Best Currency Positions For August 2017

4 currency trading strategies

In that first article I value currencies based on changes in purchasing power relative to changes in purchasing power of other currencies. There I also explain this concept further. In short: suppose the 5-year difference in inflation between 2 currencies is not compensated by a 5-year decrease in the value of the currency with the most inflation. Then a long position in that inflationary currency and a short position in the other currency is a statistically favorable bet.

Subsequently I went on and made a similar comparison based on momentum and the overnight interbank interest rate. A comment from Marc Chandler triggered me to search for more papers on currency return statistics. I found a this very interesting article: Yield Curve Predictors of Foreign Exchange Returns. This article shows the difference between the interest rates of 10-year government debt and 1-month government debt predicts returns much better than just ordinary carry rates. Moreover the correlation coefficient between this strategy and ordinary carry trades is 0.9. So this term spread strategy is almost the same as the carry trade strategy only providing better returns.

Unfortunately the 1-month interest rate is not available for many countries. Therefore I use the difference between the interest rate on 10-year government debt and the (overnight) rates as published here instead. I think this will not affect the predicted returns since we still measure the slope of the yield curve. The steeper the yield curve the lower the expected returns from a long position.

Furthermore the same paper shows us another interesting currency trading strategy. According to this strategy returns of currencies with larger positive 1-month changes in the 10-year yield are higher.

For each of these 4 basic strategies I compute for each currency a rank number. Low rank numbers predict low, or negative, returns and high rank numbers predict high (positive) returns, at least on a statistical basis. Average rank numbers are computed for 4 combinations of currency strategies. I combine the following strategies:

1. Changes in purchasing power with the term spread strategy

2. Changes in purchasing power with 1-month changes in the 10-year yield

3. Momentum with the term spread strategy

4. Momentum with 1-month changes in the 10-year yield.

From the paper Value and Momentum Everywhere we know the correlation between changes in purchasing power and momentum is low. From the yield-curve paper we know the correlation between the term spread strategy and 1-month changes in the 10-year yield is also low. Therefore it does not make sense to consider other combinations apart from these 4.

Which of the 4 basic strategies is best? Based on the 2 papers (links above) I think the term spread stategy is best, followed by the 1-month changes in the 10-year yield. The momentum and value (changes in purchasing power) strategies are worse than the 2 interest rate strategies. The momentum strategy might be a bit better than the value strategy. I am interested in your comments on this.

Basic currency data

First I will present basic data I have used to do the computation. In the table below data is presented for each currency. The arrow behind the currency symbols shows whether it went up or down compared to last month. The column price is the exchange rate relative to the USD with the USD being the base currency in the currency pair. Currencies are sorted using the term spread, which is the currency strategy with the highest Sharpe ratio. The higher the term spread the lower the statistical return. The column “Changes in purchasing power” is the difference between the left hand side and the right hand side in the second formula of this wiki-article. I compute this difference using 5-year inflation data and the 5-year change in the exchange rate. Positive differences indicate undervaluation relative to the USD while negative differences signal overvaluation.

Ranking & Symbol Price [USD.XXX] Term

spread

(%) Changes in purchasing power 1-month Δ 10Y yield (%) 6-month momentum

(%) 1. HUF↑ 262.24 3.55 0.20 -0.01 -9.10 2. CZK↑ 22.35 2.31 0.16 -0.05 -11.13 3. ILS↑ 3.58 2.01 -0.02 -0.21 -5.43 4. EUR↑ 0.86 1.75 0.13 0.09 -7.76 5. PLN↑ 3.66 1.64 0.19 -0.40 -9.80 6. SEK↑ 8.21 1.44 0.26 -0.03 -7.00 7. HKD↓ 7.81 1.44 -0.08 0.01 0.67 8. NOK↑ 7.97 1.38 0.32 -0.01 -4.22 9. DKK↑ 6.38 1.35 0.14 -0.03 -7.75 10. ZAR↑ 13.08 1.32 0.35 -0.25 -1.36 11. CAD↑ 1.25 1.20 0.25 0.15 -4.32 12. SGD↑ 1.36 1.17 0.13 -0.03 -3.88 13. GBP↓ 0.77 1.12 0.21 -0.07 -3.12 14. USD 1.00 1.11 0.00 0.01 0.00 15. NZD↑ 1.35 1.05 0.11 -0.06 -1.97 16. CHF↑ 0.95 1.03 0.09 0.03 -4.72 17. AUD↑ 1.26 0.99 0.27 0.09 -4.64 18. KRW↑ 1119.60 0.97 0.00 0.01 -3.87 19. JPY↓ 111.94 0.23 0.42 -0.02 -1.46 20. MXN↑ 17.77 -0.14 0.22 0.06 -16.65 21. RUB↓ 59.92 -1.01 0.53 0.20 1.18

Ranks of 4 basic currency strategies

The data from the table above results in the following rankings of the 4 currency strategies. The lower the rank number the lower the statistical return. For example, based on changes in purchasing power, the expected return of the Hong Kong dollar is lower than that of the Russian ruble.

Rank Changes in purchasing power Term

spread 1-month Δ 10Y yield 6-month momentum 1 HKD HUF PLN RUB 2 ILS CZK ZAR HKD 3 USD ILS ILS USD 4 KRW EUR GBP ZAR 5 CHF PLN NZD JPY 6 NZD SEK CZK NZD 7 SGD HKD DKK GBP 8 EUR NOK SEK KRW 9 DKK DKK SGD SGD 10 CZK ZAR JPY NOK 11 PLN CAD NOK CAD 12 HUF SGD HUF AUD 13 GBP GBP KRW CHF 14 MXN USD HKD ILS 15 CAD NZD USD SEK 16 SEK CHF CHF DKK 17 AUD AUD MXN EUR 18 NOK KRW EUR HUF 19 ZAR JPY AUD PLN 20 JPY MXN CAD CZK 21 RUB RUB RUB MXN

Ranks of the 4 combined currency strategies

Below are the ranks of each currency in the 4 combination strategies. Behind each currency you will find the average rank of the 2 basic currency strategies. Again the lower the rank number the lower the expected return of a long position.

