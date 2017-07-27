Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2017

Lithium market news - "Industry needs 40 gigafactories, VW says. Company sees huge shortage of batteries by 2025."

Lithium spot and contract price news - No change from last month; up 9.81% in the past year.

Welcome to the July 2017 edition of the lithium miner news. The past month has seen lithium prices move sideways.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During July, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices move sideways with no change; however prices are up 9.81% in the past year. Of note Chinese lithium cobalt oxide spot prices were down 1.37% for the month, having risen 30.83% in the past year.

Lithium RMB price chart to May 2017

Lithium US$ price chart as of April 2017 - noting prices have basically moved sideways in May, June and July.



Source: Galaxy Resources May 2017 presentation

The graph above shows April 2017 lithium carbonate contract prices at US$14-15,500/t, and lithium hydroxide at US$16,300/t.

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On June 24, Mr Lithium Joe Lowry gave an excellent summary of the lithium market today titled, "Confusion, Inertia and the Lithium Investor." I urge all lithium investors this is a must read. Some key points included:

The preeminent question of the past two weeks has been the recent direct shipped ore (DSO) deal that was the subject of a misguided “research report” by Deutsche Bank in Oz. DSO could be transported to China, turned into concentrate and converted to lithium chemicals but for a variety of reasons (cost foremost among them) DSO doesn’t make economic sense and is really an unsustainable gimmick not a threat to create an oversupply in the near term or in our lifetime. Current investors in ALB, SQM, Ganfeng, Tianqi, GXY, LAC, PLS, NMX, etc have nothing to fear from DSO. Investors should also read Joe's latest discussion - "Lithium 2017: "Halftime Report."​

On July 19, Reuters reported, "Lithium supply pipeline is filling but will it be enough?" Some quotes include:

SQM estimates demand for lithium is currently around 200,000 tonnes LCE but "growing at rates of nearly 14 percent per year." Analysts at "The Lithium Spot" expect supply to grow by around 35,000 tonnes in lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) terms to 235,000 tonnes this year. That, they note, is pretty much in line with the average demand forecast, meaning "demand is either right in line or could be slightly outpacing supply for 2017." They expect another 60,000 tonnes of additional supply to kick in over the course of 2018. The potential for supply-demand gaps to open up over the coming decade is significant. Joe Lowry, lithium industry consultant and commentator, takes the view that even with the recent spate of new project announcements, it is quite possible that a "supply shortage will cause significant issues in the battery supply chain by 2023." ("Lithium Investment at the Crossroads", July 17, 2017).

I recently published my lithium demand model, along with cobalt, graphite, nickel, copper, aluminum, and manganese on my Trend Investing service. It primarily looks at the impact of EV penetration on demand for EV metals.

On July 25, Financial Post published a good article: "Lithium may be the new oil, but a double whammy looms for the battery market." It discusses the issue that EV battery metals demand will be tough to meet from delayed supply, and concludes saying "minerals like lithium and cobalt may indeed be the new oil."

Lithium battery and market news

On July 7, Bloomberg reported, "The electric car revolution is accelerating."

Some key quotes included:

"Battery manufacturing capacity will triple in the next four years.



Electric cars will outsell fossil-fuel powered vehicles within two decades (by 2038) as battery prices plunge, turning the global auto industry upside down and signaling economic turmoil for oil-exporting countries.



Production of lithium, cobalt and manganese will each increase more than 100-fold."

I think the 100 fold refers to the production now for EVs at ~1% market share to when EVs are at 100% market share, rather than the entire lithium/cobalt/manganese market.

Investors could also read my recent article "Death Of The Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle". It looks at all the recent global governments plans to phase away from diesel and ICE vehicles, and towards battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

On July 7, Bloomberg reported,

"Elon Musk's Tesla wins contract for South Australia battery. Tesla’s 100MW of storage to be paired with Neoen wind farm, enough power for more than 30,000 homes. Musk to honor pledge to build storage system within 100 days."

Good to remind investors that energy storage is also a rising factor for surging lithium demand.

