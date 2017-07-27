Most Value ETFs Aren't Actually Value ETFs

It uses a "high conviction" strategy which uses 50 of the best value stocks, compared to other ETFs such as IVE that may have hundreds.

The ETFs are managed by AlphaArchitect, which is a firm headed by PhDs, and publish useful research on investing strategies.

IVAL and QVAL are two ETFs which use an advanced strategy for picking value stocks with the highest quality, screening out companies with signs of financial distress and earnings manipulation.

AlphaArchitect is an investment research firm, led by PhDs who publish research on value, momentum, and other investment strategies.

You can see some of their research here. I recommend that you read some of it. They also have a robo-advisor service that looks interesting since it uses a downside protection model. I don't know much about it though. I might explore some of their strategies in another write-up. I have no business relationship with the investment firm, I just appreciate their research.

They offer ETFs under 3 main brands:

ValueShares ValueShares U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) ValueShares International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL)

MomentumShares MomentumShares U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) MomentumShares International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM)

ValueMomentumShares Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) - which holds a combination of the 4 ETFs above



I'm only familiar with the ValueShares line, which is based on quantitative value strategies, so that's what I'll be discussing in this article. Both ValueShares ETFs have an MER of 0.79% - however, the strategy being used should justify the expense for most investors unless you have a very large portfolio where it would be cost effective for you to buy the stocks being held individually.

Value strategies have been shown to outperform the market over the long term.

This is a graph from AlphaArchitect comparing the growth of stocks in the top decile of EBIT/TEV to the S&P 500.

There is also an article from AlphaArchitect on why it doesn't make sense to buy expensive stocks.

They ran a simulation of many portfolios with 30 randomly picked stocks, either cheap or expensive. They found that value stocks outperformed growth stocks virtually all of the time and that they had less max downdraw and less volatility. The simulation featured 1000 random portfolios, and was measured from 1963-2013. Value was based on EBIT/TEV (top decile was value, bottom decile was growth), and only included mid/large cap stocks.





However, there is some evidence that shows why QVAL and IVAL use a superior strategy based on academic research, compared to other ETFs.

There was a blog post by AlphaArchitect showing how the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) does not reflect academic evidence for value factors.

In this chart sourced from AlphaArchitect, the bottom P/E decile is blue and the bottom P/B decile is orange. VLUE's holdings are in red. As you can see, VLUE's holdings don't strongly follow P/E bottom decile and P/B bottom decile.

The same thing is true when comparing VLUE's holdings to P/E bottom decile and EV/EBIT bottom decile.

The blue bubbles show value stocks (lowest decile of P/E) in blue, and VLUE's holdings in red. As you can see, VLUE's holdings are scattered among the P/E axis and how it's focused more on large-cap instead of value.

QVAL and IVAL however, use more advanced selection process which is based on academic evidence. Therefore it should have the potential for greater long term returns compared to VLUE.

VLUE currently has 149 holdings - whereas the ValueShares US Quantitative Value ETF and ValueShares US Quantitative Value ETF have about 50 holdings which represent the highest value and quality companies of US ((BATS:QVAL)) and international markets ((BATS:IVAL)).

STOCK SELECTION PROCESS

QVAL and IVAL both have same basic stock selection process:

(Chart sourced from AlphaArchitect's Quantitative Value whitepaper)

Identifying the investable universe: Eliminate small caps (40th percentile of market cap or less).

Eliminate ADRs, REITS, ETFs, and financial firms.

Make sure that there are 8 years of public financial data available Forensic Accounting Screens:

Screen out companies in financial distress and those with a high probability of earnings manipulation. Accrual Red Flags: Extreme accruals - Higher CFO / Net Income means higher quality income and low CFO/net income means low quality income Balance Sheet Bloat Predictive Models PROBM - Beneish 1999, M-Score - used to statistically determine the probability of earnings manipulation. DISTRESS - A model which predicts financial distress - Campbell, Hilscher, and Szilagyi 2010 The bottom 5% of stocks in each of the above screens will be removed. This makes sure that there are no stocks that are highly likely to be manipulating earnings since that causes the stock to crash once the public becomes aware, as well as stocks facing imminent financial distress.

