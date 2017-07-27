Was The 'All Clear' Just Sounded On Gilead?

Does this mark the end of an over two decline in the shares? We examine that below.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” - Winston S. Churchill

The shares of one time biotech darling Gilead Sciences (GILD) have been acting better recently after a better than two year decline. The stock has moved up nicely and a bottom seems to have put in around the mid $60s. The shares have moved up over 10% in the past five weeks. This rally from oversold territory has been welcomed by its long suffering shareholders.

Unfortunately, we have seen this movie before. Numerous times the stock has run up into quarterly results, only to give back those gains after tepid numbers and/or guidance. What was needed to lock in these recent gains this time around was a rock solid earnings report. Luckily for fellow stockholders, this is what Gilead delivered this quarter after the bell on Wednesday.

The company reported earnings of $2.56 a share, 41 cents a share above estimates. This was the biggest beat since 2Q2015 when hepatitis C sales were booming.

The consensus had the company's second quarter EPS projected slightly under first quarter results, when in fact the company easily exceeded those profits in the second quarter.

Revenues were down just over eight percent on a year-over-year basis at $7.14 billion, but this was almost $800 million over the consensus.

HCV revenues were down from $4 billion in the year ago period to $2.9 billion.

Impressively, non HCV sales grew to just over $4.2 billion from just north of $3.6 billion in the second quarter of last year. Over 16% growth year over year.

It should be noted that revenues were up sequentially from the first quarter.

The company also lifted 2017 guidance nicely as follows:

Overall 2017 product sales: $24.0 billion - 25.5 billion from the previous guidance of $22.5 billion - 24.5 billion

HCV product sales: $8.5 billion - 9.5 billion from the previous $7.5 billion - 9.0 billion

Non-HCV product sales: $15.5 billion - 16.0 billion from the previous $15.0 billion - 15.5 billion.

Hidden Gem:

To me, one of the most impressive metrics was that the company produced $3.5 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter. On an annual basis this is a free cash flow yield of over 14% which is next to impossible to find in this market. $680 million of this went to dividend payouts and $130 million and the remaining ~$2.6 billion went to increase Gilead's cash hoard to $36.6 billion. This is a lot of firepower should Gilead ever pull the trigger on any acquisitions to develop a third lever of growth which shareholders and activists have been asking for now for quite some time. I am also glad the company has slowed the pace of stock repurchases and lends more credence to earnings this quarter. Hopefully it also means the company plans to use cash flow towards acquisitions and/or significant increasing the dividend payout going forward. Gilead still has $8.3 billion on a $12 billion stock repurchase program agreement.

So far this week, six different analyst firms including JP Morgan (which raised its price target as well to $85 from $80) and Credit Suisse have reissued Buy ratings on the stock this week with price targets ranging from $77 to $90 a share. With the earnings and revenue beat with the guidance raise, I would expect this to continue but with price targets raised to the ~$85 to ~$95 range.

The company has delivered $4.79 a share in earnings in the first half of the year. The current consensus with a wide range of targets is $8.25 a share of FY2017 profits. Given the big earnings beat and guidance range, I would expect that to drift up into the ~$8.75 to ~$9.25 a share range in coming weeks. This means Gilead is trading just over eight times this year's likely earnings and pays an almost three percent dividend.

Outlook:

While investors might not get really enthused about the stock until Gilead does a well-received purchase or its hepatitis C sales quit declining, this earnings report should lock in recent gains and perhaps allow the shares to grind incrementally higher. A 10 multiple with slightly better sentiment now on the stock is not out of the question over time. This would be the midpoint of what I think the post-earnings analyst price targets will come in.

In the words of the immortal Winston Churchill "Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning." These are words that should bring comfort to Gilead's shareholders after patiently sticking with the shares over a two year rough patch. It may not be all 'blue skies' ahead, but it seems clear sentiment is too negative on the stock and the bottom has now been made.

“It is curious that physical courage should be so common in the world and moral courage so rare.” - Mark Twain

Happy Hunting