Rank Changes in purchasing power + Term spread Changes in purchasing power + 1-month Δ 10Y yield

Momentum + Term spread 6-month momentum + 1-month Δ 10Y yield 1 ILS 2.5 ILS 2.5 HKD 4.5 ZAR 3.0 2 HKD 4.0 NZD 5.5 ZAR 7.0 GBP 5.5 3 CZK 6.0 PLN 6.0 ILS 8.5 NZD 5.5 4 EUR 6.0 HKD 7.5 USD 8.5 JPY 7.5 5 HUF 6.5 CZK 8.0 NOK 9.0 HKD 8.0 6 PLN 8.0 DKK 8.0 HUF 9.5+ ILS 8.5 7 USD 8.5 SGD 8.0 GBP 10.0 SGD 9.0 8 DKK 9.0 GBP 8.5 EUR 10.5 USD 9.0 9 SGD 9.5 KRW 8.5 SEK 10.5 PLN 10.0 10 NZD 10.5 USD 9.0 SGD 10.5 NOK 10.5 11 CHF 10.5 ZAR 10.5 NZD 10.5 KRW 10.5 12 SEK 11.0 CHF 10.5 CZK 11.0 RUB 11.0 13 KRW 11.0 SEK 12.0 CAD 11.0 DKK 11.5 14 NOK 13.0 HUF 12.0 RUB 11.0 SEK 11.5 15 CAD 13.0 EUR 13.0 PLN 12.0 CZK 13.0 16 GBP 13.0 NOK 14.5 JPY 12.0 CHF 14.5 17 ZAR 14.5 JPY 15.0 DKK 12.5 HUF 15.0 18 AUD 17.0 MXN 15.5 KRW 13.0 AUD 15.5 19 MXN 17.0 CAD 17.5 CHF 14.5 CAD 15.5 20 JPY 19.5 AUD 18.0 AUD 14.5 EUR 17.5 21 RUB 21.0 RUB 21.0 MXN 20.5 MXN 19.0

As you can see most currencies score bad on at least one of the 4 basic strategies. In other words: in efficient markets there is no such thing as a free lunch.

In my previous article the South African rand scored well on its 5-year change in purchasing power and as a carry trade. It does not have the lowest term spread however and momentum and the change of the 10-year interest rate has not been favorable. The fundamental trend is not great either: last week the South African Reserve bank cut its rates by 0.25% and more cuts are expected.

So I think I should sell my South African rands and buy the Mexican peso instead. Though the peso is less undervalued than the rand it is still undervalued based on changes in purchasing power. Moreover it scores much better on the other 3 basic strategies. It might be a free lunch. Goldman Sachs sees the rally continue another 5% higher to 17 per dollar in the next 12 months. That Trump has not been successful in setting new policies also helps. See for example this article on NAFTA.

Two other currencies scoring well on 3 of the 4 basic strategies are the Australian dollar and the Russian ruble. As was predicted the Russian ruble indeed went down. I expect this is temporary. Note that the Australian dollar is still a good long bet despite it went up since last month. The Russian ruble still suffers from low oil prices (see also here) and a bad relation with the US. The Russians also give outflow of capital from investors as another reason for depressed ruble. They must have been buying bitcoins (COIN).

The Australian dollar did not have one of the best momentum rank numbers. This is caused by the Australian Reserve Bank being perceived as less hawkish than other central banks. One of the counterparties of my bullish bet on the AUD is the MacroBusiness Fund. For more background see here.

The Canadian dollar also went up. Yet, based on statistics, there is still a good long case for the CAD. If the Bank of Canada continues hiking the rates and the Fed does not it still has lots of room to go up. But otherwise I do not expect it to go down much.

The Israeli shekel seems to be a great short since it expects to performs badly according to 3 of the 4 basic strategies. I expect the Israeli central bank to resume its interventions in order to keep jobs in Israel. Overall the Israeli economy has been doing well though. In the previous months I thought shorting the Swiss franc was as good or even better than shorting the Israeli shekel. However because term spread is low and the change in the 10-year interest rate is unfavorable it is probably better to short the shekel. Other good shorts might be the Hong Kong dollar (despite being pegged to the USD) discussed in my previous articles and the New Zealand dollar.

More discussion

The dollar has weakened again, against most currencies with notable exceptions the Russian ruble and the Hong Kong dollar. Especially the euro went up on increased confidence the ECB will end its asset purchases sooner than originally expected. Traders seem to exaggerate: based on fundamentals Marc Chandler expects at least reversal of the changes of the last couple of monhts. See also here. Andrew Hecht disagrees with him. Interestingly Andrew Hecht emphasizes the predictive power of momentum. Neither the USD nor the EUR are extremes so I prefer not betting on them. Which currency “wins” will be a close call, based on statistics.

Not only there is a good case to be short the New Zealand dollar based on statistics but also based on fundamentals. Numora analysts think monetary policy changes in Europe and the US will pressure the NZD. See also here. As usually happens with overvalued currencies the central bank, Reserve bank of New Zealand, is talking its currency down.

The Japanese yen went down slightly. The Bank of Japan cut its inflation forecast. As a result it is expected to continue its stimulus (asset purchases) into 2020.