In the US, on average there are 800 stocks that passed steps 1 and 2. Valuation Screens:

Enterprise multiples (EBIT/TEV), common in Private Equity, are used instead of classic screens such as P/E and P/B. The cheapest 10% of stocks are selected. Quality Screens: Looks for stocks which have an economic moat (high competitive advantages) - based on long term FCF, long term ROC, and long term margins)

Stocks must also have solid financial strength (based on a modified Piotroski F-Score, the FS-Score) Final Portfolio is about 50 "high conviction" stocks - since there's evidence of the benefits of diversification being detrimental after 50 stocks.

ValueShares Quantitative US Value ETF

QVAL has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD). IWD has 718 holdings, so it likely does not actually focus on value stocks, similar to what was shown in the charts at the beginning with VLUE. This underperformance is due from the market correction in 2015 - Value stocks tend to do worse during market downturns, since many of them are beaten up, but with QVAL it looks companies that are high quality. However, over the long term it has the potential to outperform SPY and other "value" ETFs which aren't really value ETFs.

QVAL Total Return Price data by YCharts QVAL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Benchmark is Russell Mid Cap Value TR USD. Portfolio style and sector images sourced from Morningstar.

As you can see from the above charts it is highly concentrated in consumer cyclical stocks at 49.45% (such as retail). It also has large holdings in healthcare (20.56%) which should be defensive, as well as consumer defensive stocks (12.05%). It also has 7.44% in technology, 5.46% in industrials, 2.7% in basic materials and 2.34% in communication services. It's concentrated in these sectors because that's where the value is. You may consider owning this as well as sector-specific ETFs or individual stocks in underrepresented sectors to gain a bit exposure to other sectors, or use it as a complementary holding to a broad market ETF such as the Vanguard Total Market ETF (VTI).

It invests mostly in mid caps at 44%, large caps at 20.22%, 7.68% in megacaps and 27.53% in small caps. All stocks that are below the 40th percentile in market cap are excluded. Unlike most ETF's, QVAL is equal weighted, so it won't be skewed towards large/mega caps as market cap weighted ETFs. Market cap weighted ETFs tend to overweight expensive stocks and underweight value stocks. It is rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September, and December.

QVAL HOLDINGS (sourced from web page)

