Enterprise Products Exporting Profits To Investors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has two main liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas liquids terminal operations that are a key part of its asset base. The biggest one is the Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal situated on the Houston Ship Channel. EHT, as it is known, houses six deep-water ship docks and two barge docks that can handle Suezmax tankers, the largest that can travel through the channel. Let's look at how terminal operations are propping up Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s 6% yield.

Overview

The firm's LPG exporting operations are supported by refrigeration trains as the EHT has the ability to load low-ethane butane & propane onto tanker vessels. Most of Enterprise's LPG loadings are handled by EHT. Largely because another refrigeration train came online at the end of 2015, LPG loadings handled by EHT rose from (on average) 299,000 bpd in 2015 to 420,000 bpd last year. Company-wide, Enterprise's LPG loadings increased from 299,000 bpd to 435,000 bpd.

As the EHT is strategically located to the east of the Beltway 8 bridge it can handle larger vessels than facilities to the west of the bridge. Management thinks this gives Enterprise's EHT a key advantage when it comes to offering docking, unloading, and offloading services to third parties. That terminal also has the ability to import NGL but Enterprise noted "NGL import volumes for the last three years were minimal."

Rising US production of butane, propane, ethane, and natural gasoline means exports will remain the biggest opportunity going forward, with imports being immaterial. Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal also handles crude, refined petroleum products, and petrochemical related products.

Ethane has got to go somewhere

Domestic ethane production is vastly outstripping demand which is why a lot of ethane gets rejected. This means instead of separating the ethane out, it is left in the natural gas production stream and sold to end users. The average heat content of US natural gas streams is a bit higher than if it was pure methane due to the presence of ethane.

Enterprise estimates that domestic ethane production exceeds demand by over half a million barrels a day, a figure that will stay high even after factoring in the series of ethylene developments set to come online over the coming years.

Forecasts and past production data from the EIA support that assertion. American ethane output came in at 1.25 million bpd last year and the EIA predicts that will rise to 1.7 million bpd next year, continuing years of growth.

The completion of ethylene plants will boost domestic processing capacity and demand, but a lot of ethane will still need to be exported. Rising global plastics demand paints a favorable long term picture as ethylene is turned into polyethylene, the building block for plastic products.

Exports lead the way

To capitalize on this trend Enterprise brought its Morgan's Point Ethane Export Terminal online during the September of last year. Also located in the Houston Ship Channel, the terminal sources ethane from Enterprise's Mont Belvieu NGL fractionation and storage complex through a pipeline completed in early 2016.

Enterprise has secured buyers for 180,000 bpd of ethane via that terminal, a level that will be reached over the next three years as contracts come into force. Keep in mind customer elections will determine the final figure, but what's key is that a lot of ethane loadings are protected by long term contracts.

It's clear that the start-up of Morgan's Point has already had a big impact as Enterprise's NGLs loadings shot up to 568,000 bpd during the first quarter of this year (unloadings remained insignificant at ~1,000 bpd). Expect that level to keep rising as operations ramp up at the Morgan's Point Terminal.

Ethylene plants are nearing completion and Enterprise wants to strike while the fire's hot. In mid-July, the firm teamed up with Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) to build an ethylene marine export terminal through a 50/50 JV. That facility would be located at Enterprise Products' Morgan's Point Terminal.

600 million pounds of ethylene storage capacity will support 210,000 pounds per hour of injection & withdrawal capacity, a rate that may be doubled. If the injection & withdrawal capacity were to double expect ethylene exports to jump. It is probable that storage capacity could be increased to service a ramp up in loadings.

While more in the petrochemical space, this development is worth viewing in light of surging US NGLs production. Enterprise is well known for turning one development into several and these terminals are yet another great example.

For instance, Enterprise is expanding the capacity of its 1,192-mile long ATEX Pipeline to transport more ethane from Appalachia (Marcellus/Utica plays) to Texas as contracted volumes increase.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Final thoughts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a quality midstream firm with a high distribution coverage ratio (1.3X as of Q1 2017) due to management's balanced approach to payout growth. Sky-high double digit distribution boosts are great, until they aren't and a cut has to be made.

Payout growth is made possible by new midstream developments coming online. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. tries to build assets that are greatly needed so utilization rates stay relatively high, and its terminal investments are a solid example of that.

However, investors should note EPD's stock price will still be held down by low oil prices, as fair or unfair as that may be, and it is running an outspend to bring its growth portfolio online (distribution well covered but growth capex partially funded by debt). Solid firm, tough market.

