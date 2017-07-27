Gilead Sciences - There Is Still Much To Like About This Company And Its Price

In light of a 10% earnings yield and $8 billion net cash position, Gilead is still very much worthwhile, especially in combination with its prospects for sales stabilization, potential M&A activity and pipeline advancements.

While sales are still falling, given recent momentum and reduced reliance on HCV, stabilization in sales might be at hand in 2018.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) for once had some good news for investors. The company posted stronger than expected second quarter results, although results were still down year on year. Management even raised its full year guidance, having set the bar low when the company released its first quarter results.

It is comforting to see emerging strength in many areas. Reliance on HCV drugs has been reduced to roughly 40% of sales; those drugs had been responsible for nearly all of Gilead´s sales in certain quarters in 2015/2016. This reliance will come down further but that means any further revenue declines will have less of an impact on Gilead´s overall sales trends, certainly as the other areas of the business continue to grow.

A return to sales stabilization and revenue growth can really change the narrative, certainly if combined with an M&A deal or real advancements in the company's pipeline. That could result in significant multiple expansion which, combined with the still very strong current earnings, power and balance sheet, would make Gilead still very much worthwhile for long term investors.

The Numbers

Gilead posted a 8.1% decline in second quarter sales which is actually a big improvement from the minus 12.4% growth number reported for the first half of the year. Revenues fell to $7.14 billion driven by weakness in hepatitis C drugs (HCV). Gilead´s drugs in this area actually cure the patient, resulting in a natural decline of the population group. Combined with price cuts, discounts and competition, sales of these drugs are coming down in a rapid fashion. Combined sales of Harvoni, Sovaldi and Epclusa came in at $2.9 billion versus $4.0 billion in the same period last year.

This was offset by strength at HIV and hepatitis B drugs. Sales of these drugs were up from $3.1 billion to $3.6 billion, driven by adoption of TAF-based products such as Genvoya, Descovy and Odefsey. Another bright spot is the increase in sales of other products. Sales of these unrelated products such as Letairis, Ranexa and AmBisome rose by more than 15% to $607 million.

The company remains incredibly profitable even despite rising cost of goods sold amidst price pressure - which was offset by much lower R&D expenses, down 42% to $864 million. Much of the decline is explained by last year´s purchase of a priority review voucher at the FDA. Amidst all this, operating earnings fell modestly from $4.40 billion to $4.11 billion. Net earnings of $3.07 billion translate into very impressive margins relative to the $7.14 billion top line sales number.

Gilead has still managed to reduce the outstanding share base by nearly 3% compared with this point last year, even as it pared down the pace of share repurchases in recent quarters. GAAP earnings totaled $2.33 per share for the quarter, for a $4.38 per share number so far this year.

Upping The Guidance

Due to the relative strength in Q2, driven by general improvements across the board, Gilead raised its product sales outlook from a midpoint of $23.50 billion to $24.75 billion, driven by higher anticipated sales numbers in the HCV and non-HCV products business. The outlook still calls for the second half of the year to be softer; product sales came in at $13.42 billion in the first half of the year, implying a $11.3 billion number for the typically softer second half of the year. Nonetheless, a roughly $7.50 GAAP earnings per share number should be in reach this year.

Even as shares have recently risen some $10 to $75 per share, the multiple remains very modest at 10 times earnings. Keep in mind that large parts of the business are growing and any further decline in sales at the HCV business will have less of an impact going forward simply because the business has already shrunk that much. Another positive trend is the fact that, as the pace of share repurchases have slowed down, cash holdings are growing rather rapidly; Gilead ended the quarter with $36.6 billion in cash. As debt holdings were flat at $28.7 billion, a near $8 billion net cash position is pretty substantial, equivalent to roughly $6 per share - which gives the company a lot of firepower to make deals, on top of the debt capacity of the business.

Share repurchases totaled just $130 million in the quarter. While this reduced activity helps to build cash, the timing is unfortunate, as shares were trading at very low levels this past quarter. Note that share repurchases still totaled $565 million in Q1 of this year and buybacks were executed at an even quicker pace last year.

Imagination Needs To Return, And Can Return

It is comforting to see real growth at HIV, HBV and other products, as this really shows the prospects for sales stabilization in 2018. Yet investors are truly awaiting the development of new drugs, or potentially a takeover of a promising candidate, as Gilead has had quite a lucky hand at dealmaking.

Besides announcing the ¨usual¨ modifications of already launched drugs, there was no big new announcement, but it is obvious that Gilead is continuing to work on improving its balance sheet in order to be able to make a big deal once the opportunity presents itself. In the meantime, cash flow generation remains very high relative to the current valuation of course, running at roughly 10%, adding to the already sizeable cash balance.

Besides a big deal, real breakthroughs in existing programs, such as NASH, might be helpful as well. So far, no real breakthroughs or approvals have taken place anywhere yet, including in the promising fields of oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

Continue To Hold On

I have been a long term believer in Gilead and while the past two years have not been easy, I have no trouble sticking to my long conviction. The reality is that the company is stabilizing its top line sales developments, as reliance on HCV-based products has been reduced from very high rates in recent years to just 35-40% at this point. Given growth in other areas and potentially some pipeline success or M&A in the coming year, reliance on HCV is coming down, and top line sales might start to grow again at some point in 2018/2019.

That is a comforting sign with shares still going for merely 10 times earnings; I have not even taken into account the net cash position of nearly $8 billion. If growth returns and the market becomes more appreciative of the pipeline, I see room for significant multiple expansion on top of the current cash pile and continued cash accumulation. In light of this, I think investors should be comforted by the second quarter results after a very soft first quarter and associated full year outlook. Gilead remains a core position for me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.