TICKER SECURITY DESC SHARES PRICE MARKET VALUE ($) % Net Assets AAPL APPLE INC 10468 152.74 1,598,880 2.406% BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC 48088 28.31 1,361,370 2.049% BBY BEST BUY INC 27389 55.32 1,515,160 2.280% BIG BIG LOTS INC 33022 49.55 1,636,240 2.463% CNC CENTENE CORP DEL 20953 82.85 1,735,960 2.613% CRI CARTER INC 19260 87.93 1,693,530 2.549% CSCO CISCO SYS INC 51450 32.12 1,652,570 2.487% CVS CVS HEALTH CORP 20802 78.91 1,641,490 2.471% ESRX EXPRESS SCRIPTS HLDG CO 26939 62.56 1,685,300 2.537% FL FOOT LOCKER INC 29415 45.75 1,345,740 2.025% FOXA TWENTY FIRST CENTY FOX INC 58968 27.93 1,646,980 2.479% GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC 25285 73.74 1,864,520 2.806% GM GENERAL MTRS CO 47360 35.57 1,684,600 2.535% GME GAMESTOP CORP NEW 73791 21.26 1,568,800 2.361% GNTX GENTEX CORP 85507 17.36 1,484,400 2.234% GPS GAP INC DEL 73507 23.97 1,761,960 2.652% HUM HUMANA INC 6958 234.91 1,634,500 2.460% IDCC INTERDIGITAL INC 19654 79.75 1,567,410 2.359% JWN NORDSTROM INC 40196 48.09 1,933,030 2.909% KORS MICHAEL KORS HLDGS LTD 47540 34.93 1,660,570 2.499% KSS KOHLS CORP 45001 39.97 1,798,690 2.707% LB L BRANDS INC 31795 45.43 1,444,450 2.174% LEA LEAR CORP 10639 145.97 1,552,970 2.337% LYB LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N V SHS - A - 20524 87.95 1,805,090 2.717% MAN MANPOWERGROUP INC 15994 108.23 1,731,030 2.605% MASI MASIMO CORP 17679 98.77 1,746,150 2.628% OMC OMNICOM GROUP INC 20141 79.50 1,601,210 2.410% PPC PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP NEW 66900 23.50 1,572,150 2.366% RHI ROBERT HALF INTL INC 35325 47.80 1,688,540 2.541% SAFM SANDERSON FARMS INC 13166 122.99 1,619,290 2.437% SBH SALLY BEAUTY HLDGS INC 88871 19.87 1,765,870 2.658% TDC TERADATA CORP DEL 58586 29.70 1,740,000 2.619% TGNA TEGNA INC 113969 15.29 1,742,590 2.623% TGT TARGET CORP 29857 55.10 1,645,120 2.476% TPX TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC 33939 56.44 1,915,520 2.883% TSN TYSON FOODS INC 26895 62.72 1,686,850 2.539% URBN URBAN OUTFITTERS INC 89212 18.42 1,643,280 2.473% UTHR UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP DEL COM 12687 132.38 1,679,500 2.528% WCG WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC 9080 180.54 1,639,300 2.467% WSM WILLIAMS SONOMA INC 35532 45.09 1,602,140 2.411% Cash&Other Cash & Other 147919 1.00 147,919 0.223%



QVAL currently has 41 holdings, which are weighted more-or-less equally.

It has many retail stocks which may be dragged down by concerns regarding the retail sector - however, the stocks that are chosen are above-average in the retail sector. Below is a brief overview of a few selected retail stocks being held:

BBBY has a ROE in the 88th percentile in its industry (24.32%) and a P/FCF in the 86th percentile (6.19). Piotroski F-Score is 6.

BBY has a ROE in the 91st percentile in its industry (26.72%) and a P/FCF in the 66th percentile (10.45). Piotroski F-Score is 8.

BIG has a ROE of in the 92nd percentile in its industry 27.49% and a P/FCF in the 77th percentile (9.94). Piotroski F-Score is a perfect 9.

TGT has a ROE in the 90th percentile in its industry (24.37%) and P/FCF in the 88th percentile (6.62). Piotroski F-Score is 5.

I used GuruFocus to get the industry percentiles. It's a really helpful tool which helps you compare stocks to its industry as well as its history for many financial ratios. The free version is packed with features and it's enough for most people.

ValueShares International Quantitative Value ETF

EFA Total Return Price data by YCharts

IVAL Total Return Price data by YCharts

IVAL has offered outperformance to the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), especially in the past year.

It has 46 holdings, listed below. Sourced from IVAL's web page.

