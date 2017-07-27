Analog Devices Has High Margin Of Safety

Investment Thesis

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has a limited downside as a result of a high margin of safety (20%), robust earnings growth, and strong fundamental value. Excess cash affords the company the ability to cover increased R&D expenses and CapEx that are needed to compete in the semiconductors industry.

Earnings Defy Market Expectations

(Source: NASDAQ)

While examining past quarterly earnings reports, investors must immediately notice that Analog Devices continues to beat earnings expectations. With strong growth in annual earnings, it will provide a tremendous upside for investors because this shows that the more the earnings grow, the more likely company is becoming more profitable.

(Source: NASDAQ)

In the next five years, the consensus is that Analog Device's earnings will grow at a rate of 10.40% a year. The expected earnings growth for the FY 2017 of 42.64% is more than double the mean earnings growth for companies in the rest of the semiconductor industry. With a history of outperforming earnings expectations, the company is likely to continue to outperform the rest of the industry. Strong earnings will continue to be a major reason for a surge in the value of the company. Investors must also know that if Analog Devices has had positive earnings surprises continuously, this must show analysts are underestimating their earnings growth.

Fundamental Value Continues to Rise

Large Upside, Yet Lower P/E

A price surge is likely to mean rising P/E values. However for Analog Devices, their P/E is expected to go down in the next couple of years because of its very strong earnings potential. A decreasing P/E value indicates that the company is becoming more valuable.

With earnings expected to grow in the long run at 10.40% a year for the next five years, we could see the PEG value go down for the company. We could expect to see an estimated PEG of 1.80 in 2019. A PEG of 1.80 means the company is growing at a reasonable price. This projection is contingent on earnings expectations holding up. This predication means that the company will continue to be fairly priced and have strong value for years to come.

(Source: NASDAQ)

Strong Forward Earnings Yield vs Interest Rates

Analog Devices is poised to deliver a strong earnings yield in the future, which is indicated by their forward earnings yield. Their strong earnings yield is a result of the strong earnings growth that the company is expected to meet or exceed in the next twelve months.

Right now, the earnings yield is double what the current interest rate is on a U.S bond. Investors must recognize that this strong forward earnings yield means that the company will be a stronger investment versus a bond in the future. This also means that the company will continue to be undervalued with minimal downside risk in the future because of how underpriced they are versus the rest of the market.

US 10-Year Government Bond Interest Rate data by YCharts

R&D Spending Increases Should Not Hurt Cash Flow

ADI Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

When a company increases their capital expenditures and R&D, investors must look to cash flow to see if the company can afford the increases and maintain strong financial health. While rising CapEx and R&D could lead to lower margins in the short-run, the company's cash flow growth has remained tremendously healthy. The company needs to increase their R&D and CapEx to remain competitive and grow. They have the cash to keep growing and can afford the small decline in both operating and net income margins that are caused by increased R&D. The company is likely to increase their CapEx to support their innovative product line. Strong CapEx/R&D growth should result in higher revenue and net income growth. Investors should see an upside in rising cash available.

Analog Devices Has a 20% Margin for Safety

(Source: NASDAQ)

The consensus for analysts covering this stock is that Analog Devices has a 12 month price target of $95, a 20% margin for safety. What investors should recognize that with a 20% upside right now because the company trading around $79, the lower the share prices go, the smaller the downside is. With a margin of safety at 20%, the price is right for investors to buy in on right now. With an intrinsic value so high above trading price, the downside is very minimal.

Lack of Long-Term Contracts Provide Risk Of Excess Inventory

The company does not usually keep long-term contracts with their manufacturing clients. This is a major concern for investors and analysts projecting revenue growth and inventory. This makes it harder for the company to approximate how much inventory to keep and the costs needed to manage their products. The volatility from the manufacturing end clients could cause major cancellation in backlog, which would result in major losses in costs related to maintaining the inventory. This could have an impact on the operations for the company, where operating margins could go down as a result.

Conclusion

Investors see Analog Devices as a growth opportunity. Strong earnings growth will continue to drive the value of the company. The company is fairly priced, where the lower the price goes, the smaller the downside is for the company.

