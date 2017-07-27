Earnings Mark End Of Marathon Oil's Quiet Period

Could have a larger than normal impact on its share price, but ultimately oil & gas prices have the final say.

Hasn't posted a significant update for a while, should have a lot to talk about with an eye on M&A activity, capex plans, and Delaware Basin updates.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is impacted by oil prices more than anything else so its Q2 report, due out after the close on August 2 (conference call will come the day after), will probably be weaker than its Q1 results as WTI/Brent weakened. Even so, there are several important things to look out for as Marathon Oil Corporation continues its transformation process towards a higher margin upstream entity.

Recent M&A

Marathon Oil is now out of the oil sands game. By divesting its 20% non-operating stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project the firm raised ~$2.5 billion in gross proceeds. High operating expenses and weak realizations mean oil sands projects are running at a loss and aren't generating a material amount of operating cash flow at current prices.

Look at the positive changes in Marathon's operating expense guidance below. Sharp cuts in per BOE operating expenses will be quickly reflected in its financials starting in Q3.

Source: Marathon Oil Corporation

At the beginning of June the deal closed and Marathon received $1.75 billion in cash. The rest will be added to its balance sheet in Q1 2018 (with some closing adjustments).

Those proceeds are funding Marathon Oil's two purchases in the Delaware Basin, which came with a $1.8 billion price tag. Trading an uneconomical asset that wasn't profitable and wasn't generating a material amount of operating cash flow for Tier 1 Delaware acreage makes a lot of sense, Marathon is primarily a shale player after all.

Marathon is getting 91,000 net acres across Eddy and Lea counties in SE New Mexico and it isn't issuing out equity or taking on debt to do so (a path followed by many of its peers).

Balance sheet update

For comparison, Marathon exited Q1 with $3.74 billion in current assets, $3.1 billion in current liabilities, and $5.72 billion in long term debt. This was before its recent M&A activity.

Investors should note that about half of Marathon's current liabilities stems from debt maturing within a year. This is why Marathon issued out $1 billion in 2027 notes in early-Q3, so it could refinance that debt and maintain its strong liquidity position.

The interest rate on those 4.4% notes is much lower than the rate Marathon is paying on the notes it's retiring, which is why management forecasted this move would save $60 million a year in cash interest expenses. Net M&A proceeds will mitigate the damage done from its ongoing outspend.

All eyes on the Delaware

Every investor interested in Marathon Oil wants to know what is going at in the Delaware. Well return estimates, EUR rates (estimated ultimate recovery, the total amount of oil & gas a well produces over its lifetime), production mixes (with an eye on the oil cut), development scheme (whether or not pad drilling is being used right away or is acreage retention coming first), so much to look out for. In theory there should be at least two months of activity for management to talk about.

Investors should also see what kind of capex and drilling activity management has planned for the Delaware. A more aggressive strategy would involve shifting to full-field development right away, with production growth coming first, while a less aggressive strategy would seek to optimize operations first (ideal lateral lengths, completion designs, midstream investments, etc).

Even with the expertise Marathon Oil learned in other unconventional plays there is still a learning curve it has to scale in order to replicate the results of other top tier operators. If it wants to aggressively develop the Delaware, Marathon should direct capex away from other plays so it keeps its outspend in line.

This purchase shouldn't cloud over the stellar performance upstream firms have had in the Meramec oil play over in Oklahoma's STACK region, another key area to watch this earnings cycle. Meramec well returns in the core are supposed to be on par with top tier Delaware wells, more or less.

Updates on cash flow neutrality guidance are also going to be big. Previously, Marathon needed WTI to be in the mid-$50s to break even. That might move lower over the coming quarters as it pivots to more economical endeavors. On the flip side, there also is a chance management may mildly cut the firm's capex to offset weaker realizations now that WTI is below $50.

Final thoughts

Marathon Oil Corporation's Q2 results will be the first time in a while the company has put out a major update. A capex cut is quite possible but management may instead opt to shift spending around in light of M&A proceeds and debt refinancing efforts shielding Marathon's balance sheet from its outspend.

Any bullish updates could have a larger than normal impact on its share price in the near term, but investors should keep in mind that WTI has the final say. When running an outspend and posting net losses quarter after quarter (adjusted Q1 loss of $57 million implies a larger adjusted loss in Q2), everything else takes a back seat. So financial-related guidance changes are necessary to revive Marathon Oil Corporation's stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.