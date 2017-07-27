Viña Concha Y Toro: A Strong Ship Facing Sharp Headwinds

I will be keeping my eye out for an entry point into this solid company as their current headwinds are temporary and they present long term value.

Introduction:

In April 2017, 83% of fund managers believed U.S. stocks to be overvalued, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch monthly fund manager survey. That was three months ago, and since then valuations have continued to rise in the U.S., because of this I, along with many investors, began looking at foreign equities to find value plays. While many are looking to Europe, I decided to take a look into South America to see if I could find lesser known names. Although I didn’t find exactly what I was looking for, I instead found one of the strongest and oldest wine producers in the world that only a few analysts on the street cover. Today I want to dive into Viña Concha y Toro S.A (NYSE:VCO), a company that was founded in 1883 by Don Melchor de Santiago Concha y Toro and his wife, Emiliana Subercaseaux. The business began when Don Melchor brought over prized vines from the Bordeaux region of France and opened a vineyard in Chile. Today the company exports to over 147 countries and has become a well-recognized player in the industry. They currently distribute under the brands: Don Melchor, Amelia, Terrunyo, Marqués de Casa Concha, Trío, Casillero del Diablo, Sunrise y Frontera and have been trading on New York Stock Exchange since October 12, 1994.

Source: Concha y Toro

Viña Concha y Toro is a battle tested and well diversified producer and distributer of mostly non-premium wines. They have faced serious challenges of late and thus their stock price has remained fairly flat. Still, their historic strengths have been unwavering and they will present a solid long-term value play once they overcome the temporary headwinds they have faced in 2016 and the beginning of 2017.

Historic Strength and Burgeoning Market:

Viña Concha y Toro has been one of the most consistent wine producers in the world for years. They have had steady asset growth, seen a solid reduction in net financial debt and have always posted a solid ROIC.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Total Assets 1,015,839 982,687 918,011 849,863 856,113 Net Financial Debt 191,858 205,582 216,629 225,298 208,323 ROIC 7.3% 8.1% 7.3% 6.1% 5.6%

Concha y Toro has also been able to steadily increase production since its 2011 acquisition of the Californian Fetzer vineyards. In a business that is so dependent on optimal weather conditions and exchange rate variations this is impressive and a testament to management’s ability to work with its producers to achieve steady production.

Thousands of Boxes(9 liters) 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Chile (Domestic and International) 30,893 29,226 28,477 25,768 25,803 Argentina (Domestic and International) 2,805 2,617 2,196 2,310 2,260 United States (Domestic and International) 2,519 2,488 2,517 2,601 2,486

Another of the key strengths of Concha y Toro is its globally diversified portfolio. The company distributes its award winning wines around the world, enabling it to take advantage of growing markets in Asia, Europe, Canada, the U.S and Africa. In Q1 2017 63.5% of Concha y Toro’s total sales were from its exportation business.

Made in Word: Data from Q1 2017 report

The historic strength of Viña Concha y Toro has always been backed by a consistent demand for their product. Millennials are continuing the trend of wine obsession and even increasing consumption relative to past generations. Michael Mondavi, one of the most well-known names in the industry who founded the Folio Fine Wine Partners and Michael Mondavi Family Estate in an interview with Business Insider:

The average age of the consumer has dropped, and the millennials and Gen X'ers are the exciting part of the wine business. The millennials were the first generation where men and women preferred wine or beer over spirits. The millennial generation was the first where women drank as much wine as men.

The Chilean wine scene is also becoming increasingly accepted and well-thought of world-wide. This is partly due to new perceptions among younger consumers about wines from Chile and South America in general. In the past South American wines have been known mainly as inexpensive alternatives, but of late an increasing number of brands are receiving quality marks from enthusiasts and critics. For example, the renowned wine critic James Suckling recently toured Chilean vineyards and gave rave reviews of their products. In fact, on his trip 84% of the wines he tasted were given ratings of 90 points or higher. James Suckling:

There’s never been a better time to buy Chilean wine. The quality-price ratio is also hard to ignore: highly rated Chilean bottles that cost $15 to $30 a bottle in the United States can easily compete with European or Californian counterparts that would cost three to four times as much.

