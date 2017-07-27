Ifo: Surprise, Surprise!

The Ifo business climate indicator increased for the ninth consecutive month in July, contrary to the expectations of a mild decline. More precisely, the business climate index increased by solid 0.8 points to 116 points which is the highest level ever recorded. Furthermore, business expectations index also continued to rise in July, thus implying that German economy strong performance is set to continue in the rest of the year.

Chart 1: Ifo index movements

Source: Ifo institute

In manufacturing the index hit a record high and companies expressed greater optimism about the short-term future. Also, capacity utilization rose significantly by 0.7 percentage points to 86.7 percent. In wholesaling the business climate increased further driven with improvement in business expectations while the view on a current situation declined slightly from last month’s record highs. In construction the index rose to a new record high with short term outlook also showing an improvement. While retailers optimism about the short-term outlook declined slightly, it still remains on high levels. Finally, Ifo export expectations index that shows manufacturing export prospects rose to the highest levels since mid 2011.

Historically, business sentiment indicators had strong correlation with the ‘hard data’ and the overall movements of the economy (see charts below). While some might argue that this relation has weakened recently it is only so if you are looking at an isolated ‘hard data’ performance of certain months. This can be misleading as it is often affected with calendar effects (Easter timing this year) or certain huge but volatile components. In general, recent ‘hard data’ releases for German economy were very much in line or even outperforming sentiment indicators. This was especially the case with the production sector.

Chart 2: Production index and Ifo business climate for manufacturing

Source: Ifo institute

Chart 3: The development of German exports and export expectations

Source: Ifo institute

The sentiment indicators showed strong performance in the recent period, suggesting that the economic conditions will stay supportive in the months ahead. This should have positive impact on the analysts’ revision of DAX earnings expectations in the aftermath of Q2 earnings releases. While the support from the weaker euro has come to an end, stronger headwinds from FX market are not to be expected yet. All in all, for a while DAX and MDAX companies should find further support in both domestic and external environment before facing a correction.

