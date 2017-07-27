Copper Prices Rise To Two-Year High

Chinese growth surprised on the upside in the 2Q but there are downside risks for the rest of the year.

Increased risk appetite on the markets, the US dollar depreciation and stronger expectations regarding Chinese economy developments are the main reason behind the recent rise in prices of industrial metals. In such circumstances the copper prices increased to the levels last seen in May 2015.

Chinese GDP growth surprised on the upside in the Q2 with a 6.9% increase, well above 6.5% growth target. Moreover, other activity indicators also recorded strong performance in June. Industrial production grew by 7.6% yoy in June, while fixed investments increased by 8.6% yoy, both being well above expectations. Retail sales growth accelerated to as much as 11.0% and property sector activities faced significant acceleration. However, there is no reason to believe that similar performance will continue in the rest of the year.

Since the beginning of this year, the Chinese central bank has stepped out to market in order to control liquidity and to deal with over indebted companies. One way of doing that is to tighten the financial conditions. The 2Q GDP outperformance thus only gives the central bank more room for tightening and poses downside risks for GDP outlook in the rest of the year.

The dollar faced a strong depreciation recently which boded well for dollar-priced commodities. Indeed, I still think that the dollar bears are better positioned for now but on the longer term horizon I see the dollar having a strong gain potential. You can read more about my view on dollar in CPI release: Cloud Over Fed’s Hiking Projections.

All that being said, the recent rise in the copper prices is mainly a consequence of a market speculation. In order to be sustainable the ongoing market optimism should continue, Chinese growth would have to be maintained above target level and the dollar would have to depreciate further. While the first one might even prove to be correct, the second and the third one seem to have higher chances to move in the opposite direction. For this reason I think that the current price levels are a good opportunity to enter the short position.

