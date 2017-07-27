Greif: Voting Vs. Non-Voting Relative Value Arbitrage

Background

Greif, Inc (NYSE:GEF) is company with an incredibly long history and storied past, dating back nearly 100 years (IPO in 1926!). The company is primarily in the Industrials/Materials space- their primary product revolves around packaging (for anything from cardboard boxes, to crude oil containers). The company has a $2.7B market capitalization.

To be frank, what the company does, and how it does it, is largely irrelevant for the purpose of this article. Suffice to say that the company is a large diversified company that should be considered a going concern.

Class A vs Class B Shares

Greif has a Class A non voting share, and a Class B voting share. The way dual-share companies are typically structured is that the voting share trades at a slight premium to the non-voting share, due to the vote having some (often negligible) economic value. What's quite unique about this situation, is that the Class B voting shares also carry an enhanced economic interest in the company. Specifically, Class B voting shares receive 150% of the earnings (dividends) that the Class A voting shares receive. This is stated in the company's 10K on page 94, note 15.

Source: Greif Inc, 10K.

Here's the past 9 years of annual dividend history:

Source: Company reports.

Since the value of a share is the present value of it's future cash flows, assuming all cash flows are in the form of dividends*, since the Class B shares receive 50% more dividends than the Class A shares, the Class B shares should trade at a 50% premium to the Class A shares.

*Note: Another form of cash flows to shareholders would be via an acquisition. If the company is acquired, the two classes of shares will receive an identical (per share) payout. I will discuss this below in the notes.

The Trade

Based on what I've outlined above, the spread between GEF and GEF.B should be around 50%, today, it sits at around 4%.

The trade is to purchase 1 share of GEF.B, and short 1 share of GEF. These two currently trade at $59.25 and $57.00 respectively, meaning that the economic exposure of the trade is $2.25.

Relative value (I'll loosely use the word Arbitrage) profits can be made when the spread widens to historic levels, or, by holding the trade and collecting a $0.83 dividend spread each year. Based on the economic exposure, that's an astounding 36.8% return per year (you're risking $2.25 to make $0.83). Based on capital deployed (assuming a 30% margin requirement for long and short positions), the return is 1.18% per year. Note that if you're using this way to calculate the return, it should be considered a nearly risk-free return, since you are not risking the entire capital base (margin requirement) for the trade. Also, if you have access to Portfolio Margin, the margin requirement is considerable lower than 30% of each leg of the trade.

Personally, I think betting on the spread widening is the 'correct' side of the trade. However, unlike similar spread/convergence-type trades, this one has a positive carry (you generate profits, the longer you hold it) versus a negative carry.

The Spread

Here's a graph of GEF.B vs GEF, on a % Basis:

Here's the same time period, looking at the spread on a Dollar Basis:

As you can see, the spread is currently trading at historic lows.

Trade Rationale

I believe that if you buy the spread at $2.25, there is a high likelihood that the spread will widen back to the $5-$10 range in a relatively short period of time. There's little to no economic basis for the spread to be as low as it is, and certainly no reason for the spread to be negative.

GEF.B's are very illiquid, often trading fewer than 5000 shares in a single day. I believe this is the fundamental reason why this spread is as volatile as it is, and why the trade exists in the first place. Large funds ignore the more valuable Class B shares due to (perceived and real) risks associated with its liquidity. Going through historical aggregate 13F filings, institutions hold the two classes of shares in an approximate 10:1 ratio:

Source: Various 13F Filings

When a fund decides to buy or sell GEF (or GEF.B), they likely only trade one of the two classes. That causes the spread to widen or narrow. A lack of active participants trading the spread that I have outlined creates the arbitrage opportunity.

Fair Value of the Spread

I mentioned above that assuming the company pays dividends in perpetuity, the spread of the Common B's should be 50% higher than the Common A's. I think a more accurate way to evaluate the fair value of the spread is "Amount of excess dividends before a terminal event". So if you assume the dividend differential stays constant at $0.83, and you assume that, on average, by year 7, the company will have either become insolvent or be acquired, you will have captured 7*$0.83 = $5.81 worth of dividend differential, before having the spread collapse to zero. Given that there is a non-zero probability of being acquired or becoming insolvent, and that probability is cumulative over time, I do believe you could reasonably argue that the spread should be capped at around $10-$15, versus just saying it should be 50%.

Further Reading

There's a considerably more thorough discussion about the economic rights of the two stocks here.

Misc Notes