TICKER SECURITY DESC SHARES PRICE MARKET VALUE ($) % Net Assets 1801 JP TAISEI CORP 166000 1,061.00 1,574,100 2.564% 1802 JP OBAYASHI CORP 130500 1,313.00 1,531,380 2.495% 1803 JP SHIMIZU CORP 131000 1,166.00 1,365,140 2.224% 1808 JP HASEKO CORPORATION 111600 1,379.00 1,375,430 2.241% 1812 JP KAJIMA CORP 191000 955.00 1,630,220 2.656% 1928 JP SEKISUI HOUSE 77900 1,931.50 1,344,750 2.191% 1944 JP KINDEN CORP 83800 1,880.00 1,408,030 2.294% 2670 JP ABC-MART INC 23000 6,240.00 1,282,690 2.089% 2784 JP ALFRESA HOLDINGS 70100 2,056.00 1,288,100 2.098% 288 HK WH GROUP LTD 1484584 7.67 1,458,260 2.375% 3116 JP TOYOTA BOSHOKU CP 61400 2,267.00 1,244,020 2.026% 3765 JP GUNGHO ONLINE ENTE 540400 315.00 1,521,370 2.478% 4042 JP TOSOH CORP 144000 1,322.00 1,701,390 2.772% 4202 JP DAICEL CORPORATION 113400 1,449.00 1,468,550 2.392% 4204 JP SEKISUI CHEMICAL 74100 2,024.00 1,340,410 2.184% 4403 JP NOF CORP 112000 1,570.00 1,571,540 2.560% 4521 JP KAKEN PHARM 21100 5,920.00 1,116,380 1.819% 6501 JP HITACHI 234000 728.80 1,524,170 2.483% 6755 JP FUJITSU GENERAL 59700 2,565.00 1,368,580 2.229% 7201 JP NISSAN MOTOR CO 137400 1,130.00 1,387,630 2.260% 7270 JP SUBARU CORPORATION 36100 3,996.00 1,289,260 2.100% 7276 JP KOITO MFG CO LTD 24200 5,870.00 1,269,590 2.068% 7832 JP BANDAI NAMCO HLDGS 40400 3,870.00 1,397,340 2.276% 8036 JP HITACHI HIGH-TECH 32200 4,505.00 1,296,460 2.112% 8227 JP SHIMAMURA CO 9400 13,680.00 1,149,270 1.872% 9404 JP NIPPON TV HLDGS IN 76100 1,842.00 1,252,800 2.041% 941 HK CHINA MOBILE LTD 119047 83.80 1,277,610 2.081% 9433 JP KDDI CORP 48900 2,866.50 1,252,760 2.041% 9987 JP SUZUKEN CO LTD 38400 3,670.00 1,259,520 2.052% BDEV LN BARRATT DEVEL 164959 6.04 1,297,270 2.113% CNA LN CENTRICA 491993 2.02 1,295,700 2.111% CRST LN CREST NICHOLSON H 158195 5.42 1,116,270 1.818% CTX AU CALTEX AUSTRALIA 54800 30.38 1,321,370 2.152% EO FP FAURECIA 26021 47.56 1,441,230 2.348% FMG AU FORTESCUE METALS G 361814 5.06 1,453,090 2.367% KGF LN KINGFISHER 287127 2.98 1,115,360 1.817% MHG NO MARINE HARVEST ASA 73591 144.70 1,335,030 2.175% NESTE FH NESTE OYJ 31546 36.90 1,355,770 2.209% PNL NA POSTNL 272935 3.92 1,246,440 2.030% PSN LN PERSIMMON 40965 24.41 1,303,040 2.123% QAN AU QANTAS AIRWAYS 373289 5.32 1,576,210 2.568% RDW LN REDROW 168779 5.84 1,284,430 2.092% RNO FP RENAULT SA 13998 80.67 1,315,200 2.142% TW/ LN TAYLOR WIMPEY 515049 1.83 1,227,550 2.000% UG FP PEUGEOT SA 61514 18.09 1,295,710 2.111% Cash&Other Cash & Other 461368 1.00 461,368 0.752%

Benchmark for the charts below from Morningstar is MSCI ACWI Ex-USA Value NR USD





As you can see from the charts above sourced from Morningstar, IVAL is heavily concentrated in Japan, since that's likely where stocks were cheapest, but also has holdings in Europe and Australia. Japan's growth prospects were recently upgraded by the World Bank so if you believe that Japan will do well you should invest in IVAL. As Japanese stocks become more valued, the ETF would invest in other markets with higher value. It also has large holdings in the consumer discretionary sector as that is where the most value was. It rebalances semi-annually in June and December.

You may want to have IVAL as a complementary holding to a broad international market ETF such as EFA, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol ETF (EFAV), or Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) (which also includes Canadian stocks), to gain exposure to underrepresented markets and sectors.

If you want to learn more about the ValueShares system in detail, here is the philosophy behind it as well as the more detailed blog post.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVAL, QVAL, EFAV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.