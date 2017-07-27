Watch Out For Some Solid Action From Vertex Pharmaceuticalss In 2017

International markets are also expected to prove to be a major growth driver for the company.

While Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) rose to fame with its top-notch cystic fibrosis or CF drugs, Orkambi and Kalydeco, it is with the combination regimens that the company is all set to make a killing. Since the company published phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trial results for its triplet regimens on July 18, 2017, investors have been jumping on this stock. The stock managed to jump by a phenomenal 28.5% within a week of this news and is currently trading close to $166.11. And the stock certainly shows no signs of stopping the upward trend anytime soon.

So the all important question is whether the rally justified. I strongly believe that this share price jump is based on solid fundamentals, making the company a definite buy opportunity in 2017.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is already a dominant player in the cystic fibrosis space, despite stiff competition from big pharmaceutical players such as Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis (NVS). And while Pfizer (PFE), Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI), and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) are busy researching for new drugs for CF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals easily boasts the most advanced research programs which together with the company’s existing portfolio, is targeting around 90% of the total CF population.

In this article, I will explain in detail my thesis for favoring this company as a solid investment opportunity for 2017.

Label expansion of Orkambi and Kalydeco will be major drivers for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ revenue growth in 2017

Post approval for CF patients with two copies of F508del mutations in the age group of 6 to 11 years, Orkambi has not only witnessed rapid adoption but also higher persistence and compliance rates in this indication. These dynamics have majorly driven the drug’s sales in USA in Q1 2017.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is also awaiting regulatory approval from European Medicines Agency for Orkambi in this indication. This will further add expand Orkambi’s reach to an additional 3,400 children in the continent.

Kalydeco also saw an increase in addressable market size by 3% or around 900 patients, when FDA expanded its indication to include 33 mutations of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator or CFTR gene, for patients aged 2 and above.

And there are more label expansions to come in the next few months, when Kalydeco may secure FDA approval for CF patients with certain splice mutations, adding 600 new patients to the company’s addressable market.

But it is the combination regimens that are expected to expand Vertex’s reach to 90% CF patients

On March 29, 2017, we saw data from phase 3 trials, EVOLVE and EXPAND, demonstrating efficacy of the tezacaftor / ivacaftor combination regimen in CF patients with two copies of F508del mutations as well as with in people with one F508del and one CFTR residual function mutation. The company has declared its plans to submit NDA and MAA for this regimen in Q3 2017, while approvals are anticipated in 2018.

The tezacaftor / ivacaftor combination regimen is expected to provide a treatment option to homozygous CF patients who cannot be treated with Orkambi due to associated adverse events. This combination therapy also targets patients with residual function mutation as well as those naïve to Orkambi. In this manner, the success of this combination regimen has created prospects of increasing the target market of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20,000 patients.

The investigational regimen has demonstrated higher efficacy than Orkambi in improving lung function in CF patients. However, it is the safety profile of the drug, with no cases of bronchoconstriction, cheats heaviness, breathing issues or even adverse signs in ALT and LFT, that are mainly differentiating this investigational regimen from Orkambi.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has reported positive results for three out of the four ongoing trials evaluating triple combination regimens

On July 18, 2017, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced data from ongoing phase 1 and phase 2 trials that has highlighted the much higher-than-anticipated efficacy of its triple combination regimens comprising next-generation correctors with tezacaftor / ivacaftor, in reducing decline of lung function in CF patients.

The data was from phase 2 trials for two investigational next generation correctors, VX-152 and VX-440. The phase 1 trial for a next generation corrector, VX-659, has demonstrated high efficacy in difficult-to-treat CF patients, including those with one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation or F508del/Min. Since currently there is no approved treatment option for these patients, the positive results from these trials are considered to be nothing less than phenomenal.

Veretx Pharmaceuticals has already accelerated its ongoing phase 2 study for a combination regimen comprising the fourth next generation corrector, VX-445, with tezacaftor / ivacaftor, while the company plans to initiate a phase 2 trial for VX-659 in August 2017. Data from these trials is anticipated in early 2018. Based on data from all these trials, the company will decide which of the next-generation correctors has the highest potential and hence should be evaluated in pivotal trials.

With these combination regimens, Vertex Pharmaceuticals plans to target almost 90% of the global CF population. For the remaining 10%, however, the company plans to develop gene therapies.

International markets are also expected to play a pivotal role in boosting the company’s revenues in 2017

After USA, France is emerging as the next major growth market for Orkambi in 2017. The company is actively involved in negotiating commercial selling price and reimbursement strategy with the French regulatory authorities. However, since Orkambi has already been supplied to the 1,000 to 1,500 patients requiring the medicine under early access program, there is limited pressure from patient advocacy groups to advance these negotiations. Hence, there has been a delay in completion of these discussions, a factor that has prevented Vertex Pharmaceuticals from recording the cash proceeds received for these sales as revenues. This problem, however, will be sorted out in the next few quarters.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has, however, successfully completed reimbursement related negotiations in other European countries such as Germany, Ireland, Denmark, Austria, and Italy. Discussions in Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Belgium are expected to prove to be more complicated and time-consuming.

While Orkambi’s uptake in Germany has been slower than expected, Vertex Pharmaceuticals remains confident that this would prove an exception and eventually the company will manage to capture significant market share in this market, albeit slowly. Other countries in Europe are most likely expected to witness ramp up similar to that seen in USA and France.

There are certain risks that investors should consider before investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals managed to secure approval for using Kalydeco in CF patients with additional 23 specific CFTR gene mutations based on a small phase 2 study and human cell-line assay. However, FDA has raised certain concerns about the applicability of these human assays for expanding label of kalydeco for 600 CF patients with certain splice mutations. In the event the FDA refuses to approve the label expansion based on current submission, the company will have to conduct additional trials, which will prove to be a costly and time-consuming affair.

On March 06, 2017, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced acquisition of investigational CFTR potentiator molecule, CTP-656, from Concert Pharmaceuticals. The company aims to develop a once-a-day combination regimen with this innovative drug. However, there is a high probability of the acquisition running into trust issues with the regulators, since Vertex is already a dominant player in CF space. This may prove to be a hurdle for Vertex in the upcoming months.

Finally, by out-licensing its oncology portfolio to Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY), Vertex Pharmaceuticals has significantly increased its already high business concentration risk.

However, despite the risks, I believe Vertex is a very promising investment opportunity on risk-adjusted basis. With $1.4 billion cash, $800 million undrawn revolver capacity, and zero debt on its balance sheet, there is lot of legroom for the company to grow, both organically and inorganically. Retail investors should, therefore, consider this stock for their portfolio in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.