On July 10, Automotive News Europe reported:

"Industry needs 40 gigafactories, VW says. Company sees huge shortage of batteries by 2025. A massive shortage of lithium ion battery cells could plague the global car industry in the coming decade if capacity equivalent to 40 Tesla gigafactories is not added by 2025, according to estimates from Volkswagen Group. Volkswagen has been researching electrically powered cars for 50 years and is convinced that the time for electric drive has arrived, regardless of the comparatively low amount of cell supply."

This article is a must read with some very wise words at the end.

Lithium miner news



Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

No significant news for the month, apart from the US$0.32 quarterly dividend announcement. Q2, 2017 earnings are to be announced on August 7. Investors can read a recent article "Albemarle:The Lithium Juggernaut" by The Lithium Spot on Seeking Alpha.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On July 11, SQM made a great deal to acquire 50% of Kidman Resources Mt Holland project in Australia. Details below in the Kidman Resources section.

On July 12, SQM released, "SQM’s CEO reaffirms the company’s strategy in the lithium business." Of interest was:

"Regarding Mount Holland, we expect to accelerate the significant exploration and technical studies already undertaken by Kidman to move into production of spodumene concentrate within the next 24 months. With regard to the refining plant, we will advance that in parallel, with the objective to start the production of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate on as short a timetable as possible after the concentrate operation is commissioned."

It looks like 2019 will see significant lithium production increase from SQM with their two JV projects - Cauchari (JV with Lithium Americas), and Mt Holland (JV with Kidman).

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

No significant news for the month, apart from the US$0.165 quarterly dividend announcement.

Investors should also be aware that FMC have long discussed the idea of selling of their lithium business, perhaps to do a spin off or an IPO.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF), [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On July 5, Neometals released, "Update‐Mt Marion lithium operations." Actually the only information was an increase in their spodumene off-take (to partner Gangfeng Lithium) pricing from US$750 to US$841. Production volumes can be found here. Neometals also announced they won't be selling their 13.8% equity stake in the Mt Marion Project, due to better production and pricing performance from Mt Marion.

Note: Mineral resources hold a 43.1% share of Mt Marion, and also the Wodonga Lithium mine.

No news for the month from International lithium.

You can view a video on GL/MIN/NMT Mt Marion mine here, and read my recent article on International Lithium here.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE], [TSX:ORL], (OTCPK:OROCF)

On July 19, Orocobre released a quarterly activities report for the past quarter, which you can listen to here, by clicking on the phone icon.

You can read the Orocobre May 2017 investors presentation here or a recent aerial video of Orocobre's operations at Salar de Olaroz here. You can read more on my latest article on Orocobre here. Cannacord in their June analysts report, have a price target of AUD 5.80.

Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) (OTCPK:GALXF)

On July 6, Galaxy released a Mt Cattlin update which you can view here.

On July 17, Galaxy released a quarterly activities report. A key Mt Cattlin highlight was - "For June, plant recoveries achieved 61% and output exceeded target production rate with 14,038 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of concentrate produced." It looks like production is doing well, with production costs now US$334 per dmt, notably still well above initial forecasts of US$205/t.

The July 2017 company presentation highlights included:

Sal de Vida - "Progress on field work and production well drilling", and "relocation and refurbishment of the test plant complete."

James Bay - "Drilling program progressing, now 65% complete", and "initial assays from drilling campaign showing excellent results."

Investors can read more on my latest article on Galaxy Resources here, a recent InvestorIntel article here, a recent Capital Network video here, and the July 2017 company presentation here. Cannacord in their June analysts report, have a price target of AUD 3.35.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - Mt Cattlin and James Bay drill results. Any 2018 off-take announcements for Mt Cattlin.

H2 2017 - Project financing evaluation and discussions for Sal de Vida (SDV). Off-take discussions for SDV. Early stage development work at SDV has now commenced.

Note: Galaxy has AUD 214 million in unused tax losses, so it is unlikely to pay any income tax for a few years.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited (("AMAL")) [SP:AMS] / Tawana Resources (subsidiary Lithco) [ASX:TAW]

On July 17, Tawana Resources announced: "Second offtake prepayment received."