Sharp Headwinds in Q1 2017:

In MM $ Q1 2017 Q1 2016 EBITDA 12,766 16,825 Operating Income 7,550 12,123 Total Cost of Sales 82,998 81,520 Total Sales 127,474 132,155 Total Volume (in Liters) 70,173 69,691

The cost of sales rose by 12.7% in Q1 due to increased wine costs which were caused by adverse weather conditions during the 2016 harvest. Both Argentina and Chile faced severe rains in 2016 due to the impact of “El Niño”, causing some serious headaches for wine producers in the region. According to Eduardo Chadwick, President of Viña Errazuriz & Seña:

This drop in production will affect the supply of Chilean entry level wines, and will speed up the premiumization process of our industry for export. We should also see an increase in the price for top Chilean wines.

For Concha y Toro, whose sales mostly come from commodity level wine, Chadwick was correct and the effects on wine production and sales numbers in Q1 2017 were evident. However, we have also seen the average price of wine sold by Concha y Toro rise. Domestically in Chile, for example, the company saw a 3.7% rise in average price and their premium sales grew by 10% while their non-premium sales decreased by .4%. In Argentina the average price per liter domestically went up a whopping 77.8%, the area, which has been hampered by bad weather conditions, looks to be a growth opportunity going forward.

Unfortunately, 2017 has seen yet another year of adverse weather conditions for the company, especially in Chile. According to the annual wine production report of the Servicio Agricola y Ganadero of Chile production fell in 2017 by 6.4%. This was due to abnormally hot and dry conditions which brought the harvest forward by anywhere from two weeks to a month in the wine producing regions of Chile. This, of course, will increase the cost of sales for Concha y Toro going forward. There is a silver lining though. When I spoke to Blanca Bustamante at investor relations for the company she said that the harvest would be of very high quality this year and that the much talked about fires in the region did not impact Concha y Toro. This higher quality crop will increase the average price per liter domestically yet again(and abroad as well), a continuing trend for the company. Although exportation prices have been affected by exchange rate variations this is only a temporary issue and could lead to a price drop in the stock which would present a buying opportunity.

Exchange rate variation is one of the largest issues Concha y Toro faced in Q1 2017. This is exemplified by the fact that the company’s total wine sales fell by 1.7% in Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016, but when you ignore exchange rate variations wine sales actually went up by 9.3%. Like they said in the introduction to the Q1 2017 report:

En el primer trimestre de 2017, Concha y Toro enfrentó un escenario externo desafiante, marcado por depreciación de monedas claves para las exportaciones frente al peso Chileno.

My translation is as follows: In Q1 2017, Concha y Toro faced a challenging international scenario, marked by depreciation of key currencies for exportation versus the Chilean peso.

The depreciation of the Euro and GBP was particularly harmful to the company’s bottom line. Unforeseen issues like Brexit had a serious impact on Concha y Toro this quarter. When I asked Ms. Bustamante about this she said that although it is difficult to determine the future of the Chilean peso and other currencies, the exchange rate variation issues should lessen going forward.

The other area of concern for Concha y Toro was in the 'other income' sector of the business. The termination of a distribution deal with Monster led to a 17.8% decrease in revenues in the segment. They also faced pressure in their distribution of water (-16%), Diageo products (-10%) and pisco (-10).

There were however some positives in Q1 as always with Concha y Toro. Mainly, their continued commitment to reducing their debt ratio and increasing dividends. The decrease in debt is impressive given the trials faced by the company in 2016 and Q1 2017.

Q1 2017 Q1 2016 Dividend Yield 2.58% 2.06% Debt ratio .94% .96%

Conclusion:

All of these stark headwinds faced by Concha y Toro have led to investors being wary of the company. Source: Bloomberg

I can see why as they have faced exceedingly difficult challenges in their exportation business due to exchange rate variation, as well as pressure on their production and costs due to poor weather. That being said, all of these issues are temporary and haven’t changed what makes Concha y Toro one of the best and most well respected wine producers in the world. They still have excellent diversification in exportation, production and distribution, quality management, ever-increasing assets in quality locations, a state of the art center for research and innovation and a rapidly growing market. I will be keeping my eye on Concha y Toro and waiting for my entry point. In an overpriced U.S. equity market, it is wise to find value internationally and although Concha y Toro may not be ready just yet, given time they will be ripe for the picking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.