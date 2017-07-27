'Safer' Dividend Challenger Top 10 Dogs Aim For Big July Gains

Analyst one-year targets revealed the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" Challenger stocks projected 0.96% more gain from $5k invested than from $5K invested in all ten. The low price little dogs barely prevailed.

Besides safety margin, "safer" dividend Challenger stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, thirteen Challengers were eliminated from "safer" selection due to negative annual returns.

23 of 69 Dividend Challengers (5-9 annual dividend hikes) were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 7/21/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast Top Ten Challenger "Safer" Dog Stocks to Net 12.9% to 38.6% Gains By July, 2018

Four of the ten top-yielding "safe" dividend Challenger dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for July proved 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Maiden Holdings (MHLD) netted $386.39 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (SWM) netted $296.02 based on estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) netted $164.46 based on median target estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) netted $186.17, based on dividends plus target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Macy’s (M) netted $244.76 per estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $206.31 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Pier 1 Imports (PIR) netted $260.29based on mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

The AES Corporation (AES) netted $320.05 based on target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole

RLJ Lodging (RLJ) netted $165.63, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (EPR) netted $290.00 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from one analyst less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 20.6% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "Safer" Dividend Challenger dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One “Safer” Dividend Challenger Dog To Lose 3.09% By July, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Ventas (VTR) lost $30.92 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 90% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

'Safer' July Dividend Challenger Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Challenger Index members listed as of 6/30/17 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 7/21/17 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields showed the top ten represented four of eleven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

'Safer' Dividends From Eight Sectors On The Challenger List

Eight Morningstar sectors were represented by 23 firms whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of July 21. The sector representation broke out as follows: Industrials (1); Energy (3); Real Estate (7); Financial Services (2); Consumer Cyclical (4); Technology (2); Basic Materials (3); Utilities (1); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Healthcare (0).

Top ten Challenger "safer" dividend dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of July 21 represented the first six sectors on the list above.

Challengers With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the top thirty of the 69 Challenger stocks from which these 23 "Safer" dividend providers were sorted. You see below the list of 23 that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success however is easily redeployed by a malevolent, spendthrift, or intransigent board of directors promoting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Expect (12) A 7.2% 1 yr. Average Upside, And (13) A 11.1% Net Gain From 23 "Safer" Dividend Challenger Stocks

Dogs on the "Safer" Dividend Challenger stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of July 21, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 5.5% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten July Challenger "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 6.5% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Found A Small Gain From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Challengers

Ten 'Safer' Dividend Challenger firms with the biggest yields July 21, per YCharts data, ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Dividend Challenger Dogs, To Deliver (14) 9.45% VS. (15) 9.36% Net Gains from All Ten by July, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the 'safer' ten dividend Challenger pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 0.96% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. Low-price little dogs prevailed by a nose.

The seventh lowest priced of ten, Select Income REIT (SIR) showed the best net gain of 24.07% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" dividend Challenger dogs as of July 21 were: Blueknight Energy (BKEP); Gladstone Investment (GAIN); Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT); RLJ Lodging (RLJ); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), with prices ranging from $5.95 to $21.64.

Higher priced five "Safe" Dividend Challenger dogs as of July 21 were: Macy's (M); Select Income REIT (SIR); Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP); Seagate Technology (STX); Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) with prices ranging from $23.36 to $51.64.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend Challenger dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