On July 25, Tawana Resources announced: "Environmental approvals finalised. These new approvals also allow for mining and processing to commence for both lithium and tantalum at Bald Hill."

Investors can read a good updated report here. You can read the Tawana May presentation here. Tawana/Alliance have a binding 5 year off-take agreement, and plan to start shipping their spodumene in Q1, 2018.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On July 10, Altura Mining announced, "Altura completes two binding offtake agreements." Details include:

"Leading Chinese battery manufacturer J&R Optimum Energy (Altura’s largest shareholder) to receive a minimum 100,000 tonnes of 6% grade spodumene concentrate annually.



Updated offtake agreement with experienced lithium product specialist group Lionergy Limited – also to receive a minimum 100,000 tonnes of 6% grade spodumene concentrate annually.



Both floor and ceiling prices have been agreed which will guarantee strong positive financial returns for the Pilgangoora Lithium Project.



Minimum of 90% of initial production target for Pilgangoora of 220,000tpa hasnow been secured under binding offtake.



Development remains on track for commissioning in Q1 2018 to provide apathway to strong cashflows via buoyant spodumene market and price.



Altura Board of Directors approve Stage 2 expansion study of Pilgangoora Lithium Project to 450,000 tonnes annually in order to be aligned with offtake partners’ growth plans.



Final project funding plan proceeding and underpinned by the strong BOA terms."

Note the pricing range was set with a minimum of US$550pt spodumene (6% LiO2) and a maximum of US$950pt, for the first 3 years. Both agreements are binding and for a minimum of 5 years. The company expects the finalization of the project funding package to the completed in the coming weeks and will advise the market accordingly once it is appropriate to do so.

Excellent news for Altura: the company looks on track to join Pilbara Minerals as the next lithium producer in 2018.

You can read my latest article on Altura Mining here, or read Beer and Co May research report here. Cannacord have a price target for Altura of AUD 0.25.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2017 - Announcements regarding the balance of funding, with ~$AU50m already raised (total mine CapEx is AU$140m).

Mid 2017 - Construction of the mine planned to start and expected to take just 11 months.

Q1/Q2 2018 - Production is forecast to commence.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On July 18, Pilbara Minerals announced, "Share purchase plan closes heavily oversubscribed."

On July 24, Pilbara Minerals announced, "RCR Tomlinson Ltd [ASX:RCR] is pleased to announce that it has received a notice to proceed from Pilbara Minerals Limited for the construction of the 2Mtpa processing plant at the Pilgangoora. construction work will commence immediately."

Current analysts target for PLS is AUD 0.81, representing over 100% upside.

You can read more on my very recent article on Pilbara Minerals here, and their May 2017 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

April 2018 - Commence lithium production.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR]

On July 10, Kidman Resources announced: "Judgment in Kidman’s favour over Earl Grey lithium rights challenge." The company stated that it

"is pleased to advise that it has successfully defended the ownership of lithium rights to its Mt Holland project, including the Earl Grey deposit, with Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Martin handing down a judgment on Friday against the plaintiff, Marindi Metals Ltd [ASX:MZN]."

On July 12, Kidman Resources announced,

"Kidman and SQM to form a 50:50 joint venture to develop Mt Holland lithium project, as well as to develop a proposed downstream lithium refinery operation in Western Australia. In consideration for the acquisition of a 50% joint venture interest in the Mt Holland lithium project, SQM will make payments of US$110 million (A$146.67 million), comprising a cash payment of US$30 million (A$40 million) to Kidman, and a staged payment of US$80 million (A$106.67 million) to fund the initial costs of the development of the Mt Holland Lithium Project. Kidman will also have an option to participate for up to a 50% interest in a proposed refinery to produce lithium carbonate / hydroxide that will be underpinned by the Earl Grey resource at Mt Holland. Kidman will retain all gold rights at the Mt Holland project."

Kidman Resources shares sold off 12% on the day of the news, suggesting KDR investors don't think much of the deal.

You can view the February 2017 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - DFS release expected.

