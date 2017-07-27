Versabank: Insiders Buying A Conservative Bank Trading At Half Book

I find the markets a little frustrating at the moment. There's no shortage of articles and headlines discussing the relatively high valuations we find ourselves at, with a corresponding lack of bargains available.

There's also an extra dose of worry about Canada. The housing market - many would say bubble - in Vancouver and Toronto looms large over the Canadian financial sector at the moment. Other contributors have suggested that Canadian Imperial (CM) is trading at less than 9 times earnings right now while its peers are at 12 because of concerns over mortgage exposure.

Well, let me tell you about a bank that is some 500 times smaller - but a lot cheaper, Versabank (OTC:VRRKF). With a market cap of something like 100 million (all figures Canadian), it doesn't even begin to raise a splash in financial circles. I like that. There's no way I can compete by looking at massive, liquid companies that a thousand other analysts know inside and out. I might as well buy an ETF.

Why do I own Versabank? It starts with the financial statements. VRRKF (or VB on the TSE) is really quite a traditional bank in some ways. It funds itself through brokered medium-interest deposits, lends them back out, and earns a spread. It doesn't bother with branches to minimize costs. Funds come directly from financial advisors recommending their GICs and other savings products. It turns those deposits around and makes loans to commercial contacts and real estate developers - not individual homeowners. It also believes it has a technological advantage in buying up portfolios of small loans, though it's hard to find details about what their comparative advantage might be here, and I struggle to believe that a company their size will have any ongoing software/tech advantage over the monoliths.

On average, it makes about 2.5% in NIM (the big banks make more like 1.75%), and as it continues to establish itself in the marketplace it's been able to expand that margin even in our low rate environment and while growing the total deposit base, as per the Q1 investor presentation:

This leads to a price/earnings ratio that right now sits at 6.1. That's cheap, but misleading, since the company has recently booked some serious deferred tax assets generated from its consolidation with Pacific and Western. Even if you throw those out completely, though, the P/E is around 15 in the most conservative case possible.

That said, if you want to play it as safe as possible, 15 is a pretty high multiple for a Canadian bank. But what draws me to this firm is the value. Right now, the firm is trading for barely half of book value. If you sort Canadian stocks by book value, at a P/B around 0.5 you see a bunch of fringe resource companies that by and large are losing money. You don't see a bunch of stable, profit-making banks. How many chances are there to buy a profit-making company for half price? To go back to the CM example, there you're paying more like 1.75x book to get in the game.

Further, I'm not the only one who thinks this is a good buy. Director Patrick George has snapped up at least 75,000 shares on a May/June spree. Vice President Jean-Paul Martin Beker bought some on July 21st. Director Arnold Hillier was buying in July too. And Chairman Tom Hockin. And Senior VP Ross Duggan. That's a bit of a stampede of insiders, all in the same direction.

And were you worried about the Canadian housing market? Let me quote the last MD&A: "Under OSFI’s definition, the Bank’s exposure to residential mortgages at April 30, 2017 totalled $617,000 compared to $627,000 at the end of the last quarter and $658,000 a year ago. The Bank did not have any HELOC’s outstanding at April 30, 2017, at the end of the previous quarter or a year ago." Less than a million dollars of exposure. Further, the bank hasn't had a single impaired loan in years.

There is real-estate exposure here but it's short-term and commercial. Loans are extended to development companies before construction and repaid after construction completes and the units are sold. The bank does not, as far as I can ascertain, hold long-term loans that are secured by physical real estate, but against the assets of development companies while construction is underway.

Want to double down on the safety element? Look at the leverage - capital divided by exposure - 10.1% in the last quarter, while the big Canadian banks tend to bounce around between 4-5%. That is, Versabank is funding operations with approximately twice as much capital (less risky) relative to debt as its competitors.

On the other side, as pointed out in a February National Post column, if they decide to lever up a little more, contingent on regulatory permission, that could easily goose returns or result in a return of capital to shareholders. That's one way this story could turn out to be profitable. Another is if they just get snapped up. At their size, there's no shortage of larger players that might want them.

But even absent an immediate catalyst, I have to imagine that the equity has to close some of the gap to book as long as they keep making profits, something which doesn't seem to be an issue - higher interest rates through monetary policy won't hurt that either. Further, the MD&A point out that the bank is actively forgoing some opportunities to deploy funds to higher-margin areas. There's no shortage of business.

Overall, Versabank checks all the boxes for me. It's a sustainable, growing business making good profits. It's trading for a touch more than book value at a reasonable multiple, and insiders are buying it up at every opportunity. There's no guarantee in the market, but the risk-reward looks compelling.