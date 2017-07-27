Hasbro Results Portend Further Weakness At Mattel And Jakks Pacific

Despite posting an EPS beat and in-line revenue in the second-quarter results, the share price of Hasbro (HAS) fell as much as 10% yesterday. The share clawed back some losses in the afternoon and closed at $105. Apparently in sympathy with Hasbro, the share price of Mattel (MAT) fell as much as 4.6% intraday. Interestingly, Jakks Pacific, the weakest of the three toy companies, managed to close flat for the day. However, the outperformance was short-lived, as Jakks Pacific (JAKK) fell 7% today following the announcement of disappointing second quarter results of its own. Looking at the share price chart on a three months basis to gauge the movements post the first-quarter result announcements, we see Jakks Pacific has declined 34% while Hasbro and Mattel are relatively flat.

Although it is fair to say that the Hasbro share price correction was a result of high expectations, given that it had posted 11 consecutive EPS beats before yesterday's reporting, the bloodletting could also be attributed to the conservative guidance provided by the company. Hasbro CFO Deborah Thomas cited "the timing of movie franchises this year, a shift to higher e-commerce spending in the holiday season, and customers' focus on sourcing inventory just-in-time" as factors for a delay in sales recognition to the fourth quarter. Consequently, Deborah stated that the fourth quarter "could represent a greater percentage of full-year revenues than historical norms". As such, while the third quarter is typically the strongest quarter (not just for Hasbro but also Mattel and Jakks for the obvious reason of holiday season stocking by retailers), Hasbro is anticipating the fourth quarter to buck the trend this year. Since two of the three factors - a shift to higher e-commerce sales and just-in-time sourcing - also apply to both Mattel and Jakks Pacific, it is hard to see why the two toy companies would escape unscathed. For Mattel, there was at least a positive development in the form of a major retailer, J.C. Penney (JCP), announcing its plans to set up toy shops in all of its stores which would include toys selection from Hasbro and Mattel, among others. Brands under Jakks Pacific were not mentioned in the press release.

The toy shop inside JCPenney will help kids dream, imagine and explore with some of the most popular toys for toddlers, preschoolers and big kids, such as Barbie®, Shopkins(NYSE:TM), Hatchimals®, NERF®, Hotwheels® and Star Wars(TM).

-- JCPENNEY INTRODUCES TOY SHOPS IN ALL STORES

With the double-digit drop in the share price intraday, investors can be forgiven for thinking that the revenue growth at Hasbro was terrible. However, the Q2 revenue was in fact up 10.6% year-on-year. Hasbro's CEO Brian Goldner revealed during the Q&A session of the earnings call that the overall industry growth was "just under about 4%", and with the company reporting a revenue growth more than double that of the industry, it definitely has gained significant market share at the expense of peers of which the clear suspects are Mattel and Jakks Pacific. Hence, while the 2.30% consensus revenue growth estimate for Mattel for its second-quarter results pales in comparison with Hasbro, it might still be optimistic as compared to a possible negative revenue growth based on the loss of market share. For the September quarter, the 5.60% year-on-year revenue growth estimate also seems aggressive given the two industry headwinds cited by Hasbro's CFO Deborah - a shift to higher e-commerce sales and just-in-time (toys) inventory sourcing.

Market watchers might be lured into thinking that the negative EPS estimate for Mattel is a sign that analysts have sufficiently factored in a bearish scenario. I beseech them to reconsider. Take for example Jakks Pacific's second-quarter results. The company missed consensus EPS estimates by a whopping $0.56 even though the average estimate was already a negative $0.21. It remains to be seen if the four big box office theatricals – Cars 3, Justice League, Fast and Furious, and Wonder Woman - could bring the lead toy licensee, Mattel, a much needed boost to its licensed entertainment portfolio. For Hasbro, despite two strong titles - MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 2 and SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, the revenue of the relevant segment, Partner Brand, only managed to increase 1% in the second-quarter. Besides facing industry headwinds, Mattel is also distracted with ongoing organization changes at the top. It recently announced the departure of CFO Kevin Farr though he would stay until a successor is named and successfully transitioned. It is not clear if CEO Margo Georgiadis is done with the leadership revamp she began since joining the company in February.

If Mattel indeed report worsening results, then it might be encouraged to do a M&A with Hasbro. A possible deal would entail selling itself at a premium or at least reap the benefit from a consolidation in an industry besieged by ecommerce and myriad entertainment options. I have, however, written on why I did not think Hasbro would be interested at this point. Please participate in the survey and comment below your thoughts on the merits and probability of a deal between the two toy majors.