H1 2018 - Commence lithium production.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF)

The May 2017 Feasibility Study resulted in a post tax NPV8% of US$1,113m, and an IRR of 28.4% for stage 1 production of 25ktpa, based on a LCE price of US$12,000/t, a CapEx of US$425m, and based on 100% of the project. Note Stage 2 (50ktpa) will deliver upside on these figures.

On July 5, Lithium Americas announced, "Lithium Americas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update."

Key points included:

"Project Update: Increased activity at site. Development activity currently ongoing includes: the campsite construction, additional hydrological tests, drilling campaigns and testing pond liner materials at site.

Engineering and procurement on-going. We are developing the detailed design as well as working with the evaluation of the first construction packages.

Development schedule remains on track. The construction of the first stage of 25,000tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate production capacity is expected to be completed in 2019.

Strong support from Argentine government. The Environmental Impacts Report for Exploitation(“EIS”) issued in 2012 is in the process of being updated. In March 2017, the provincial government of Jujuy reaffirmed in a letter that the EIS issued in 2012 is still valid and states that“...construction may commence on the necessary infrastructure approved in this permit, without prejudice to future adaptations and updates that the mining operator performs with respect to the mining project, which are subject to the analysis of this authority.

Over 100 employees in Argentina. Minera Exar currently employs over 100 personnel in Argentina with recruiting for additional staff and executives ongoing.Total direct employment during the two-year construction period is expected to total over 1,000 people. Financing Update: To fund Lithium Americas’ share of Cauchari-Olaroz capital costs, on June 7, 2017, Lithium Americas closed on the strategic financing with GFL International Co.,Ltd.,a wholly owned subsidiary of Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd.(“Ganfeng Lithium”) agreeing to provide US$172 million in financing.

With respect to the second financing of approximately US$112 million from BCP Innovation Pte Ltd.,a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Ltd.(“Bangchak”), closing is expected to occur around mid-July."

You can read more on my latest article on Lithium Americas here, and their April company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - PFS for Lithium Nevada.

2019 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

NB: LAC previously sold 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project to SQM.

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On June 29, Nemaska announced, "Nemaska Lithium completes a $50 million bought deal public offering, issuing a total of 47,620,000 common shares at CAD 1.05 per share."

You can read more on my latest article on Nemaska Lithium here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2017 - Updated Feasibility Study.

2017/2018 - Off-take agreements and project financing announcements. Mine and plant construction.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month, but the stock has been flying higher lately now at CAD 1.30, after I wrote about it last year at CAD 0.56. Still plenty of upside for patient investors assuming the company continues to progress.

You can also read more with my 2016 article on Critical Elements here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

July/August 2017 - Feasibility Study (FS) results. Helm AG has agreed (subject to a positive FS) to take 100% off-take, and with an option to take a 25% equity stake in Critical Elements.

Q1, 2020 - Stage 1 production (50ktpa technical grade spodumene + 175ktpa chemical grade spodumene) is expected to begin.

Q1, 2022 - Stage 2 production (the 175ktpa chemical grade spodumeme will be converted to 24ktpa lithium carbonate) is expected to begin.

Lithium X [TSXV:LIX] (ROCEF) (OTCQB:LIXXF),

On July 11, Lithium X announced, "Lithium X completes acquisition of Aberdeen interest to consolidate 100% ownership of the Sal de los Angeles project."

You can read my latest article on Lithium X here, and an investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - PFS for Sal de Los Angeles, and construction of further pilot pond facilities at Sal de Los Angeles.

Q4 2017 - Upgraded mineral resource and reserve statement. FS for Sal de Los Angeles (concentrate). Full scale production facility construction to begin.

Q1 2018 - FS for Sal de Los Angeles (lithium carbonate facility)

Q2 2019 - Sal de Los Angeles - Full scale lithium production to begin at 15,000 tpa.

Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] (OTC:BCRMF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2017 - Complete their Feasibility Study.

2019 - Plan to commence production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage 2 35,000 tpa.

