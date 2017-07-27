Cliffs Natural Resources Smashes Analyst Estimates

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) has just reported its second-quarter results. For quite some time now, I've been saying that this report will be an upside catalyst for the company's shares. My key point was that the market underestimated the power of the U.S. segment earnings after IODEX price stopped playing a major role in contract pricing. The market focused on iron ore prices, which had a rough second quarter, and pushed Cliffs shares down. The report confirmed my view.

Cliffs reported earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $569 million, beating analyst estimates by a wide margin. The U.S. pricing came at $96.75 per ton, up from $79.35 per ton in the first quarter. Now the market will be able to see that IODEX pricing has no more influence on the U.S. segment and that condition of the U.S. steel market is the only thing that really matters. Also, the usual pick-up in sales in the second quarter contributed to the earnings power of the company's U.S. segment.

Australian segment results were bleak. Realized price dropped from $54.35 per ton in the first quarter to $38.23 per ton in the second quarter. As always, the crowded seaborne trade from Australia contributed to a discount from the IODEX price. Importantly, EBITDA did not slip into the negative territory, being positive at $0.9 million.

Back in the first quarter, the Australian segment EBITDA was $43.7 million. Compare this result (reached with the help of high iron ore prices) to this quarter's U.S. segment EBITDA of $144 million. Numbers show that the U.S. segment is the main driver of Cliffs' profitability at any realistic iron ore price. Perhaps, the market will finally get it, and Cliffs' stock will stop reacting fiercely to any rapid move in the iron ore market.

Among other news, the Australian sales target was cut by 0.5 million tons, resulting from poor second-quarter Australian sales:

EBITDA outlook has also been cut to $650 million taking into account the weak performance of the iron ore price in the second quarter and assuming 6-month averages for steel and iron ore prices will remain the same in the second half of the year (highly unlikely, in my view).

So, what is the main takeaway from this report? Cliffs confirmed the health of its U.S. segment, which, in turn, depends on the health of the U.S. steel industry which is doing reasonably well as we have seen from the reports of AK Steel (AKS) and U.S. Steel (X). Iron ore prices have been solid since the start of the second quarter and I expect that they will be able to remain above $60 per ton for the rest of the quarter. I also expect that an upside change will be made to EBITDA estimate in the third quarter, reflecting both the health of the domestic steel market and a higher iron ore prices. Once the market processes new information, I expect Cliffs shares to test the major resistance level at $8.30. While this may take some time, fundamentals point to the upside so this level will be breached sooner or later.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF, AKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.