALTEX AUSTRALIA
|54800
|30.38
|1,321,370
|2.152%
|EO FP
|FAURECIA
|26021
|47.56
|1,441,230
|2.348%
|FMG AU
|FORTESCUE METALS G
|361814
|5.06
|1,453,090
|2.367%
|KGF LN
|KINGFISHER
|287127
|2.98
|1,115,360
|1.817%
|MHG NO
|MARINE HARVEST ASA
|73591
|144.70
|1,335,030
|2.175%
|NESTE FH
|NESTE OYJ
|31546
|36.90
|1,355,770
|2.209%
|PNL NA
|POSTNL
|272935
|3.92
|1,246,440
|2.030%
|PSN LN
|PERSIMMON
|40965
|24.41
|1,303,040
|2.123%
|QAN AU
|QANTAS AIRWAYS
|373289
|5.32
|1,576,210
|2.568%
|RDW LN
|REDROW
|168779
|5.84
|1,284,430
|2.092%
|RNO FP
|RENAULT SA
|13998
|80.67
|1,315,200
|2.142%
|TW/ LN
|TAYLOR WIMPEY
|515049
|1.83
|1,227,550
|2.000%
|UG FP
|PEUGEOT SA
|61514
|18.09
|1,295,710
|2.111%
|Cash&Other
|Cash & Other
|461368
|1.00
|461,368
|0.752%
Benchmark for the charts below from Morningstar is MSCI ACWI Ex-USA Value NR USD
As you can see from the charts above sourced from Morningstar, IVAL is heavily concentrated in Japan, since that's likely where stocks were cheapest, but also has holdings in Europe and Australia. Japan's growth prospects were recently upgraded by the World Bank so if you believe that Japan will do well you should invest in IVAL. As Japanese stocks become more valued, the ETF would invest in other markets with higher value. It also has large holdings in the consumer discretionary sector as that is where the most value was. It rebalances semi-annually in June and December.
You may want to have IVAL as a complementary holding to a broad international market ETF such as EFA, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol ETF (EFAV), or Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) (which also includes Canadian stocks), to gain exposure to underrepresented markets and sectors.
If you want to learn more about the ValueShares system in detail, here is the philosophy behind it as well as the more detailed blog post.