European Metals [ASX:EMH], [AIM:EMH], (OTCPK:MNTCF)

On June 27, European Metals announced a "Maiden Ore reserve of 34.5 Mt @ 0.65% Li2O declared for Cinovec Project". This is just a fraction of the total "resource", so expect this to be upgraded later on. The earlier PFS had reported "a JORC indicated and inferred ore resource of 656 MT grading 0.43% Li2O (spodumene), or 6.99 million tonnes (NYSE:MT) of LCE. The company expects further exploration to increase this to 10.4-12.3mt LCE, making it one of the largest global lithium resources.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2, 2017 - Further drilling results. Resource upgrade. Off-take discussions.

~April 2018 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Mid 2018 - Construction to begin.

Early 2019 - Production to commence.

Investors can read my June 2017 article on European Metals here.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No significant news for the month.

Investors can read the June 2017 company presentation here, and my latest article on Neo Lithium here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - Further drill results.

H2, 2017 or 2018 - Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF)

On June 26, Pure Energy announced: "Pure Energy Minerals announces positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and plans for pilot plant at its Clayton Valley project." The details are:

The PEA forecasts average annual production of approximately 10,300 tonnes (“t”) of lithium hydroxide or 9,100 t lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”), using more efficient and sustainable new technologies that do not require evaporation ponds. Over its expected 20-year life, the proposed project has an estimated Net Present Value (“NPV”) of $264 million (after tax at 8% discount rate) and an estimated Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 21% (after tax). The study projects an estimated average “steady-state” operating cost of $3,217 per tonne of lithium hydroxide monohydrate and product sale pricing ranging between $9,000 and $16,500 per tonne. Having these attractive margins and an estimated initial capital cost of $297 million, the project achieves pay-back in just over 4 years, even allowing for a ramp-up of more than one year.

AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ)

AVZ Minerals is a promising new Australian speculative lithium explorer. In February 2017 they acquired an option to purchase 60% of the Manono tin, tantalum and lithium project in the DRC. Of significance is the huge potential resource - "an exploration target tonnage of between 400 and 800Mt at grade between 1% to 1.5% Li2O within pegmatite ore." You can read more here with Seeking Alpha's FI Fighter's article "A Basket Of Stocks To Play The Impending Clean Energy/EV Boom - Part 1 (Lithium)."

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On June 26, nano One announced: "Nano One demonstrates pilot plant with first production of lithium ion cathode materials. CEO Dan Blondal stated:

Following a flawless startup of the pilot, initial results have exceeded our expectations. The resulting cathode materials are meeting our targets in lithium ion battery test cells and we are now well positioned to execute on our 2017 plans in bringing industrial interests to the table.

Well done to the team at Nano One.

Promising lithium juniors

Other promising juniors include Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. [Amsterdam:AMG] (OTCPK:AMVMF), Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL], AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS.H], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: PNXLF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI], Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA), Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS], Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT], LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp [TSXV:ML], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB: NRGMF), Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA], Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$30.91

The LIT fund rose slightly for the month of July. The current PE is 29.42.

LIT chart - 2011 to July 2017

(Source: Nasdaq)

Investors may also like to read my latest article "Top 5 Lithium Miners To Buy."

Conclusion

Lithium prices were flat in July 2017, and are up 9.81% for the past year. July saw yet another deal with SQM moving to a 50/50 JV with Australia's Kidman Resources. No doubt we will see more of these going forward.

There were so many highlights in July I cannot really list them all here. Perhaps the Volkswagen quote says it all -

Volkswagen has been researching electrically powered cars for 50 years and is convinced that the time for electric drive has arrived.

I will end with an excellent quote courtesy of Howard Klein of RK Equity (aka "the Lithium Bull"):

The collective decisions and investments being made over the past few years by the world’s most well-­known industrial brands-Volkswagen, GM, Ford, Nissan, Panasonic, Google, Apple, Amazon, Uber etc – combined with innovative, private Chinese industrial world beaters supporting Xi Jinping’s commitment to enable his citizens to breathe, are very strong demand underpinnings to a 15+ year Lithium Mega Trend that won’t be reversed. A Lithium Supercycle–a Secular Bull Market.

My final quote (from me) - "Lithium Boom II And Cobalt Boom II Are Coming Soon."

