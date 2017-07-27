The United States Oil ETF To Rally, Take Two

Both the U.S. Dollar Index and crude oil need to move past key technical hurdles to get moving in earnest.

The Federal Reserve hasn't indicated any strong interest in raising rates soon, which will allow the greenback to continue weakening.

Two months ago, I made the bullish case for the United States Oil ETF, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) - and other oil plays - based mostly on the falling U.S. dollar. Crude's rally and the dollar's demise both slowed shortly thereafter, and oil pulled back, proving (among other things) that I'm not infallible.

A lot's happened in the meantime though, including oil's rebound and a rekindled downtrend for the greenback. With more data in hand, and much of it bullish for oil prices, I'm going to make the call again.

And this time, I'm going to plot some make-or-break lines.

Almost There

The Q&D explanation of May's thesis: The implosion of crude prices in 2014, as well as the subsequent implosion of the energy sector's stocks, was as much a function of a soaring U.S. dollar as it was a function of a supply glut. Both headwinds are starting to reverse, though neither is over a critical hump yet. We're getting closer to those hurdles though, and better to be aware beforehand than after the fact.

The plot of the nation's stockpiled crude below tells the tale. When oil prices were perceived as stuck at $100 per barrel by 2013, the industry went into overdrive, turning the heat up on fracking. They added too much capacity and overproduced though catapulting the nation's supply and driving crude prices to a low of less than $30 per barrel by early 2016.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

As they say though, nothing lasts forever. While crude stockpiles didn't peak until April of this year, that continued rise was based on production momentum. The present lull was in the cards well before April of this year.

But how do we know crude inventories won't grow again, reversing the shrinkage trend presently underway? We don't know for sure, but we do know that the amount of oil being delivered to the United States' refineries and the amount of refining capacity we're utilizing have been at or near multi-year highs for the past four months, and the country's oil stockpiles have been shrinking anyway. The United States is now a net-exporter of oil for the first time in over four decades.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Fast forward to Tuesday of this week, when crude oil rallied more than 3%, as did the United States Oil ETF - the biggest gain either had made in weeks. The prod was a report that a handful of OPEC and non-OPEC countries alike were further curbing their output.

All told, the oil exporters agreed to prolong their production-cut agreement through March of next year while the Saudi energy minister said his country would produce a million barrels less per day in August of this year than it did last year when it was pumping 6.6 million barrels per day.

It's also worth noting that despite doubts, most overseas/foreign producers have stuck to their curbed production agreements... leaving a void that's not been totally filled by the United States' growing capacity and willingness to export oil.

The other dimension working in favor of oil prices is still the falling U.S. dollar, which is on the verge of going from bad to dramatically worse.

Take a look at the weekly chart of the U.S. Dollar Index below. The break under the lower boundary of a descending wedge pattern (framed by orange lines) in May is clear. Though the plunge paused for the next few weeks, by the end of June, it was back in full-bearish mode.

Source: Trade Navigator

In that oil is priced in U.S. dollars, a falling dollar is bullish for crude. The comparative chart of the two below in fact suggests the dollar's unbridled rally in 2014 and early 2015 was a major contributor to oil's meltdown. Now the dollar is testing the waters of a complete reversal of that move.

Source: Trade Navigator

It's the comparison chart that also gives us our lines in the sand.

For the dollar's implosion to truly take hold and oil's rebound to get going in earnest, the former needs to break under a major support line at 93.1 and the former needs to clear a falling resistance line at $52.80. It's likely both would occur at or around the same time. For the United States Oil ETF, the big technical ceiling lies at $11.40.

It's also likely that it's going to happen, as the underlying fundamentals are bearish for the dollar and bullish for crude anyway. That is, the Fed is not in any particular hurry to pump rates up despite measurable inflation - traders aren't betting on another rate hike until March now - and crude inventory levels are shrinking even though the U.S. is pumping as much as it ever has.

The Big Takeaway

Admittedly, the most debatable aspect of the matter is whether or not this environment is one that's actually bullish for oil and/or bearish for the dollar. The so-called fundamentals for both are a moving target at best, and in many ways, completely unknowable.

On the flipside, each chart's technicals and the sentiment associated with all the charts above are more relevant than most investors care to admit. Often times, the big reason crude rallies is because it's already rising, and the big reason the dollar falls is because it's already falling. In other words, momentum greatly drives the rhetoric that, amazingly enough, creates more of that momentum. The trends currently underway may well be enough to get both charts past their key impasses.

There's still some risk to this trade, though not as much as there's been in the past. There's also more upside potential in USO than there's been in the recent past.

All the same, this isn't a trade I can fully commit too until the previously mentioned lines in the sand are crossed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.