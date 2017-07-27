I'm Afraid IBM Can't Make It This Time

Investment Thesis

International Business Machines (IBM) has been around for more than 100 years. It has gone through several industry shifts and always found a way to adapt to a new era. However, this time has proven more difficult as IBM struggles to show revenue growth. In fact, it goes beyond revenue growth; cash from operations is also melting away:

Source: Ycharts

In order to calm down shareholders, management went all-in with strong dividend increases coupled with share repurchase programs. This has caused debts to rise strongly over the past 5 years:

Source: Ycharts

While IBM’s core business remains sticky, its inability to generate growth over the past 5 years makes IBM a very poor investment choice. I am about to invest a good chunk of money in the market, but IBM didn’t make the cut to be part of my portfolio.

Understanding the Business

Understanding how IBM makes money is not a job for a 12-year-old. The company services offered on their website already makes for a good memory test as it highlights 30 solutions:

Source: IBM website print screen

The business is also present in pretty much every working sector with a dominant presence in some:

Source: 2016 IBM annual report

After over 100 years in operation, IBM is known for its world-class IT hardware, software and various services. More recently, management broke down their key divisions as follows:

Cognitive Solutions: In 2011, IBM launched Watson, its latest cognitive system which is able to receive and analyse massive amounts of data in various fields. Watson can basically help anybody to manage their data, with applications ranging from fighting cancer to understanding a customer’s shopping habits.

Cloud Platforms: This is the new buzz word in the technology era. Everybody wants to have something “in the cloud.” While the public landscape is dominated by Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT), IBM has built its niche among businesses.

Industry focus: IBM is already known for its support of many entities in the IT business. The company supports many industries and can combine Watson usage with their cloud platform.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

After reporting their latest earnings, IBM has confirmed a 21st consecutive quarter with a revenue decrease. The company isn’t even at the point of developing growth vectors. IBM is trying desperately to shift its business model toward the cloud in the hope of posting stronger results.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

The company's EPS is also hidden behind a share repurchase program:

Source: Ycharts

It is not a surprise to see earnings decline as revenues go downhill. Another factor not helping IBM is that all of IBM’s margins are also melting:

Source: Ycharts

In other words: business isn’t going smoothly for IBM these days.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Although business isn’t so good, IBM is making friends among shareholders. The company has successfully increased its dividend for the past 22 consecutive years making it one of the Dividend Achievers. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of this article was written, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

While the company has been a strong dividend grower over many years, it has only been over the past couple of years that it has appeared more consistently on dividend growth investors’ radar. The reason is quite simple: combine a declining stock price with a continuous (and strong) dividend growth and you finally get a decent yield. The company is now yielding at 4% making it an interesting prospect for income seeking investors… for now.

Source: Ycharts

While IBM payout ratios were around 20% 5 years ago, they have doubled since then. As they are getting closer to 50%, you can expect a smaller dividend growth rate in the years to come, not to mention the rising debts siphoning future money away from their bank account.

Taking a look at the past, IBM looks like a good dividend play, but looking ahead a decade from now, I have a feeling that the company will not meet my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

IBM stock price is down by 10% over the past 12 months and has lost almost a quarter of its value since 2012 (as at July 26th). Unfortunately, the shareholders’ headache is far from being over.

IBM is a very small player in the cloud business. They are at about 3% of the current public market share:

Source: Skyhigh

Furthermore, IBM will have to compete against other giants like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). This war will continue hitting IBM hard on margins - and the company is already bearing a heavier debt burden than its competitors:

Source: Ycharts

Valuation

You can already tell I’m not a fan of this company, but let’s finish the analysis with a proper valuation. After all, there are risks around IBM, but the company is still very solid and could complete its business model shift toward the cloud successfully. Therefore, if it’s trading at a bargain price, maybe it’s time to take the bet that IBM can make it again. Over the past 10 years, the market has been quite hectic in assessing the value of IBM shares. It has gone from as high as 18 to slightly below 9.5. At a 12 PE ratio, we can tell the market is not overly optimistic about IBM’s future.

Source: Ycharts

Since IBM wants to reward its shareholders with dividend payments, I’ve used a dividend discount model to assess the present value of future payments. I’ve used a 6% dividend growth rate for the next 10 years, and then reduced it to 5%. As the company goes right now, it makes no sense to expect stronger growth than that. I’ve used a discount rate of 10% to take into consideration the risk of investing in a business in the middle of an identify transformation.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $6.00 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00%

Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $204.93 $163.46 $135.84 10% Premium $187.85 $149.84 $124.52 Intrinsic Value $170.77 $136.22 $113.20 10% Discount $153.69 $122.59 $101.88 20% Discount $136.62 $108.97 $90.56

Source: how to use the Dividend Discount Model

By my calculations, IBM is still trading at 10% over its intrinsic value. Unfortunately, even for those who are ready to take on the bet that IBM will succeed, the stock is overvalued now.

Final Thought

Although I’m painting a gloomy picture of IBM, management still has enough time on their end to complete a successful shift of their core business model. Their long history of high quality products and services makes IBM’s business stickier with corporate clients. This privileged kind of relationship will give IBM more wiggle room. Still, if they don’t make it on time, this old giant might eventually fall.

