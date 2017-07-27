BMW: Sales Growth And Electric Cars

Not so long ago, BMW Group (OTCPK:BMWYY) reported for the second quarter and showed a large increase in sales and revenue. This year the company even managed to overtake its direct competitors Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) and Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF) in terms of sales. Also on the agenda is the development of new electric models. Despite all this, the company currently trades at a P/E of 7.5, which is almost 30% less than the industry average. Perhaps now is a good time to buy shares of this company.

Source: investing.com

Sales growth

June 2017 was the best for the German company in history - 23,2620 vehicles were shipped, which is 6.2% more than the same period last year. In the first half of the year, BMW customers bought 1,220,810 new cars (+ 5.0%). For comparison, in the six months of this year, Mercedes-Benz sold 1,144,274 new cars, and Audi AG - 908,950.

For the BMW brand, the first half of the year also turned out to be a record one - for the first time in the history of the brand over one million cars were sold. The report recorded 1,038,930 pieces (+ 5.2%). The main contribution to the "piggy bank" was made by crossovers BMW X1 (136,748 sales, + 45.2%) and X5 (89,958, + 10.6%), 1 Series (91,902, + 6.5%) and 7 Series flagships (32,290 , + 26.9%).

Sales of the Mini brand also went up. The first half of 2017 was completed for the brand with a result of 39,443 sales (+ 3.0%). In addition, the BMW Motorrad division addressed German concerns - a record 88,389 motorcycle sales and an increase of 9.5%.

Source: morningstar.com

New Phantom

The only division of the company that did not show growth was the Rolls-Royce company. The company's sales dropped by 1.5% from the beginning of the year. This could be due to the lack of new models in the line of the luxury brand. But this reduction is, in my opinion, a short-term one, since a new generation of the flagship Rolls-Royce phantom will be presented today. The company warmed up interest in this idea by lowering the price for a minimum set of 7 series BMW. Leaving the luxury segment exclusively for Rolls-Royce.

Electro-cars

The company BMW makes and sells electric vehicles from the end of 2013. The lineup is limited to two i3 and i8 models. For the six months in 2017, 42,573 cars from the BMW i, BMW iPerformance, and Mini Electric families were sold, with an increase of 80 percent over the previous year. Such growth is caused by the gradual transition of the whole world to electric cars. And BMW does not want to lose its position in the automotive market and therefore announced the electric version of the 3 series, which will be presented in September this year. It can be expected that this event will serve as a strong driver for sales growth since 3 series is a direct competitor to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3

BMW plans to introduce an electric version of its popular 3-Series line of cars at a German auto show in September, according to German news outlet Handelsblatt Global.

And it is expected that the cost of BMW 3 series will not exceed $35,000, and considering that BMW has a large production capacity, so the potential for this launch is very large.

The company has shown operating profit growth since mid-2015. Revenues have increased in recent years by 7.4 percent (average for the last 3 years), and net profit by 9% (average for the last 3 years)

Source: bmw.com

Conclusion

Source: morningstar.com

The P/E ratio is much lower than the industry average and lower than that of the closest competitors. A significant increase in sales of conventional and electric cars, as well as the anticipated release of BMW 3 series with the electric motor, can serve as growth drivers for the company's price. And with regard to the situation with the accusation of collusion with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Daimler, I believe that the trial will not last long and will not prevent further growth in the company.

